Weekly Top Airplay: December 12, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 12/12/17

Top 30

1. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released

2. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman, Daptone

3. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO

4. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian

5. U-Men, s/t, Sub Pop

6. Swingin’ Utters, Drowning In the Sea, Rising With the Sun, Fat Wreck Chords

7. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop

8. The Lillingtons, Stella Sapiente, Fat Wreck Chords

9. Wand, Plum, Drag City

10. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

11. Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-

12. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon

13. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice, Matador

14. Curtis Harding, Face Your Fear, Anti-

15. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

16. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

17. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*

18. L.A. Law, Law & Order, Burger

19. Pollens, Mister Manufacture, Self-released

20. Flat Worms, s/t, Castle Face

21. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [Single], Self-released

22. Luna, A Sentimental Education, Double Feature

23. OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head, Castle Face

24. Space Raft, “Another Holiday Is Here” b/w “New Year’s Revolution” [singles], Self-released*

25. Brief Candles, Retreater, Self-released*

26. Slaughter Beach, Dog, Birdie, Lame-O

27. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

28. Julien Baker, Turn Out the Lights, Matador

29. Daydream Retrievers, s/t, Self-released

30. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther/XL

Adds

1. Blush, s/t, Arrowhawk

2. Demar, Rebels, Orchard

3. The James Hunter Six, “I Don’t Wanna Be Without You” [single], Daptone

4. Jim James, Tribute To 2, ATO

5. The Last Gang, Sing For Your Supper [7″], Fat Wreck Chords

6. Maya, “What Are We Worth” [single], True

7. Panduranga Henderson, Ocean of Love, Luaka Bop

8. Parker Longbough, “Secret Santa” [single], Self-released

9. Sufjan Stevens, “Tonya Harding” [single], Asthmatic Kitty

10. WHY?, “Poractive Evolution” (Nick Diamonds/Islands remix) [single], Joyful Noise

Electronic

1. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon

2. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

3. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther/XL

4. Lindstrom, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, Smalltown Supersound

5. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

6. UNKLE, The Road: Part I, Cooking Vinyl

7. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

8. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*

9. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks

10. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR

World

1. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

2. El Tambor de la Tribu, Felina, Gallo

3. Boubacar Traore, Dounia Tabolo, LusAfrica

4. Ladama, s/t, Six Degrees

5. Baraka Moon, Wind Horse, Self-released

6. Thunder Body, Solstice, Rootfire Cooperative

7. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

8. Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante, Caracol

9. 3MA, Aanarouz, Six Degrees

10. Soja, Poetry In Motion, ATO

Jazz

1. Yelena Eckemoff Quintet, In the Shadow Of a Cloud, L&H

2. Jaco Pastorius, Truth, Liberty & Soul, Resonance

3. Major Vistas, Minor Anthems, Self-released*

4. Roscoe Mitchell, Four Ways, Self-released

5. Steve Coleman’s Natal Eclipse, Morphogenesis, Pi

6. Kamasi Washington, Harmony of Difference [EP], Young Turks

7. Paul Giallorenzo Trio, Flow, Delmark

8. Steve Slagle, Dedication, Panorama 007

9. Jackie Allen, Rose Fingered Dawn, Self-released

10. Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop, Rev, Anzic

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn

3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company

4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music

5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*

7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage

9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One

12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records

13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer

15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street

17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue

18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records

23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation

25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto