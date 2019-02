WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 12, 2019 POSTED :: February 12, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 2/12/19

TOP 30

1. SWERVEDRIVER, FUTURE RUINS, DANGERBIRD

2. DEERHUNTER, WHY HASN’T EVERYTHING ALREADY DISAPPEARED?, 4AD

3. STEVE GUNN, THE UNSEEN IN BETWEEN, MATADOR

4. ABBY JEANNE, MUSIC BOX DANCER, ADVANCED BEGINNER*

5. SNEAKS, HIGHWAY HYPNOSIS, MERGE

6. CAIRNS, ENTANGLEMENT, SELF-RELEASED*

7. GUIDED BY VOICES, ZEPPELIN OVER CHINA, SELF-RELEASED

8. 500 MILES TO MEMPHIS, BLESSED BE THE DAMNED, SELF-RELEASED

9. THE WAY DOWN WANDERERS, ILLUSION, SELF-RELEASED

10. SAM VALDEZ, MIRAGE [EP], NEVADO

11. TELETHON, MODERN ABRASIVE, HALLOWEEN RECORDS*

12. CHERRY GLAZERR, STUFFED & READY, SECRETLY CANADIAN

13. SHARON VAN ETTEN, REMIND ME TOMORROW, JAGJAGUWAR

14. TRAPPER SCHOEPP, PRIMETIME ILLUSION, XTRA MILE*

15. PHYLUMS, II, SELF-RELEASED*

16. JON SPENCER, SPENCER SINGS THE HITS!, IN THE RED

17. WILLIAM TYLER, GOES WEST, MERGE

18. THE FLESH EATERS, I USED TO BE PRETTY, YEP ROC

19. DEER TICK, MAYONNAISE, PARTISAN

20. ART BRUT, WHAM! BANG! POW! LET’S ROCK OUT!, ALCOPOP!

21. THE SHOOK TWINS, SOME GOOD LIVES, DUTCH RECORDS

22. REED FOEHL, LUCKY ENOUGH, GREEN MOUNTAIN

23. TWIST, DISTANCING, BUZZ

24. NEYLA PEKAREK, RATTLESNAKE, S CURVE

25. BOY HARSHER, CAREFUL, NUDE CLUB

26. WEEKNIGHT, DEAD BEAT CREEP, DEAD STARE

27. GUSTER, LOOK ALIVE, NETTWERK

28. MIKE KROL, POWER CHORDS, MERGE

29. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN [SINGLE], MERGE

30. TORO Y MOI, OUTER PEACE, CARPARK

ADDS

1. BOB MOULD, SUNSHINE ROCK, MERGE

2. CASS MCCOMBS, TIP OF THE SPHERE, ANTI-

3. HEALTH, VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR, LOMA VISTA

4. THE LEMONHEADS, VARSHONS 2, FIRE RECORDS

5. MAVIS STAPLES, LIVE IN LONDON, ANTI-

6. MERCURY REV, BOBBIE GENTRY’S THE DELTA SWEETE REVISITED, PARTISAN

7. PANDA BEAR, BUOYS, DOMINO

8. SIR BABYGIRL, CRUSH ON ME, FATHER/DAUGHTER

9. TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, SIGNS, FANTASY

10. Y LA BAMBA, MUJERES, TENDER LOVING EMPIRE

ELECTRONIC

1. TORO Y MOI, OUTER PEACE, CARPARK

2. LITTLE DRAGON, LOVER CHANTING [EP], LOMA VISTA

3. APHEX TWIN, COLLAPSE [EP], WARP

4. OQ, PARADICE 1 [EP], KRIBBER KROWN/37D03D

5. UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA, IC-01 HANOI, JAGJAGUWAR

6. XPOSED 4HEADS, “TAKE OFF FEAT. STAR GIRLS” [SINGLE], INTERNAL COMBUSTION

7. LALI PUN, BEING WATER [EP], MORR

8. JAMES BLAKE, ASSUME FORM, POLYDOR

9. JOJI, BALLADS 1, 88RISING

10. MATTHEW DEAR, BUNNY, GHOSTLY

HIP HOP

1. CHANCE THE RAPPER, FOUR NEW SONGS, SELF-RELEASED

2. DEM ATLAS, BAD ACTRESS, RHYMESAYERS

3. ANDERSON .PAAK, OXNARD, AFTERMATH/ 12 TONE

4. PLAYBOI CARTI, DIE LIT, INTERSCOPE

5. XXXTENTACION, MEMBERS ONLY, VOL. 3, BAD VIBES FOREVER

6. CHRIS MATIC, “CALORIES” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

7. TERMANOLOGY, BAD DECISIONS, ST

8. TRAVIS SCOTT, ASTROWORLD, EPIC

9. ANIME, ONEPOINTFIVE, REPUBLIC

10. EVIDENCE, WEATHER OR NOT, RHYMESAYERS

HEAVY (METAL)

