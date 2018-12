WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: DECEMBER 11, 2018 POSTED :: December 11, 2018 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 12/11/18

TOP 30

1. Jon Spencer, Spencer Sings the Hits!, In The Red

2. Marianne Faithfull, Negative Capability, Panta Rei

3. Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow [advance tracks], Jagjaguwar

4. Broncho, Bad Behavior, Park The Van

5. Ty Segall, Fudge Sandwich, In the Red

6. Dean Wareham and Cheval Sombre, s/t, Double Feature

7. Direct Hit!, Crown of Nothing, Fat Wreck Chords*

8. Warhola Cats, In This Light, Self-released*

9. Death Valley Girls, Darkness Rains, Suicide Squeeze

10. Beak, >>>, Temporary Residence

11. Papercuts, Parallel Universe Blues, Slumberland

12. Tomorrows Tulips, Harnessed to Flesh, Burger

13. Devata Daun, Pye Luis [EP], Pytch

14. Oh Pep!, I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You, ATO

15. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, IC-01 Hanoi, Jagjaguwar

16. Mr Twin Sister, Salt, Twin Group

17. Winter and Triptides, Estrela Magica, Overseas Artists

18. Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians, Rocket, Verve Forecast

19. The Sha La Das, Love In the Wind, Dunham/Daptone

20. The Dirty Nil, Master Volume, Dine Alone

21. Rhett Miller, The Messenger, ATO

22. Cloud Nothings, Last Building Burning, Carpark

23. Mountain Man, Magic Ship, Nonesuch

24. Adult., This Behavior, Dais

25. Offend Your Friends, “Olive Branch” [single], Self-released

26. Earth Girl Helen Brown, Four Satellites Vol. 1, In The Red

27. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Wasteland, Rise Above

28. Parcels, s/t, Kitsune

29. Timmy’s Organism, Survival of the Fiendish, Burger

30. Hippo Campus, Bambi, Grand Jury

ADDS

1. The Beths, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” [single], Carpark

2. Doug Shorts, “Casual Encounter” b/w “Keep Your Head Up” [single], Daptone

3. Fairmont, We Will Burn That Bridge When We Get To It, Mint 400

4. Various Artists, Fat Possum Family Best of 2018, Fat Possum

5. Girlpool, “Hire” [single], Anti-

6. Jeff Tweedy, Warm, dBpm

7. Ladytron, “Far From Home” [single], Self-released

8. Leftover Crack, Leftover Leftover Crack, Fat Wreck Chords

9. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, “Santa Baby” [single], Fat Wreck Chords

10. Mike Krol, “I Wonder” feat. Allison Crutchfield, Merge

ELECTRONIC

1. Devata Daun, Pye Luis [EP], Pytch

2. Adult., This Behavior, Dais

3. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, IC-01 Hanoi, Jagjaguwar

4. Oliver Coates, Shelley’s On Zenn-La, RVNG Int’l

5. Metric, Art of Doubt, MMI

6. Matthew Dear, Bunny, Ghostly International

7. Aphex Twin, Collapse [EP], Warp

8. Yves Tumor, Safe In the Hands of Love, Warp

9. Joji, Ballads 1, 88rising

10. Wild Nothing, Indigo, Captured Tracks

HIP HOP

1. Dem Atlas, Bad Actress, Rhymesayers

2. Cantrell, Stardust 2 Angels, Mass Appeal

3. Anderson .Paak, Oxnard, Aftermath

4. Masta Ace and Marco Polo, A Breukelen Story, Fat Beats

5. Playboi Carti, Die Lit, Interscope

6. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

7. Termanology, Bad Decisions, ST

8. Artson, Brave Star, self-released

9. Denzel Curry, TA1300, Loma Vista

10. A$AP Rocky, “Sundress” [single], RCA

HEAVY (METAL)

1. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Wasteland, Rise Above

2. Queensryche, “Man the Machine” [single], Century Media

3. Judas Priest, Firepower, Epic

4. Territories, s/t, Pirates Press

5. Evoken, Hypnagogia, Profound Lore

6. Convent Guilt, Diamond Cut Diamond, Gates of Hell

7. Taphos, Come Ethereal Someberness, Blood Harvest

8. Slaegt, The Wheel, Vån

9. Voivod, The Wake, Century Media

10. Nocturnal Graves, Titan, Season of Mist

WORLD

1. Winter and Triptides, Estrela Magica, Overseas Artists

2. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, Black Times, Strut

3. Rory Makem, EP, self-released

4. Jess Sah Bi and Peter One, Our Garden Needs Its Flowers, Awesome Tapes From Africa

5. Angelique Kidjo, Remain In Light, Kraven Works

6. Malou Beauvoir, Spiritwalker, Panthera

7. Alborosie, Unbreakable – Alborosie Meets The Wailers United, Greensleeves

8. Gilberto Rodriguez y Los Intocables, Sabor Maracuyá Desnuda, Empty Cellar

9. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

10. Various Artists, African Scream Contest 2, Analog Africa

JAZZ

1. MRS. FUN, Truth, Funtime Records*

2. Richie Cole, Cannonball, self-released

3. Ivo Perelman and Jason Stein, Spiritual Prayers, Leo

4. Roger Davidson Quartet, Music From the Heart, Soundbrush

5. Judith Owen, Rediscovered, Twanky

6. Four, There You Go Thinking Again, Jazz Hang

7. Darren Barrett, Time For Romance – But Beautiful, dB Studios

8. Christopher Hollyday, Telepathy, self-released

9. Brad Whitely, Presence, Destiny

10. Jay Thomas with the Oliver Groenwald Newtet, I Always Knew, Origin

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND, POOR UNTIL PAYDAY, THIRTY TIGERS

2. LINDSAY BEAVER, TOUGH AS LOVE, ALLIGATOR

3. BRUCE KATZ, GILES ROBSON AND JOE LOUIS WALKER, JOURNEYS TO THE HEART OF THE BLUES, ALLIGATOR

4. THE BLUES DISCIPLES, GRAVY TRAIN, SELF-RELEASED

5. RACHELLE COBA, BLINK, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

6. BILLY F GIBBONS, THE BAD BAD BLUES, CONCORD

7. THE WAYNE RIKER TRIO, BLUES BREAKOUT, FRETFULL RECORDS

8. OLD RILEY & THE WATER, BITING THROUGH, SELF-RELEASED

9. BETH HART, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL, PROVOGUE

10. RUTH WYAND, TRIBE OF ONE, SELF-RELEASED

11. SNOOKY PRYOR, ALL MY MONEY GONE, WOLF RECORDS

12. JIM ALLCHIN, PRIME BLUES, SANDY KEY MUSIC

13. JOHNNY & JAALENE, S/T, RIP CAT

14. CATFISH KEITH, REEFER HOUND – VIPER SONGS REVISITED, FISH TAIL

15. BLUE LARGO, BEFORE THE DEVIL STEALS YOUR SOUL, BLUE LARGO

16. KENNY “BLUES BOSS” WAYNE, INSPIRED BY THE BLUES, STONY PLAIN

17. DOUG DEMING & THE JEWEL TONES, COMPLICATED MESS, ELLERSOUL

18. SEASICK STEVE, CAN U COOK?, BMG

19. FIONA BOYES, VOODOO IN THE SHADOWS, BLUE EMPRESS RECORDS

20. SEAN CHAMBERS, WELCOME TO MY BLUES, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

21. LAURIE JANE & THE 45S, LATE LAST NIGHT, DOWN IN THE ALLEY RECORDS

22. GAETANO LETIZIA AND THE UNDERWORLD BLUES BAND, BEATLES BLUES BLAST, BLIND RACCOON

23. DOYLE BRAMHALL II, SHADES, PROVOGUE

24. JOSH CHRISTINA, I’M 21, GO TIME RECORDS

25. TEENY TUCKER, PUT ON YOUR RED DRESS BABY, TEBO RECORDS