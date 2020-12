WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: DECEMBER 15, 2020 POSTED :: December 15, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 12/15/20

TOP 30

1 IDLES Ultra Mono Partisan

2 HUNGRY WILLIAMS, THE Mambo Santa Mambo [EP] Self-Released

3 ABBY JEANNE “Stop and Listen b/w Somebody To Love” [Single] Hi Fi*

4 FUZZ III In The Red

5 COUCH FLAMBEAU “Funky Christmas” [Single] Self-Released*

6 BUDOS BAND, THE Long In The Tooth Daptone

7 NICK CAVE Idiot Prayer (Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace) Bad Seed Ltd.

8 JUANA MOLINA ANRMAL (Live In Mexico) Crammed

9 MAGIK MARKERS Isolated From Exterior Time: 2020 [EP] Drag City

10 ANDREW DAVID WEBER The Howl of Insanity Self-Released*

11 GHOST FUNK ORCHESTRA An Ode to Escapism Karma Chief

12 ALEX MAAS Luca Innovative Leisure

13 NICHOLAS ELERT Infinity Gate Self-Released*

14 GUNN TRUSCINSKI DUO Soundkeeper Three Lobed

15 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Under The Spell Of Joy Suicide Squeeze

16 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE BODYGUARDS “Take You Away” [Single] Self-Released*

17 BANANAGUN The True Story Of Bananagun Full Time Hobby

18 OSEES Protean Threat Castle Face

19 NOTHING The Great Dismal Relapse

20 VICTOR DELORENZO Spoken Drum Self-Released*

21 LAURA JANE GRACE Stay Alive Polyvinyl

22 MILBILLIES, THE The MilBillies Self-Released*

23 WAX CHATTELS Clot Captured Tracks

24 DAYDREAM RETRIEVERS “Static On TV” [Single] Fort Sad*

25 ADULKT LIFE Book Of Curses What’s Your Rupture?

26 MOURN Self Worth Captured Tracks

27 FUZZTONES, THE NYC Cleopatra

28 WILL BUTLER Generations Merge

29 SHARON JONES AND THE DAP-KINGS Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Daptone

30 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

ADDS

1 ANDREW THOREEN (OF HAR-DI-HAR) Songs Of Invitation For Guitar Duet Self-Released

2 AVALANCHES, THE We Will Always Love You Astralwerks

3 BUSCABULLA Regresa Remixes [EP] Ribbon

4 KILLS, THE Little Bastards Domino

5 LESS THAN JAKE Silver Linings Pure Noise

6 M WARD Think Of Spring Anti-

7 NILUFER YANYA Feeling Lucky? [EP] ATO

8 SINK TAPES Like Snakes On Sandpaper (A Collection 2010-2020) Mint 400

9 SYLVAN ESSO With Love [EP] Loma Vista

10 THOM YORKE, FOUR TET AND BURIAL “His Rope” b/w “Her Revolution” [Single] XL/Beggars Group

ELECTRONIC

1 NICHOLAS ELERT Infinity Gate Self-Released*

2 KELLY LEE OWENS Inner Song Smalltown Supersound

3 TOBACCO Hot Wet & Sassy Ghostly International

4 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Remixes Ahead Of Our Time

5 ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER Magic Oneohtrix Point Never Warp