1. MINDFORCE, EXCALIBUR, TRIPLE B

2. DER ROTE MILAN, MORITAT, UNHOLY CONSPIRACY DEATHWORK

3. JUDICIARY, SURFACE NOISE, CLOSED CASKET ACTIVITIES

4. UNENDLICH, THANATOPHOBIA, HORROR PAIN GORE DEATH

5. MO’YNOQ, DREAMING IN A DEAD LANGUAGE, SELF-RELEASED

6. CHILDREN OF BODOM, “UNDER GRASS AND CLOVER” [SINGLE], NUCLEAR BLAST

7. HEROD, SOMBRE DESSEIN, PELAGIC

8. SEER, VOL 6, ARTOFFACT

9. VOUNA, S/T, ARTEMISIA

10. HYPERDONTIA, NEXUS OF TEETH, DARK DESCENT

WORLD

1. BACAO RHYTHM AND STEEL BAND, THE SERPENT’S MOUTH, BIG CROWN

2. VARIOUS ARTISTS, TWO NILES TO SING A MELODY: THE VIOLINS AND SYNTHS OF SUDAN, OSTINATO

3. LES LOUANGES, LA NUIT EST UNE PANTHERE, BON SOUND

4. JOSS JAFFE, DUB MANTRA SANGHA REMIX, SELF-RELEASED

5. GAYE SU AKYOL, ISTIKRARLI HAYAL HAKIKATTIR, GLITTERBEAT

6. IDAN RAICHEL, AND IF YOU WILL COME TO ME, CUMBANCHA

7. JESS SAH BI AND PETER ONE, OUR GARDEN NEEDS ITS FLOWERS, AWESOME TAPES FROM AFRICA

8. RAHIM ALHAJ, ONE SKY, SMITHSONIAN

9. MALOU BEAUVOIR, SPIRITWALKER, PANTHERA

10. FATOUMATA DIAWARA, FENFO, SHANACHIE

JAZZ

1. MRS. FUN, TRUTH, FUNTIME*

2. DAN ADLER, FRIENDS ON THE MOON, SELF-RELEASED

3. MICHAEL KOCOUR, EAST OF THE SUN, OA2

4. BOB JAMES TRIO, ESPRESSO, EVOSOUND

5. AL MUIRHEAD, UNDERTONES, CHRONOGRAPH

6. THOMAS MARRIOTT, ROMANCE LANGUAGE, ORIGIN

7. ERNESTO CERVINI’S TURBOPROP, ABUNDANCE, ANZIC

8. BILL BANFIELD’S IMAGINE ORCHESTRA, IMAGINE THAT, JAZZ URBANE

9. ALEXANDER CLAFFY, STANDARDS: WHAT ARE YOU DOING THE REST OF YOUR LIFE? SMK JAZZ

10. PETE MCCANN, PAY FOR IT ON THE OTHER SIDE, MCCANNIC

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. WALTER TROUT, SURVIVOR BLUES, PROVOGUE

2. IAN FORSMAN, BEEN MEANING TO TELL YOU, RUF RECORDS

3. SETH ROSENBLOOM, KEEP ON TURNING, SELF-RELEASED

4. WATERMELON SLIM, CHURCH OF THE BLUES, NORTHERN BLUES MUSIC

5. KATIE HENRY, HIGH ROAD, SELF-RELEASED

6. PAUL OSCHER, COOL CAT, BLUES FIDELITY

7. BENNY TURNER AND CASH MCCALL, GOING BACK HOME, BLIND RACCOON

8. ERIC GALES, THE BOOKENDS, PROVOGUE

9. SNOOKY PRYOR, ALL MY MONEY GONE, WOLF RECORDS

10. DEE MILLER BAND, LEOPARD PRINT DRESS, SELF-RELEASED

11. JENNIFER PORTER, THESE YEARS, SELF-RELEASED

12. BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS, WORLD FULL OF TROUBLE, ELLERSOUL

13. DIRTY RED AND THE SOUL SHAKERS, CLOUDLESS DAY, DIRTY RED RECORDS

14. LAYLA ZOE, GEMINI: FRAGILITY / COURAGE , SELF-RELEASED

15. BETH HART, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL, PROVOGUE

16. DANNY LYNN WILSON, PEACE OF MIND, SWINGNATION RECORDS

17. WILLA VINCITORE, CHOICES, SELF-RELEASED

18. CHICAGO CARL SNYDER & FRIENDS, LOST WORLD BLUES, LOST WORLD MUSIC

19. CHRIS O’LEARY, 7 MINUTES LATE, AMERICAN SHOWPACE MUSIC

20. VIN MOTT, ROGUE HUNTER, SELF-RELEASED

21. TOMISLAV GOLUBAN, CHICAGO RAMBLER, BLIND RACCOON

22. THE BEAU WEEVILS, SONGS IN THE KEY OF E, BLUE HAT RECORDS

23. SEASICK STEVE, CAN U COOK?, BMG

24. THE BOOGIE KINGS, DISTURBING THE PEACE, BLU JAZZ

25. PREACHER BOY, THE RUMBLE STRIP, COAST ROAD RECORDS