WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: DECEMBER 3, 2019

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

TOP 30

1 HASKELS, THE The Haskels Splunge

2 TESTA ROSA IV Self-Released

3 AUTOMATIC Signal Stones Throw

4 BLACK MARBLE Bigger Than Life Sacred Bones

5 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion

6 PLATINUM BOYS Raw Romance Self-Released

7 MUDHONEY Morning In America [EP] Sub Pop

8 E1SBAR The Legend Of Polar Vortex

9 FLAT TEETH Silent Seconds Self-Released

10 KIM GORDON No Home Record Matador/Beggars

11 CHK CHK CHK (!!!) Wallop Warp

12 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

13 PIXIES Beneath The Eyrie BMG

14 SAFES, THE Winning Combination Action Weekend/Bickerton

15 DEVILS TEETH Jet Jaguar [EP] Triple Eye Industries

16 NASTOS Illegal Spirits Self-Released

17 ANGEL OLSEN All Mirrors Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

18 CORBO Quatro Treses Chewing Foil

19 MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG AND THE VISITATIONS Precession Of A Day: The World Of Mary Nohl Self-Released

20 SCREAMING FEMALES Singles Too Don Giovanni

21 CIGARETTES AFTER SEX Cry Partisan

22 ABBY JEANNE Get You High [EP] Hi-Fi

23 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Ghosteen Ghosteen Ltd.

24 COMMON HOLLY When I Say To You Black Lightning Barsuk/Solitaire

25 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites Rum Bar

26 MIKAL CRONIN Seeker Merge

27 BIG THIEF Two Hands 4AD/Beggars Group

28 KAZU Adult Baby Adult Baby

29 AMANDA HUFF “Division” [Single] Self-Released

30 GIRL BAND The Talkies Rough Trade/Beggars Group

ADDS

1 30TH CENTURY VOLUME II VARIOUS ARTISTS 30th Century

2 ACIDHEAD Distractions Veriditas

3 ALEXANDRIA MAILLOT Benevolence Self-Released

4 BLUE VERVAIN Demos & Alternate Takes Mint 400

5 BONIFACE “Keeping Up” [Single] Transgressive/PIAS

6 DEVONTE HYNES Queen And Slim Original Motion Picture Score Domino

7 LEA PORCELAIN “Sink Into The Night” [Single] Self-Released

8 MAGGIE ROGERS “Love You For A Long Time” [Single] Capitol

9 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettal EP ATO

10 X (THE BAND) “Cyrano” [Single] Fat Possum

ELECTRONIC

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion

2 E1SBAR The Legend Of Polar Vortex

3 CHK CHK CHK (!!!) Wallop Warp

4 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

5 CORBO Quatro Treses Chewing Foil

6 LAPALUX Amnioverse Brainfeeder

7 FKA TWIGS Magdalene Young Turks/Beggars

8 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

9 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

10 KRAAK AND SMAAK Pleasure Centre Boogie Angst

HIP HOP

1 SNOH AALEGRA Ugh, Those Feels Again Artium/AWAL

2 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN

3 KATE TEMPEST The Book Of Traps And Lessons American/Republic

4 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

5 DAVE EAST Survival Mass Appeal

6 KLASSIK Quiet. [Advance Tracks] Klass Act

7 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

8 MOOD DOCTORS, THE “Rap Pen” b/w “No Sleep” [Single] Pandemonium

9 SHLE BERRY Tampons [EP] Self-Released

10 KANYE WEST Jesus Is King Def Jam

HEAVY

1 VITRIOL To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice Century Media

2 DESPISED ICON Purgatory Nuclear Blast

3 BLOOD INCANTATION Hidden History of the Human Race Dark Descent

4 MAYHEM Deamon Century Media

5 EARTH EATER “Longclaw” [Single] Tone Trakto Audio

6 MODERN LOBOTOMY Protohuman Self-Released

7 KNAAVES “The Serpents Root” [Single] Confluence

8 MESHIAAK Mask Of All Misery Mascot

9 ANOMALIE Métropole Part II Self-Released

10 RUSSIAN CIRCLES Blood Year Sargent House

WORLD

1 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

2 EDWIN+DURANT+KOVTUN Edwin+Durant+Kovtun Alchemy

3 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

4 MAXI PRIEST It All Comes Back To Love S-Curve

5 LEE SCRATCH PERRY Rootz Reggae Dub Megawave

6 COCHEMEA All My Relations Daptone

7 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

8 A WA Bayit Fi Rasi S-Curve

9 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

10 JUANA MOLINA Forfun [EP] Crammed

JAZZ

1 JIMMY COBB This I Dig Of You Smoke Sessions

2 HAL GALPER TRIO The Zone Origin

3 CHICK COREA The Spanish Heart Band Antidote

4 LOLLY ALLEN Coming Home OA2

5 VERONICA SWIFT Confessions Mack Avenue

6 JAVIER RED’S IMAGERY CONVERTER Ephemeral Certainties Delmark

7 HIROMI Spectrum Telarc

8 DICK HYMAN AND KEN PEPLOWSKI Counterpoint Arbors

9 NELSON HINDS 20th Century Limited Self-Released

10 JAMES CARTER ORGAN TRIO Live From Newport Jazz Blue Note