6 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love Loma Vista

7 BLOOD Testamental Cleopatra*

8 XPOSED 4HEADS “Dance With The Krampus” [Single] Internal Combustion*

9 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

10 XPOSED 4HEADS “Watch Out” [Single] Internal Combustion*

HIP HOP

1 SA-ROC The Sharecropper’s Daughter Rhymesayers

2 ACTION BRONSON Only For Dolphins Loma Vista

3 SLY5THAVE What It Is Tru Thoughts

4 BLU AND EXILE Miles Dirty Science

5 DENZEL CURRY Unlocked Loma Vista

6 DEANTONI PARKS Silver Cord humani machina

7 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

8 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

9 HOMEBOY SANDMAN Don’t Feed The Monster Mello

10 RANDAL BRAVERY Doki! Doki! Black Power Self-Released*

HEAVY

1 OZZY OSBOURNE Blizzard Of Ozz (40th Anniversary Expanded Edition) Epic/Legacy

2 REVENANT MARQUIS Youth In Ribbons Inferna Profundus

3 EXAUGURATE Chasm of Rapturous Delirium [EP] Rotted Life

4 POSSESSED STEEL Aedris Temple Of Mystery

5 KRAKEN DUUMVIRATE The Stars Below, The Seas Above Silent Future

6 ONDSKAPT Grimoire Ordo Devus Osmose

7 OPIUM WARLORDS Nembutal Svart

8 FIDES INVERSA Historia Nocturna WTC

9 DREAD SOVEREIGN Alchemical Warfare Metal Blade

10 REVOLTING The Shadow At The World’s End Transcending Obscurity

WORLD

1 BUDOS BAND, THE Long In The Tooth Daptone

2 FREETOWN COLLECTIVE Freetown [EP] Cheah Meng

3 TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS Got To Be Tough Trojan Jamaica/BMG

4 JUANA MOLINA ANRMAL (Live In Mexico) Crammed

5 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Remixes Ahead Of Our Time

6 SONGHOY BLUES Optimisme Fat Possum

7 GARMARNA Forbundet Season Of Mist

8 LA LOCURA DE MACHUCA 1975-1980 VARIOUS ARTISTS Analog Africa

9 MAVERICKS, THE En Espanol Mono Mundo

10 ENRIQUE RODRIGUEZ AND THE NEGRA CHIWAY BAND Soul Jazz Records Presents Enrique Rodríguez & the Negra Chiway Band: Fase Liminal Soul Jazz

JAZZ

1 RADAM SCHWARTZ ORGAN BIG BAND Message From Groove And GW Arabesque

2 3D JAZZ TRIO Christmas In 3D DIVA Jazz

3 NELS CLINE SINGERS, THE Share The Wealth Blue Note

4 DAN WEISS Natural Selection Pi

5 WOLFGANG LACKERSCHMID – CHET BAKER Quintet Sessions 1979 Dot Time

6 MIKI YAMANAKA Human Dust Suite OutsideIn

7 BEN ZUCKER Fifth Season Amalgam

8 THELONIOUS MONK Palo Alto (Live) Impulse

9 GREGORY PORTER All Rise Blue Note

10 WOLFF CLARK DORSEY Play Sgt. Pepper Jazzavenue

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Straight To You Live Provogue

2 Shemekia Copeland Uncivil War Alligator

3 Charlie Musselwhite, Elvin Bishop 100 Years Of Blues Alligator

4 Big Al’s Blues Howlers Get It While It’s Hot self-released

5 Alastair Greene The New World Blues Whiskey Bayou Records

6 Bette Smith The Good The Bad And The Bette Ruf Records

7 Duke Robillard & Friends Blues Bash! Stony Plain

8 Justin Howl Wanderlust self-released

9 Nora Jean Wallace Blues Woman Severn

10 George Benson Weekend In London Provogue Records

11 Devin B. Thompson Tales Of The Soul Severn Records

12 Kevin Burt Stone Crazy Gulf Coast Records

13 Andy Cohen Tryin’ To Get Home Earwig Music Company

14 Vanessa Collier Heart On The Line Phenix Fire Records

15 Johnny Nicholas Mistaken Identity Valcour Records

16 Andy Watts Supergroove VizzTone

17 John Nemeth Stronger Than Strong Blind Raccoon

18 Bob Corritore, Henry Gray From The Vaults: Cold Chills VizzTone

19 Dennis Jones Soft Hard & Loud Blind Raccoon

20 Danny Brooks & Lil Miss Debi Are You Ready? The Mississippi Sessions HIS House Records

21 David Rotundo Band So Much Trouble Blind Raccoon

22 Andy Cohen Tryin’ To Get Home Earwig Music Company

23 Danielle Miraglia Bright Shining Stars VizzTone

24 Sonny Green Found! One Soul Singer Little Village Foundation

25 Erin Harpe Meet Me In The Middle VizzTone