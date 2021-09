WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 31, 2021 POSTED :: August 31, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/31/21

TOP 30

1 BICENTENNIAL DRUG LORD BDL Vfib*

2 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

3 SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE The Veiled Sea Three Lobed

4 LIARS The Apple Drop Mute

5 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Street Venom Suicide Squeeze

6 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

7 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

8 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout Rockhaus*

9 TORRES Thirstier Merge

10 JOHN VANDERSLICE John I Can’t Believe Civilization Is Still Going Here In 2021 Congratulations To All Of Us Love DCB Tiny Telephone

11 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

12 EVAN CHEADLE Fault Line Serenade Victory Pool

13 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

14 BNNY Everything Fire Talk

15 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

16 UPPER WILDS Venus Thrill Jockey

17 KOLEZANKA Place Is Bar None

18 SEND MEDICINE By Telepathy And Reputation Very Possible

19 KING WOMAN Celestial Blues Relapse

20 MURLOCS, THE Bittersweet Demons ATO

21 ANUSHKA Yemaya Tru Thoughts

22 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

23 WILLIAM TYLER AND LUKE SCHNEIDER Understand [EP] Leaving

24 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

25 TOM WANDERER Private Revolution Self-Released*

26 DESIRE MAREA Desire Mute

27 STEVE GUNN Other You Matador

28 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

29 MATTHEW DEAR Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album Ghostly International

30 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

ADDS

1 BABA ALI Memory Device Memphis Industries

2 BREEZE Only Up Hand Drawn Dracula

3 CHUBBY AND THE GANG The Mutt’s Nuts Partisan

4 DANKO JONES Power Trio Sonic Unyon

5 DEAFHEAVEN Infinite Granite Sargent House

6 INDIGO DE SOUZA Any Shape You Take Saddle Creek

7 NEGATIVLAND No Brain [EP] Seeland

8 SONNY AND THE SUNSETS New Day With New Possibilities Rocks In Your Head

9 TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET Sick Sesh! Fat Wreck Chords

10 YANN TIERSEN Kerber Mute

ELECTRONIC

1 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

2 ANUSHKA Yemaya Tru Thoughts

3 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

4 DESIRE MAREA Desire Mute

5 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

6 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

7 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Valiant Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

8 HALLUCI NATION, THE One More Saturday Night Radicalized

9 KDAP Influences Arts & Crafts

10 ORA THE MOLECULE Human Safari Mute

WORLD

1 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

2 ORQUESTA AKOKAN “Mi Congo Es De Akokan” [Single] Daptone

3 CHEB I SABBAH AND PETER MURPHY (FEAT. AZAM ALI) Keep Coming Back [EP] Six Degrees

4 CHANGUI: THE SOUND OF GUANTANAMO VARIOUS ARTISTS Petaluma

5 ELOVATERS, THE Castles Belly Full

6 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

7 MARINERO Hella Love Hardly Art

8 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

9 U-ROY Solid Gold U-Roy Trojan/BMG

10 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga Everloving

JAZZ

1 ALICE COLTRANE Kirtan: Turiya Sings Impulse

2 SAMARA JOY Samara Joy Whirlwind

3 SCOTT REEVES QUINTET The Alchemist Origin

4 CARLOS VEGAS Art Of The Messenger Origin

5 PINO PALLADINO AND BLAKE MILLS Notes With Attachments New Deal

6 PAT COIL How Deep is the Ocean Burton Avenue

7 SONS OF KEMET Black To The Future Impulse!

8 RACHEL ECKROTH The Garden Rainy Days

9 2B3 Jimi Self-Released

10 ELIJAH ROCK Matters of the Heart Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

2 Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator

3 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records

4 Dave Kalz, Relish, Gulf Coast Records

5 Billy F Gibbons, Hardware, Concord Records

6 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

7 Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime, Blue Dot Records

8 Blind Lemon Pledge, A Satchel Full of Blues, Ofeh

9 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

10 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

11 Mike Zito, Resurrection Rock, Hillside Global

12 Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland (Live) – EP, Nola Blue

13 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

14 Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney, Easy Eye Sound

15 Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain

16 Soulful Femme, It Is Well With My Soul, self-released

17 Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, 50, self-released

18 Mark Cameron, Back From the Edge, Cop Records

19 Jeff Fetterman, Southern Son, Green Tea Music

20 Chris Daniels, Dana Marsh & Hazel Miller, What We Did, Moon Voyage Records

21 Clay Melton, Back to Blue – EP, self-released

22 Debbie Bond, Blues Without Borders, Blind Raccoon

23 Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Blind Raccoon

24 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

25 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records