WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: DECEMBER 1, 2020

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

DATE REPORTED: 12/1/20

TOP 30

1 SHARON JONES AND THE DAP-KINGS Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Daptone

2 SPITS, THE VI Thriftstore

3 DOGS IN ECSTASY Welcome Back Self-Released*

4 FLAT FIVE, THE Another World Bloodshot

5 NICK PIPITONE Thiensville Self-Released*

6 JACK NAME Magic Touch Mexican Summer

7 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

8 CAIRNS This Is Also The Place [EP] Self-Released*

9 JOE WONG Nite Creatures Decca*

10 LESS THAN JAKE Silver Linings Pure Noise

11 XPOSED 4HEADS “Dance With The Krampus” [Single] Internal Combustion*

12 PETER MULVEY AND SISTASTRINGS Live At The Cafe Carpe Righteous Babe*

13 ABBY JEANNE “Stop and Listen b/w Somebody To Love” [Single] Hi-Fi Records*

14 NICK CAVE Idiot Prayer (Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace) Bad Seed Ltd./AWAL

15 SPYRALS, THE Same Old Line Fuzz Club

16 MOURN Self Worth Captured Tracks

17 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love Loma Vista*

18 TOUCHE AMORE Lament Epitaph

19 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Under The Spell Of Joy Suicide Squeeze

20 GOLDEN COINS Fade Diagram Self-Released*

21 METZ Atlas Vending Sub Pop

22 ADOPTAHIGHWAY Coaxing A Ghost Into the Room Self-Released*

23 OCEANATOR Things I Never Said Polyvinyl

24 JENNIFER CASTLE Monarch Season Idée Fixe

25 MILBILLIES, THE The MilBillies Self-Released*

26 MOLCHAT DOMA Monument Sacred Bones

27 LAURA JANE GRACE Stay Alive Polyvinyl

28 SOMETHING TO DO “Give Me Attention (But Also Leave Me Alone)” [Single] Self-Released*

29 BLOOD Testamental Cleopatra

30 EELS Earth To Dora E-Works/PIAS

ADDS

1 ALA.NI Christmas Vol. 1 [EP] Self-Released

2 ALEX MAAS Luca Innovative Leisure

3 BOB’S BURGERS Christmas Sub Pop

4 DAS MORTAL Miami Beach Witches Lisbon Lux

5 FAIRMONT Liminal Spaces Mint 400

6 JOAN OF ARC Tim Melina Theo Bobby Joyful Noise

7 KACY AND CLAYTON AND MARLON WILLIAMS Plastic Bouquet New West

8 KARAOKE Blood, Piss, Religion, Pain Self-Released

9 SENOR KAOS AND ILLASTRATE Kings Of Vice Ultra Beast United

10 SMASHING PUMPKINS, THE Cyr Sumerian

ELECTRONIC

1 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love Loma Vista*

2 ADOPTAHIGHWAY Coaxing A Ghost Into the Room Self-Released*

3 BLOOD Testamental Cleopatra

4 TRICKY Fall To Pieces False Idols

5 POLE Fading Mute

6 TOBACCO Hot Wet & Sassy Ghostly International

7 ELA MINUS Acts Of Rebellion Domino

8 ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER Magic Oneohtrix Point Never Warp

9 SUFJAN STEVENS The Ascension Asthmatic Kitty

10 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

HIP HOP

1 SA-ROC The Sharecropper’s Daughter Rhymesayers

2 ACTION BRONSON Only For Dolphins Loma Vista

3 SLY5THAVE What It Is Tru Thoughts

4 BLU AND EXILE Miles Dirty Science

5 DENZEL CURRY Unlocked Loma Vista

6 DEANTONI PARKS Silver Cord humani machina

7 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

8 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

9 HOMEBOY SANDMAN Don’t Feed The Monster Mello

10 RANDAL BRAVERY Doki! Doki! Black Power Self-Released*

HEAVY

1 NOTHING The Great Dismal Relapse

2 ALL THEM WITCHES Nothing As The Ideal New West

3 WHITE MAGICIAN Dealers Of Divinity Cruz Del Sur

4 VOLUR Death Cult Prophecy

5 DWARROWDELF Evenstar Northern Silence

6 OCCULT BURIAL Burning Eerie Love Invictus

7 KRAKEN DUUMVIRATE The Stars Below, The Seas Above Silent Future

8 APPARITION Stand Your Ground To The Point

9 CREPUSCLE Heavenly Skies Self-Released

10 ACROSS TUNDRAS Loess~Loss Electric Relics

WORLD

1 GARMARNA Forbundet Season Of Mist

2 HAILU MERGIA Yene Mircha Awesome Tapes From Africa

3 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

4 MOLCHAT DOMA Monument Sacred Bones

5 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

6 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol 1 OAR

7 SONGHOY BLUES Optimisme Fat Possum

8 MINT FIELD Sentimiento Mundial Felte

9 MICHAEL FRANTI AND SPEARHEAD Work Hard And Be Nice Boo Boo Wax/Thirty Tigers

10 MULATU ASTATKE AND BLACK JESUS EXPERIENCE To Know Without Knowing Agogo

JAZZ

1 EABS Discipline Of Sun Ra Astigmatic

2 THELONIOUS MONK Palo Alto Impulse

3 LUKE STEWART EXPOSURE QUINTET Luke Stewart Exposure Quintet Astral Spirits

4 UTE LEMPER Rendezvous With Marlene Jazzhaus

5 OFRA HARNOY On The Rock Analekta

6 TRIO LINGUAE Signals Origin

7 WOLFF CLARK DORSEY Play Sgt. Pepper Jazzavenue

8 CHANCE HAYDEN Grab And Go Atlanta/Ropeadope

9 RON MILES Rainbow Sign Blue Note

10 MIKI YAMANAKA Human Dust Suite OutsideIn

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Crystal Shawanda Church House Blues True North

2 Sass Jordan Rebel Moon Blues Stony Plain Records

3 Andrew Alli Hard Workin’ Man EllerSoul

4 Joe Louis Walker Viva Las Vegas Live Cleopatra Blues

5 John Primer & Bob Corritore The Gypsy Woman Told Me VizzTone

6 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

7 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

8 Rory Block Prove It On Me Stony Plain

9 Hakon Hoye Nights at the Surf Motel Bigh Records

10 The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood Blue Sky Blind Raccoon

11 Paul Speer Sondran Odyssey Rainstorm Records

12 Ryan Perry High Risk, Low Reward Ruf Records

13 Eliza Neals Black Crow Moan E-H Records

14 Ben Rice, RB Stone Out Of The Box Middle Mountain Music

15 North Mississippi Allstars Up and Rolling New West Records

16 Dorothy Moore I’m Happy With the One I’ve Got Now Farish Street Records

17 Scott Ellison Skyline Drive Red Parlor Records

18 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

19 Albert Castiglia Wild and Free Gulf Coast Records

20 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

21 King Solomon Hicks Harlem Provogue

22 Evelyn Rubia Crossing Borders self-released

23 Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Empty Promises Alligator

24 Steve Howell, Dan Sumner & Jason Weinheimer Long Ago Blind Raccoon

25 Al Gold Al Gold’s Paradise self-released