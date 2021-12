WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: DECEMBER 7, 2021 POSTED :: December 7, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 12/7/21

TOP 30

1 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

2 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

3 IDLES Crawler Partisan

4 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

5 PARQUET COURTS Sympathy For Life Rough Trade

6 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

7 POND 9 Spinning Top

8 BEACH HOUSE Chapter 1: Once Twice Melody [EP] Sub Pop

9 COURTNEY BARNETT Things Take Time, Take Time Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists

10 SHIVAS, THE Feels So Good // Feels So Bad Tender Loving Empire

11 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

12 FLEETING JOYS All Lost Eyes and Glitter Only Forever

13 HEARTLESS BASTARDS A Beautiful Life Sweet Unknown

14 NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHT SWEATS The Future Stax/Fantasy/Concord

15 CREDENTIALS “Whys is my arm not a lilac tree? Self-Released*

16 LA LUZ La Luz Hardly Art

17 TYLER THE CREATOR CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Columbia

18 ARROW “The Way I’m Feeling” [Single] Self-Released*

19 PRIMITIVE BROADCAST SERVICE Colors For Chameleons Self-Released*

20 BITCHIN BAJAS Switched On Ra Drag City

21 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

22 NAYTRONIX Other Possibilities OAR

23 CAMDEN Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music Self-Released

24 DAPTONE SUPER SOUL REVUE – LIVE AT THE APOLLO, THE VARIOUS ARTISTS Daptone

25 HAND HABITS Fun House Saddle Creek

26 BADBADNOTGOOD Talk Memory XL/Innovative Leisure

27 GEESE Projector Partisan

28 ADA LEA one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden Saddle Creek

29 POKEY LAFARGE In The Blossom Of Their Shade New West

30 MATILDE DAVOLI Home Loyal To Your Dreams

ADDS

1 BUTTSHAKERS, THE Arcadia Underdog

2 CASSANDRA JENKINS (An Overview On) An Overview On Phenomenal Nature Ba Da Bing!

3 GLENN GOULD Uninvited Guests Deluxe Sony

4 JULIE DOIRON I Thought Of You You’ve Changed

5 NELL AND THE FLAMING LIPS Where The Viaduct Looms Bella Union/PIAS

6 PHOEBE RINGS Phoebe Rings Self-Released

7 SAINT ETIENNE Her Winter Coat [EP] Heavenly/PIAS

8 SENTIMENTAL NOISE VARIOUS ARTISTS Jagjaguwar

9 20 YEARS OF BASTARD JAZZ VARIOUS ARTISTS Bastard Jazz

10 WET LEG “Too Late Now” b/w “Oh No” [Single] Domino

ELECTRONIC

1 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

2 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion

3 BOMBA ESTEREO Deja Sony Latin

4 RIKI Gold Dais

5 JAMES BLAKE Friends That Break Your Heart Republic

6 HALLUCI NATION, THE One More Saturday Night Radicalized

7 MR TWIN SISTER Al Mundo Azul Twin Group

8 FLOCK OF DIMES “Through Me” [Single] Sub Pop

9 NATIVE SOUL Teenage Dreams Awesome Tapes From Africa

10 LOL, THE “6 Feet Under the Dance Floor” [Single] Self-Released

WORLD

1 ROUGH GUIDE TO WORLD MUSIC UNPLUGGED VARIOUS ARTISTS WMN

2 BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) World Circuit/BMG

3 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

4 BOMBA ESTEREO Deja Sony Latin

5 NATIVE SOUL Teenage Dreams Awesome Tapes From Africa

6 CAMEROON GARAGE FUNK VARIOUS ARTISTS Analog Africa

7 LA FEMME Paradigmes : Supplements Disque Pointu/IDOL

8 ATAQUE ZERO Ataque Zero [EP] Elder Effe

9 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

10 ANTONIO NEVES A Pegada Agora É Essa (The Sway Now) Far Out

JAZZ

1 BADBADNOTGOOD Talk Memory XL/Innovative Leisure

2 CHARGED PARTICLES WITH TOD DIKOW Play The Music Of Michael Brecker, Live At The Baked Potato Summit

3 DAVE EGGAR Awakening Self-Released

4 BRENDAN KELLER-TUBERG In Spite Of It All Shifting Paradigm

5 MEDELJAZZ QUARTET Versature ZoroJazz

6 RICCARDI FLYNN QUINTET Happiness Awaits Solid Jackson

7 DEANDRE LETTSOME Impetus Bold City

8 HIROMI Silver Lining Suite Concord

9 ERIC WYATT A Song Of Hope Whaling City Sound

10 JOE FARNSWORTH City Of Sounds Smoke Sessions

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Dion, Stomping Ground, KTBA Records

2 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

3 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

4 Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia Records

5 Willie Jackson, All In the Blues, self-released

6 Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone

7 Ilana Katz Katz, In My Mind, Regina Royale Records

8 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

9 The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, BMG

10 Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator Records

11 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

12 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

13 Zac Harmon, Long As I Got My Guitar, Catfood Records

14 Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, KTBA Records

15 Kevin Greenwood, She Knocks Me Out, self-released

16 Ricci / Krown, City Country City,Gulf Coast Records

17 Little G Weevil, Live Acoustic Session, Hunnia Records

18 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

19 Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Once In a Blue Moon, Crossroads Blues Media

21 Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone

22 The Wildcat O’Halloran Band, Here Lies A Fool, self-released

23 Mean Old Fireman & the Cruel Engineers, Dumpster Fire, First Due Music Company

24 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon

25 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig