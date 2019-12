WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: DECEMBER 10, 2019 POSTED :: December 10, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 12/10/19

TOP 30

1 HASKELS, THE The Haskels Splunge*

2 SCREAMING FEMALES Singles Too Don Giovanni

3 MIKAL CRONIN Seeker Merge

4 TESTA ROSA IV Self-Released*

5 LEONARD COHEN Thanks For The Dance Sony

6 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

7 MICHAEL KIWANUKA KIWANUKA Polydor

8 PLATINUM BOYS Raw Romance Self-Released*

9 MUDHONEY Morning In America [EP] Sub Pop

10 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites Rum Bar*

11 BONNIE PRINCE BILLY I Made A Place Drag City

12 L’RESORTS Trying To Christmas Self-Released*

13 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

14 DEVILS TEETH Jet Jaguar [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

15 WILCO Ode To Joy dBpm

16 BECK Hyperspace Capitol

17 MARK LANEGAN BAND Somebody’s Knocking Heavenly/PIAS

18 OLD EARTH Beast Of Needs Arrow Girl*

19 JOAN SHELLEY Like The River Loves The Sea No Quarter

20 WARHOLA CATS Eros + Vibes Self-Released*

21 KIM GORDON No Home Record Matador/Beggars

22 MORTGAGE FREEMAN It’s All A Wash Self-Released*

23 LIGHTNING BOLT Sonic Citadel Thrill Jockey

24 NEIL YOUNG AND CRAZY HORSE Colorado Reprise

25 DAUGHTER OF SWORDS Dawnbreaker Nonesuch

26 OLIVIA JEAN Night Owl Third Man

27 BORIS THE SPRINKLER Vespa To Venus Beer City*

28 LUKE LALONDE The Perpetual Optimist Paper Bag

29 ITASCA Spring Paradise Of Bachelors

30 ALTA Reasons Soothsayer

ADDS

1 ATHENS RESONATES VARIOUS ARTISTS Athens Resonates

2 AVEY TARE Conference Of Birds/Birds In Disguise [EP] Domino

3 DAPTONE’S HOLIDAY SHAKEDOWN VARIOUS ARTISTS Daptone

4 EMILY YACINA Remember The Silver Self-Released

5 LITTLE MONARCH Grains [EP] Super Bloom

6 OF MONTREAL UR FUN [Advance Tracks] Polyvinyl

7 PINK STONES, THE Jimmy & Jesus Science Project

8 SHOPPING “Initiative” [Single] Fat-Cat

9 SO MANY SINGING VOL 2 VARIOUS ARTISTS Ruination

10 TRU THOUGHTS 2019 VARIOUS ARTISTS Tru Thoughts

ELECTRONIC

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

2 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

3 ALTA Reasons Soothsayer

4 LAPALUX Amnioverse Brainfeeder

5 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

6 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene [Advance Tracks] 4AD

7 FKA TWIGS Magdalene Young Turks/Beggars

8 CORBO Quatro Treses Chewing Foil

9 NEGATIVLAND True False Seeland

10 METRONOMY Metronomy Forever Because

HIP HOP

1 SNOH AALEGRA Ugh, Those Feels Again Artium/AWAL

2 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN

3 KATE TEMPEST The Book Of Traps And Lessons American/Republic

4 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

5 DAVE EAST Survival Mass Appeal

6 KLASSIK Quiet. [Advance Tracks] Klass Act*

7 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

8 MOOD DOCTORS, THE “Rap Pen” b/w “No Sleep” [Single] Pandemonium

9 SHLE BERRY Tampons [EP] Self-Released*

10 KANYE WEST Jesus Is King Def Jam

HEAVY

1 ABIGAIL WILLIAMS Walk Beyond The Dark Blood

2 ESCHATON Death Obsession Unique Leader

3 TEETH The Curse of Entropy Translation Loss

4 BLOOD INCANTATION Hidden History Of The Human Race Dark Descent

5 ANOMALIE Métropole Part II Self-Released

6 TRAGEDIENS TRONE Tragediens Trone Osmose

7 SUN OF THE DYING The Earth Is Silent AOP

8 UNE MISERE Sermon Nuclear Blast

9 BARBARIAN To No God Shall I Kneel Hells Headbangers

10 POUNDER Uncivilized Hells Headbangers

WORLD

1 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

2 EDWIN+DURANT+KOVTUN Edwin+Durant+Kovtun Alchemy

3 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

4 MAXI PRIEST It All Comes Back To Love S-Curve

5 LEE SCRATCH PERRY Rootz Reggae Dub Megawave

6 COCHEMEA All My Relations Daptone

7 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

8 A-WA Bayit Fi Rasi S-Curve

9 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

10 JUANA MOLINA Forfun [EP] Crammed

JAZZ

1 CHRISSIE HYNDE WITH THE VALVE BONE WOE ENSEMBLE Valve Bone Woe BMG

2 STAN GETZ QUARTET, THE Getz At The Gate Verve

3 LOUIS ARMSTRONG Live In Europe Dot Time

4 JAMIE BREIWICK Awake / The Music of Don Cherry – [EP] Shifting Paradigm*

5 RENT ROMUS’ LORDS OF OUTLAND 25 Years Under The Mountain Edge tone

6 DIVIDED STATE Spurious Emissions Edge tone

7 JAZZMEIA HORN Love And Liberation Concord

8 CHICK COREA TRIO Trilogy 2 Concord

9 BIG BAND OF BROTHERS A Jazz Celebration Of The Allman Brothers Band New West

10 GEORGE GARZONE 3 Nights In L.A. Fuzzy