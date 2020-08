WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 4, 2020 POSTED :: August 4, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ. WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/4/20

TOP 30

1 ABBY JEANNE “Stop and Listen” [Single] Self-Released*

2 BAD COP BAD COP The Ride Fat Wreck Chords

3 JEFF ROSENSTOCK NO DREAM Polyvinyl

4 NEIL YOUNG Homegrown Reprise

5 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

6 LA PRIEST Gene Domino

7 FUZZYSURF Sweet Tooth Self-Released*

8 ARCHERS OF LOAF “Talking Over Talk” b/w “Cruel Reminder” [Single] Merge

9 HUM Inlet Polyvinyl/Earth Analog

10 LAWRENCE ARMS, THE Skeleton Coast Epitaph

11 BOB MOULD Blue Hearts [Advance Tracks] Merge

12 THAO AND THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN Temple Domino

13 DIET CIG Do You Wonder About Me? Frenchkiss

14 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

15 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

16 PHANTOM PLANET Devastator Gong/ADA

17 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

18 PANIC ON PANIC Songs From The Storm Self-Released*

19 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

20 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

21 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

22 OWEN The Avalanche Polyvinyl

23 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

24 PHOEBE BRIDGERS Punisher Dead Oceans

25 CORIKY Coriky Dischord

26 ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER Sideways To New Italy Sub Pop

27 OHMME Fantasize Your Ghost Joyful Noise

28 NICK HAKIM Will This Make Me Good ATO

29 LIANNE LA HAVAS Lianne La Havas Warner

30 POKEY LAFARGE Rock Bottom Rhapsody New West

ADDS

1 FONTAINES DC A Hero’s Death Partisan

2 GANSER Just Look At That Sky Felte

3 LAND OF TALK Indistinct Conversations Saddle Creek

4 LE REN Morning & Meloncholia [EP] Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

5 MADELINE KENNEY Sucker’s Lunch Carpark

6 NOFX AND FRANK TURNER West Coast Vs. Wessex Fat Wreck Chords

7 PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THE Made Of Rain Cooking Vinyl

8 TANYA DONELLY AND THE PARKINGTON SISTERS Tanya Donelly And The Parkington Sisters American Laundromat

9 THANYA IYER Kind Topshelf

10 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

ELECTRONIC

1 JULIANNA BARWICK Healing Is A Miracle Ninja Tune

2 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

3 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

4 BIBIO Sleep On The Wing Warp

5 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released*

6 KELEKETLA! Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

7 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

8 NICHOLAS ELERT Brittle Frames Self-Released*

9 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

10 XPOSED 4HEADS “Ultra Cloud [The Quilz remix]” [Single] Internal Combustion*

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

3 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

4 AESOP ROCK Music From The Game Freedom Finger Rhymesayers

5 MO’CITY Bench Warmers [EP] Self-Released*

6 CASSOWARY Cassowary Fat Possum

7 MC HOMELESS “Home” [Single] Triple Eye Industries

8 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

9 FREDDIE GIBBS AND THE ALCHEMIST Alfredo Empire

10 NNAMDÏ Brat Sooper

HEAVY

1 EMBODIMENT Palingenesis Self-Released

2 BURIED REALM Embodiment Of The Divine Self-Released

3 VEIN Old Data In A New Machine Volume 1 Closed Casket Activities

4 MASTODON “Fallen Torches” [Single] Warner

5 AHTME Mephitic Unique Leader

6 NYRST Orsök Dark Essence

7 VREDEHAMMER Viperous Indie

8 DROUTH Excerpts from a Dead Liturgy Translation Loss

9 INGESTED Where Only Gods May Tread Unique Leader

10 FANGE Poigne [EP] Throatruiner

WORLD

1 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

2 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

3 THIAGO NASSIF Mente Gearbox

4 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

5 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

6 SUNNY JAIN Wild Wild East Smithsonian Folkways

7 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

8 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

9 JAH9 Note To Self VP

10 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

JAZZ

1 STEVE SLAGLE TRIO Alive In Harlem Panorama

2 SPIRIT FINGERS Spirit Fingers Shanachie

3 DAVE HOLLAND, ZAKIR HUSSAIN AND CHRIS POTTER Good Hope Edition

4 SONAR WITH DAVID TORN Tranceportation Volume 2 RareNoise

5 LIBERTY ELLMAN Last Desert Pi

6 EVENT HORIZON JAZZ QUARTET Event Horizon GRB

7 SHABAKA AND THE ANCESTORS We Are Sent Here By History Impulse!

8 PAUL TUVMAN In My Life Sunny And 82

9 SAMOA WILSON WITH THE JIM KWESKIN BAND I Just Want To Be Horizontal Kingswood

10 TNEK JAZZ QUINTET Tnek Jazz Quintet Plays The Music Of Sam Jones Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

2 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

3 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

4 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

5 Eric Hughes Band Postcard From Beale Street Endless Blues Records

6 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

7 Mick Hayes My Claim to Fame Move The Needle Music

8 Alex Dixon Alex Dixon Presents…The Real McCoy Dixon Landing Music

9 Jose Ramirez Here I Come self-released

10 Louisiana’s LeRoux One Of Those Days self-released

11 Markus James At The Well Firenze Records

12 Mandalyn Wrecked Shocaroff

13 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

14 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

15 Bridget Kelly Band Dark Spaces The Blues Foundation

14 Grant Dermody My Dony self-released

15 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramoount Blue Corn Music

16 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

17 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

18 Gerald McClendon Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now Delta Roots Records

19 Lisa Mills The Triangle Melody LLC

20 The Smoke Wagon Blues Band The Ballad of Albert Johnson MAPL

21 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

22 Cooker John Path To Nothing self-released

23 JD Taylor The Coldwater Sessions VizzTone

24 Mark Telesca Higher Vibrations – Solo Acoustic Blues self-released

25 Box of Moxie Salt Water Magic self-released