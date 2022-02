WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 POSTED :: February 1, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 2/1/22

TOP 30

1 AVENUES We’re All Doomed Wiretap*

2 IDLES Crawler Partisan

3 NEXT PAPERBACK HERO Morning Skies and Heavy Eyes Self-Released*

4 PEDRO THE LION Havasu Polyvinyl

5 CAMDEN Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music Self-Released*

6 BEACH HOUSE Chapter 3: Once Twice Melody [EP] Sub Pop

7 MARY AKPA Nnoo Self-Released

8 CIRCUIT DES YEUX -io Matador

9 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

10 ANXIOUS Little Green House Run For Cover

11 CAT POWER Covers Domino

12 PEROXIDE Twisted In The Wild Self-Released*

13 FONTAINES DC “Jackie Down The Line” [Single] Partisan

14 LIV MUELLER “Free Love” [Single] Self-Released*

15 ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES The Alien Coast ATO

16 GRACE CUMMINGS Storm Queen ATO

17 ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If Capitol

18 SAID THE WHALE Dandelion Everything Forever

19 EIVIND OPSVIK Emotional Switches Loyal

20 PARQUET COURTS Sympathy For Life Rough Trade

21 JAKE XERXES FUSSELL Good And Green Again Paradise Of Bachelors

22 BUSH TETRAS Rhythm And Paranoia: The Best Of Bush Tetras Wharf Cat

23 SPOON “The Hardest Cut” [Single] Matador

24 KEE AVIL Crease Constellation

25 BEECHWOOD Sleep Without Dreaming Alive Naturalsound

26 NEAL FRANCIS In Plain Sight ATO

27 WAR ON DRUGS, THE I Don’t Live Here Anymore Atlantic

28 FAST EDDY Take A Look Spaghetty Town

29 AESOP ROCK AND BLOCKHEAD Garbology Rhymesayers

30 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE “Strung With Everything” [Single] Domino

ADDS

1 ANAIS MITCHELL Anais Mitchell BMG

2 BAD SUNS Apocalypse Whenever Epitaph

3 COMBO CHIMBITA Ire Anti-

4 EELS Extreme Witchcraft E Works/PIAS

5 EMILY SCOTT ROBINSON American Siren Oh Boy

6 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3001 KGLW

7 POM POKO This Is Our House [EP] Bella Union/PIAS

8 ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES The Alien Coast ATO

9 SUMMER OF SOUL (… OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) (OMPS) VARIOUS ARTISTS Legacy

10 WAVEFORM Last Room Run For Cover

ELECTRONIC

1 EIVIND OPSVIK Emotional Switches Loyal

2 BONOBO Fragments Ninja Tune

3 MAY RIO Easy Bammer Remixes For A Sophisticated Palate [EP] DPI

4 RIKI Gold Dais

5 NAYTRONIX Other Possibilities OAR

6 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE “Electricity” [Single] Merge

7 DARKSIDE “Ecdysis!” [Single] Matador

8 MR TWIN SISTER Al Mundo Azul Twin Group

9 KEYS N KRATES Original Classic Last Gang

10 DJ HARRISON Tales From The Old Dominion Stones Throw

WORLD

1 QUANTIC AND NIDIA GONGORA Almas Conectadas Tru Thoughts

2 MARY AKPA Nnoo Self-Released

3 CEU Um Gosto De Sol Urban Jungle

4 LES LOUANGES Crash Bonsound

5 GEGO Y NONY Tiempo Self-Released*

6 BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) World Circuit/BMG

7 COMBO CHIMBITA Ire Anti-

8 PUTUMAYO PRESENTS ACOUSTIC PARIS VARIOUS ARTISTS Putumayo

9 YAEL MEYER “Huracán” [Single] KLI

10 HALLUCI NATION, THE One More Saturday Night Radicalized

JAZZ

1 KEN VANDERMARK Momentum 5: Stammer Catalytic Sound

2 STEVE COLEMAN Live At The Village Vanguard Pi Recordings

3 WAYNE ALPERN Secular Rituals Henri Elkan

4 SEAN FYFE QUARTET Late Night Cellar

5 JAMIE BREIWICK The Jewel (Live at the Dead Poet) Ropeadope*

6 ALEX BROWN The Dark Fire Sessions Self-Released

7 BEN THOMAS TANGO PROJECT Eternal Aporia Origin World

8 ACUTE INFLECTIONS 400 (Four Hundred) Self-Released

9 ANDREW TRIM Retroreflector Self-Released

10 CORTEZ/WILLIAMS PROJECT Hermanos Blue Bamboo

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Buffalo Nichols, s/t, Fat Possum*

2 Phillip-Michael Scales, Sinner-Songwriter, Dixiefrog

3 Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, KTBA Records

4 Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator

5 Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia Records

6 Davy Knowles, What Happens Next, Provogue

7 Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf Records

8 Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall Records

9 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

10 Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator Records

11 Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone

12 Mississippi MacDonald, DO Right Say Right, APM Records

13 Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky, Diggin’ in John’s Backyard, self-released

14 The Jon Spear Band, B-Side of My Life, IDBLM

15 Lady A, Satisfyin’, self-released

16 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

17 Angela Easley, Rise, In-Tune Music/Blind Raccoon

18 Ricci / Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast Records

19 Willie Jackson, All In the Blues, self-released

20 Dion, Stomping Ground, KTBA Records

21 Uncle Albert, Slip in Time, self-released

22 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

23 Little G Weevil, Live Acoustic Session, Hunnia Records

24 Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone

25 Kevin Greenwood, She Knocks Me Out, self-released