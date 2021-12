WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: DECEMBER 14, 2021 POSTED :: December 14, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 12/14/21

TOP 30

1 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

2 IDLES Crawler Partisan

3 SHILPA RAY Bootlickers Of The Patriarchy Northern Spy

4 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS B-Sides & Rarities (Part II) Mute

5 SINCERE ENGINEER Bless My Psyche Hopeless

6 MARY LATTIMORE Collected Pieces II Ghostly International

7 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

8 QUILZ, THE “Fade to Black” [Single] Prickly Records*

9 RENEE REED J’ai rêvé [EP] Keeled Scales

10 CLINIC Fantasy Island Domino

11 BEACH HOUSE Chapter 1: Once Twice Melody [EP] Sub Pop

12 SLOPPY JANE Madison Saddest Factory/Secretly Group

13 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

14 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

15 THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS Book Idlewild

16 LOL, THE “6 Feet Under the Dance Floor” [Single] Self-Released*

17 NAYTRONIX Other Possibilities OAR

18 CREDENTIALS “Body Builder’s Lament” [Single] Self-Released*

19 GUSTAF Audio Drag For Ego Snobs Royal Mountain

20 DAPTONE SUPER SOUL REVUE – LIVE AT THE APOLLO, THE VARIOUS ARTISTS Daptone

21 DEERHOOF Actually, You Can Joyful Noise

22 HEARTLESS BASTARDS A Beautiful Life Sweet Unknown

23 PARQUET COURTS Sympathy For Life Rough Trade

24 JULIE DOIRON I Thought Of You You’ve Changed

25 SPOON “The Hardest Cut” [Single] Matador

26 PRIMITIVE BROADCAST SERVICE Colors For Chameleons Self-Released*

27 BUTTSHAKERS, THE Arcadia Underdog

28 LE REN Leftovers Secretly Canadian

29 BETHS, THE Auckland, New Zealand 2020 Carpark

30 CASSANDRA JENKINS (An Overview On) An Overview On Phenomenal Nature Ba Da Bing!

ADDS

1 ARGUING WITH HURRICANES Arguing With Hurricanes Joyful Noise

2 BOXMASTERS, THE Christmas In California KeenTone/Thirty Tigers

3 BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE “This House Is On Fire” [Single] Arts & Crafts

4 BULLY “Just For Love” [Single] Sub Pop

5 FLEET FOXES A Very Lonely Solstice Anti-

6 GIRLPOOL “Faultline” [Single] Anti-

7 GRADE 2 Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions [EP] Hellcat/Pirates Press

8 LITTLE DRAGON Drifting Out [EP] Ninja Tune

9 SEA OLEENA Weaving A Basket Cascine

10 NOCTURNES VARIOUS ARTISTS Midnight Special

ELECTRONIC

1 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

2 QUILZ, THE “Fade to Black” [Single] Prickly Records*

3 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

4 LOL, THE “6 Feet Under the Dance Floor” [Single] Self-Released*

5 XENO AND OAKLANDER Vi/Deo Dais

6 MR TWIN SISTER Al Mundo Azul Twin Group

7 BOMBA ESTEREO Deja Sony Latin

8 SAINT ETIENNE Her Winter Coat [EP] Heavenly/PIAS

9 MACHINEDRUM Psyconia [EP] Ninja Tune

10 BLACK DICE Mod Prog FourFour

HEAVY

1 STORMKEEP Tales Of Othertime Van

2 TOWER Shock To The System Cruz Del Sur

3 CONCRETE WINDS Nerve Butcherer Sepulchral Voice

4 DEMON HEAD Viscera Metal Blade

5 LURKING FEAR, THE Death, Madness, Horror, Decay Century Media

6 STEEL BEARING HAND Slay In Hell Carbonized

7 MOON Pandimensional Gnosis Moribund

8 GALAXY On the Shore of Life Dying Victims

9 ABSCESSION Rot of Ages Transcending Obscurity

10 LURKING FEAR, THE Death, Madness, Horror, Decay (Bonus Tracks Edition) Century Media

CHILL

1 SOPHROSYNE Reference Material JVP

2 TIMOTHY CRANE Halo Self-Released

3 JILL HALEY Wrapped In Light Cor Anglais

4 TOM CAUFIELD Pastures Of Wonder Self-Released

5 TOM EATON Snapshots Self-Released

6 MARS LASAR Coastal Escape Sound Manipulations

7 BURNT BELIEF Mutual Isolation Alchemy

8 PETER KATER Rapture Point Of Light

9 CARL WEINGARTEN A Fistful Of Dust Self-Released

10 JOMORO Blue Marble Sky Masterworks

WORLD

1 BOMBA ESTEREO Deja Sony Latin

2 BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) World Circuit/BMG

3 GERA DEMARA De Vieja Escuela Nacional

4 CEU Um Gosto De Sol Urban Jungle

5 HEARTAFIYA Villa Radio Sampler [EP] iBlaze

6 TWIN PALMS “Tranquilo” [Single] Nacional

7 PEHUENCHE “Pasado Y Olvido” [Single] Nacional

8 PAHUA La Cura [EP] Nacional

9 SANTIAGO MOTORIZADO Canciones Sobre Una Casa, Cuatro Amigos Y Un Perro Nacional

10 MIRADORES DEL SOL Half Baked [EP] Self-Released

JAZZ

1 OSCAR PETERSON A Time For Love Two Lions/Mack Avenue

2 HAROLD MABERN Mabern Plays Coltrane Smoke Sessions

3 NORAH JONES I Dream Of Christmas Blue Note

4 JEFF HAMILTON TRIO Merry And Bright Capri

5 KRISTEN R BROMLEY QUINTET Bluish Tide KRBM

6 ED NEUMEISTER What Have I Done? Meistro

7 RANDY NAPOLEON Rust Belt Roots: Randy Napoleon Plays Wes Montgomery, Grant Green & Kenny Burrell OA2

8 BEN LAMAR GAY Open Arms To Open Us International Anthem/Nonesuch

9 HENRY THREADGILL Poof Pi

10 RON BURRIS Shades of Jazz Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Dion, Stomping Ground, KTBA Records

2 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

3 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

4 Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia Records

5 Willie Jackson, All In the Blues, self-released

6 Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone

7 Ilana Katz Katz, In My Mind, Regina Royale Records

8 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

9 The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, BMG

10 Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator Records

11 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

12 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

13 Zac Harmon, Long As I Got My Guitar, Catfood Records

14 Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, KTBA Records

15 Kevin Greenwood, She Knocks Me Out, self-released

16 Ricci / Krown, City Country City,Gulf Coast Records

17 Little G Weevil, Live Acoustic Session, Hunnia Records

18 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

19 Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Once In a Blue Moon, Crossroads Blues Media

21 Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone

22 The Wildcat O’Halloran Band, Here Lies A Fool, self-released

23 Mean Old Fireman & the Cruel Engineers, Dumpster Fire, First Due Music Company

24 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon

25 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig