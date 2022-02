WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 POSTED :: February 15, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS.



DATE REPORTED: 2/15/22

TOP 30

1 NIGHT CRICKETS A Free Society Omnivore

2 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS See Through You Dedstrange

3 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Time Skiffs Domino

4 EELS Extreme Witchcraft E Works/PIAS

5 REPTALIENS Multiverse Captured Tracks

6 MARISSA NADLER The Path Of The Clouds Sacred Bones

7 CHIT CHAT “Age Sex Location” [Single] Self-Released*

8 POM POKO This Is Our House [EP] Bella Union/PIAS

9 LES LOUANGES Crash Bonsound

10 PEROXIDE Twisted In The Wild Self-Released*

11 MISHA KNOLL 1977 Planet Andera*

12 CAMDEN Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music Self-Released*

13 ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If Capitol

14 SUPERTENTACLES King Of Nothing Self-Released*

15 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

16 FONTAINES DC “Jackie Down The Line” [Single] Partisan

17 BEACH HOUSE Chapter 3: Once Twice Melody [EP] Sub Pop

18 BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD Ants From Up There Ninja Tune

19 BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities Arts & Crafts

20 ANAIS MITCHELL Anais Mitchell BMG

21 MODERN NATURE Island Of Noise Bella Union

22 LOS BITCHOS Let The Festivities Begin! City Slang

23 TOTH Death [EP] Northern Spy

24 SAMM HENSHAW Untidy Soul Dorm Seven/AWAL

25 YARD ACT The Overload Zen F.C.

26 HARD FEELINGS HARD FEELINGS Domino

27 UNION OF KNIVES Endless From The Start Disco Piñada

28 DJ ABILITIES Phonograph Phoenix Rhymesayers

29 MITSKI Laurel Hell Dead Oceans

30 AVENUES We’re All Doomed Wiretap*

ADDS

1 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS See Through You Dedstrange

2 ALT-J The Dream Canvasback

3 DAN ANDRIANO AND THE BYGONES Dear Darkness Epitaph

4 DROPPER Don’t Talk To Me Dirt Dog

5 EMPATH Visitor Fat Possum

6 ESCAPE FROM THE ZOO Countin’ Cards Fat Wreck Chords

7 FORT ROMEAU Beings Of Light Ghostly International

8 MOONCHILD Starfruit Tru Thoughts

9 SHAMIR Heterosexuality Anti Fragile

10 SPOON Lucifer On The Sofa Matador

HEAVY

1 EISENHAND Fires Within Dying Victims

2 CADAVERIC FUMES Echoing Chambers Of Soul Blood Harvest

3 SPECTRAL DANCE Crusaders of the Void Self-Released

4 PORTRAIT At One With None Metal Blade

5 IT IS DEAD “Ceremony” [Single] Self-Released

6 BURIAL Inner Gateways to the Slumbering Equilibrium at the Center of Cosmos Everlasting Spew

7 DREAM UNENDING Tide Turns Eternal 20 Buck Spin

8 MORTIFERUM Preserved In Torment Profound Lore

9 PHRENELITH Chimaera Self-Released

10 MYSTRAS Empires Vanquished And Dismantled I, Voidhanger

WORLD

1 LES LOUANGES Crash Bonsound

2 LOS BITCHOS Let The Festivities Begin! City Slang

3 YAEL MEYER “Huracán” [Single] KLI

4 COMBO CHIMBITA Ire Anti-

5 TAMBINO Sin Miedo [EP] Self-Released

6 BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) World Circuit/BMG

7 TIPA TIPO El Chari [EP] Self-Released

8 CEU Um Gosto De Sol Urban Jungle

9 DOWDELIN Lanmou Lanmou Underdog

10 TOBY FOYEH AND ORCHESTRA AFRICA African Festival Kameleon Africa

JAZZ

1 ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings Blue Note

2 HAROLD MABERN Mabern Plays Coltrane Smoke Sessions

3 IRENE JALENTI Dawn Antdote

4 NEW STANDARD QUINTET Another Time Another Place Self-Released

5 CARROLL V DASHIELL JR Lineage CVD

6 JAMIE BREIWICK AND JAY MOLLERSKOV Solve For X B Side*

7 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO Cold As Weiss Colemine

8 BEN THOMAS TANGO PROJECT Eternal Aporia Origin World

9 KASE Seasons B Side*

10 THEON CROSS Intra-I New Soil/Marathon

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Buffalo Nichols, s/t, Fat Possum*

2 Phillip-Michael Scales, Sinner-Songwriter, Dixiefrog

3 Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, KTBA Records

4 Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator

5 Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia Records

6 Davy Knowles, What Happens Next, Provogue

7 Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf Records

8 Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall Records

9 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

10 Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator Records

11 Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone

12 Mississippi MacDonald, DO Right Say Right, APM Records

13 Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky, Diggin’ in John’s Backyard, self-released

14 The Jon Spear Band, B-Side of My Life, IDBLM

15 Lady A, Satisfyin’, self-released

16 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

17 Angela Easley, Rise, In-Tune Music/Blind Raccoon

18 Ricci / Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast Records

19 Willie Jackson, All In the Blues, self-released

20 Dion, Stomping Ground, KTBA Records

21 Uncle Albert, Slip in Time, self-released

22 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

23 Little G Weevil, Live Acoustic Session, Hunnia Records

24 Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone

25 Kevin Greenwood, She Knocks Me Out, self-released