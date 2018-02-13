Weekly Top Airplay: February 13, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 2/13/18
Top 30
1. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City
2. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSE Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*
3. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way
4. Hot Snakes, The Incomplete Hot Snakes, Sub Pop
5. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*
6. Hookworms, Microshift, Domino
7. Calexico, The Thread That Keeps Us, Anti-
8. Palm, Rock Island, Carpark
9. Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No-Count
10. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On [advance tracks], Matador
11. Son Lux, Brighter Wounds, City Slang
12. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone
13. Pears + Direct Hit!, Human Movement, Fat Wreck Chords*
14. Body Futures, Maybe It’s Just the Weather, Self-released*
15. Fox Face, Spoil + Destory, Dirtnap*
16. Platinum Boys, “We Don’t Dance (Anymore)” b/w “Keep On, Keeping On” [EP], Self-released*
17. Faux Fiction, Dark Matter [EP], Self-released*
18. Bahamas, Earthtones, Brushfire
19. Sunwatchers, II, Trouble In Mind
20. The Breeders, “All Nerve” [single], 4AD
21. Protomartyr, Relatives In Descent, Domino
22. Sharon Joens and the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman, Daptone
23. Midwest Death Rattle, Square Wave, Self-released*
24. Anna Burch, Quit the Curse, Polyvinyl
25. Fire Heads, s/t, Slovenly*
26. Dream Wife, s/t, Lucky Number
27. Porches, The House, Domino
28. Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-
29. The Go! Team, Semcircle, Memphis Industries
30. Low Cut Connie, “Beverly” [single], Contender
Adds
1. Dashboard Confessional, Crooked Shadows, Fueled By Ramen
2. Franz Ferdinand, Always Ascending, Domino
3. JD Wilkes, Fire Dream, Big Legal Mess
4. Joan As Police Woman, Damned Devotion, [PIAS]
5. Loma, s/t, Sub Pop
6. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia
7. Palm, Rock Island, Carpark
8. Shopping, The Official Body, FatCat
9. Son Lux, Brighter Wounds, City Slang
10. Superchunk, What a Time to Be Alive, Merge
Electronic
1. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because
2. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music
3. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia
4. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther/XL
5. The Quilz, The Quilz, Self-released*
6. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition
7. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
8. Nai Palm, Needle Paw, Sony Masterworks
9. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp
10. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon
World
1. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans
2. Diamante Eléctrico, s/t [EP], Mercado Negro
3. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
4. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional
5. Various Artists, Habibi Funk 007: An Eclectic Selection of Music From the Arab World, Habibi Funk
6. Melody Gardot, Live In Europe, Decca
7. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha
8. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit
9. Kries, Selo Na Okuke / Village Tracks, Riverboat
10. Orquesta Akokan, “Mambo Rapidito” [single], Daptone
Jazz
1. Syrinx Effect, A Sky You Could Strike a Match On, 4 Culture
2. Edgar Steinitz, Roots Unknown, oa2
3. Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown, Impulse
4. Chick Corea and Steve Gadd Band, Chinese Butterfly, Concord
5. Kermit Ruffins and Irvin Mayfield, A Beautiful World, Basin Street
6. 4S’D, Man Or Muffin, Hobart
7. Orgone, Undercover Mixtape, Colemine
8. Dan Block, Block Party, Miles High
9. Tony Allen, A Tribute to Art Blakely & the Jazz Messengers, Blue Note
10. Phil Scarff, Ragas on Saxophone, Galloping Goat
Heavy (metal)
1. Machine Head, Catharsis, Nuclear Blast
2. Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals, Choosing Mental Illness As a Virtue, Housecore
3. Black Label Society, Grimmest Hits, Entertainment One
4. Tribulation, Down Below, Century
5. Angra, Omni, Earmusic
6. Corrosion Of Conformity, No Cross No Crown, Nuclear Blast
7. Saxon, Thunderbolt, Silver Lining
8. Ghost, Ceremony and Devotion, Concord
9. Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, The Age of Absurdity, Nuclear Blast
10. Cane Hill, Too Far Gone, Rise
Blues (updated monthly)
1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West
2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records
3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator
4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve
5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records
7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf
8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released
9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records
10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note
12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs
13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation
14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound
15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released
16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records
18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots
19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain
20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord
21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope
22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone
23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator
24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music
25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company