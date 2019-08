WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: AUGUST 6, 2019 POSTED :: August 6, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 8/6/19

TOP 30

1. Institute, Readjusting The Locks, Sacred Bones

2. Pip Blom, Boat, Heavenly

3. Drahla, Useless Coordinates, Captured Tracks

4. Bleached, Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?, Dead Oceans

5. Amyl and The Sniffers, s/t, ATO

6. Tijuana Panthers, Carpet Denim, Innovative Leisure

7. Purple Mountains, s/t, Drag City

8. Black Midi, Schlagenheim, Rough Trade

9. Boogarins, Sombrou Duvida, OAR

10. Com Truise, Persuasion System, Ghostly International

11. Prettiest Eyes, Volume 3, Castle Face

12. PUP, Morbid Stuff, Rise Records

13. The Raconteurs, Help Stranger, Third Man

14. Sufjan Stevens, “Love Yourself” b/w ” With My Whole Heart” [singles], Asthmatic Kitty

15. Flat Teeth, Silent Seconds [advance tracks], self-released*

16. Dramatic Lovers, You Talk Loud, self-released*

17. Prince, Originals, Rhino

18. Gauche, A People’s History Of Gauche, Merge

19. Bill Callahan, Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest, Drag City

20. IfIHadAHiFi, We’re Never Going Home, self-released*

21. Hot Chip, A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, Domino

22. Bill Baird, Daily Ever Dawning, self-released

23. Quantic, Atlantic Oscillations, Tru Thoughts

24. Lusine, Retrace [EP], Ghostly International

25. Imperial Teen, Now We Are Timeless, Merge

26. Crumb, Jinx, self-released

27. The Get Up Kids, Problems, Polyvinyl

28. Curse Of Lono, 4AM and Counting (Live At Toe Rag Studios), Submarine Cat

29. Bracket, Too Old To Die Young, Fat Wreck Chords

30. Fat White Family, Serfs Up!, Domino

ADDS

1. Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig

2. Clairo, Immunity, Fader

3. Fairmont, Demos and Lost EP’s 2001 -2005, Mint 400

4. Fever Ray, Live At Troxy, Mute

5. Floral Print, s/t, Tiny Engines

6. Good Riddance, Thoughts and Riddance, Fat Wreck Chords

7. Hermitude, Pollyanarchy [advance tracks], Nettwerk

8. MYNT, Stay On Your Mind [EP], B3SCI

9. Oh Sees, Face Stabber, Castle Face

10. Slaughter Beach Dog, Safe And Also No Fear, Lame-O

ELECTRONIC

1. Com Truise, Persuasion System, Ghostly International

2. Hot Chip, A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, Domino

3. Quantic, Atlantic Oscillations,Tru Thoughts

4. Lusine, Retrace [EP], Ghostly International

5. Xposed 4Heads, “Stuck In Orbit” [single], Internal Combustion

6. Olivia Neutron John s/t, Sister Polygon

7. The Quilz, Fishing For Ketchup, self-released

8. Blood Orange, Angel’s Pulse, Domino

9. Rosenau and Sanborn, Bluebird [EP], Psychic Hotline

10. Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp

HIP HOP

1. Jamil Honesty ft. Jay Royale and Codenine, “Dimetapp” [single], Black House

2. Ceschi, Sad Fat Luck, Fake Four Incl

3. Big Sean, “Single Again” [single], Def Jam

4. Browns Crew, “Mil Aires (feat. Agrupacion Ilegal Los Imparciales)” [Single], self-released*

5. Mereba, The Jungle Is The Only Way Out, Interscope

6. Blood Orange, Angel’s Pulse, Domino

7. Denzel Curry, Zuu, Loma Vista

8. Little Simz, Grey Area, AWAL

9. Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp

10. Phalo Pantoja and Moemaw Naedon, Hard Head Mush Brain, Soul Slime

WORLD

1. Boogarins, Sombrou Duvida, OAR

2. Claude Fontaine, s/t, Innovative Leisure

3. Sessa, Grandeza, Boiled

4. The Aggrolites, Reggae Now!, Pirates Press

5. Salum Abdallah and Cuban Marimba Band, Ngoma Tanzania, Domino Sound

6. Santana, Africa Speaks, Concord

7. Angelique Kidjo, Celia, Decca

8. A-WA, Bayit Fi Rasi, S-Curve

9. Rocky Dawuni, “Modern Man” (Gaudi Remix) [Single], Aquarian

10. Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Mettavolution, ATO

JAZZ

1. TYLER BLANTON, SENSE OF PLACE, DESTINY

2. JONATHAN NG, DREAMING ON MY FEET, SELF-RELEASED

3. AL HOOD AND THE H2 JAZZTET, JAZZ MUSES, AQUARIAN

4. LIONESS, PRIDE AND JOY, POSI-TONE

5. DENNIS COFFEY, DOWN BY THE RIVER, DETROIT MUSIC FACTORY

6. KRISTY KRUGER, FEVER OF UNKNOWN ORIGIN, STATE FAIR

7. HERLIN RILEY, PERPETUAL OPTIMISM, MACK AVENUE

8. SOUL MESSAGE BAND, SOULFUL DAYS, DELMARK

9. DETROIT TENORS, S/T, MACK AVENUE

10. ROSE MIGUELEZ, ONTOLOGY, ORIGIN

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. KEB’ MO’, OKLAHOMA, CONCORD RECORDS

2. MAVIS STAPLES, WE GET BY, ANTI-/EPITAPH

3. MINDI ABAIR AND THE BONESHAKERS, NO GOOD DEED, PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL RECORDS

4. MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, I’M GONNA PLAY THE BLUES (LIVE), WOLF RECORDS

5. THE CASH BOX KINGS, HAIL TO THE KINGS!, ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6. KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND, THE TRAVELER, CONCORD RECORDS

7. BILLY BRANCH AND THE SONS OF BLUES, ROOTS AND BRANCHES, ALLIGATOR

8. STEVE COHEN, LOOKING BACK, KANIE RECORDS

9. DELBERT MCCLINTON & SELF-MADE MEN, TALL, DARK AND HANDSOME, HOT SHOT RECORDS

10. JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, RECKLESS HEART, SILVERTONE

11. BONERAMA, BONERAMA PLAYS ZEPPELIN, BASIN STREET

12. GRACIE CURRAN, GRACIE CURRAN & FRIENDS: COME UNDONE, VIZZTONE

13. JERSEY SWAMP CATS, GO CAT GO!, JERSEY SWAMP CATS

14. BONERAMA, BONERAMA PLAYS ZEPPELIN, BASIN STREET

15. CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, KINGFISH, ALLIGATOR

16. ZAC HARMON, MISSISSIPPI BARBQ, CATFOOD RECORDS

17. HEATHER NEWMAN, RISE FROM THE FLAMES, VIZZTONE

18. ELIZA NEALS, SWEET OR MEAN [EP,] E-H RECORDS

19. TERRY HANCK, I STILL GET EXCITED, VIZZTONE

20. ALBERT CASTIGLIA, MASTERPIECE, GULF COAST

21. TULLIE BRAE, REVELATION, ENDLESS BLUES RECORDS

22. FRUTELAND JACKSON, GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR, ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

23. JEFF DALE & THE SOUTH WOODLAWNERS, BLUES POWER, PRO SHO BIDNESS

24. SAVOY BROWN, CITY NIGHT, QUARTO VALLEY RECORDS

25. JASON RICCI AND THE BAD KIND, MY CHOPS ARE ROLLING, ELLERSOUL