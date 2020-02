WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 18, 2020 POSTED :: February 18, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 2/18/20

TOP 30

1 WOLF PARADE Thin Mind Sub Pop

2 DRIVE BY TRUCKERS The Unraveling ATO

3 ABBY JEANNE Get You High [EP] Hi-Fi*

4 HOMESICK, THE The Big Exercise Sub Pop

5 SON LITTLE aloha Anti-

6 ALGIERS There Is No Year Matador/Beggars

7 WOOD BROTHERS, THE Kingdom In My Mind [Advance Tracks] Thirty Tigers

8 POLICA When We Stay Alive Memphis Industries

9 REXXX Pure Pleasure II [Advance Tracks] Self-Released*

10 DUNE RATS Hurry Up And Wait Rise/BMG

11 TESTA ROSA IV Self-Released*

12 DESTROYER Have We Met Merge

13 SAY HI Diamonds & Donuts Euphobia

14 HUNTINGTONS, THE !Muerto, Carcel, O Rocanrol! Burnt Toast Vinyl

15 GONKS, THE Five Things You Didn’t Know About The Gonks Rocks In Your Head

16 …AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD X The Godless Void And Other Stories Dine Alone

17 SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE Companion Rises Drag City

18 HUGHES FAMILY BAND Death Of Me b/w I Don’t Mind [EP] Good Land*

19 ROUTES, THE Tune Out Switch Off Drop In Groovie

20 NADA SURF Never Not Together Barsuk

21 PAUL KELLY Greatest Hits Self-Released

22 HAYLEY MARY The Piss, The Perfume [EP] I OH YOU/Mushroom Group

23 DESERTA Black Aura My Sun Felte

24 WILL ROSE “Nobody” [Single] Self-Released*

25 SLOTFACE Sorry For The Late Reply Nettwerk

26 DESERT SESSIONS Vol. 11 & 12 Matador/Beggars

27 CHRISTOPHER PAUL STELLING Best Of Luck Anti-

28 TORRES Silver Tongue Merge

29 CALEY CONWAY “Your Wedding Song” [Single] Honeytone*

30 TROLLEY “I’ll Never Tell” [Single] Easter*

ELECTRONIC

1 POLICA When We Stay Alive Memphis Industries

2 DESERTA Black Aura My Sun Felte

3 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

4 TR/ST The Destroyer – 2 Grouch/House Arrest

5 CHROMATICS “TOY” [Single] Italians Do It Better

6 AMANDA HUFF “Division” [Single] Self-Released*

7 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

8 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

9 DAN DEACON Mystic Familiar Domino

10 AVEY TARE Conference Of Birds/Birds In Disguise [EP] Domino

HIP HOP

1 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

2 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

3 WILL ROSE “Nobody” [Single] Self-Released*

4 KAYLEE CROSSFIRE “Baddie Alert” [Single] Self-Released*

5 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

6 ROBERT GLASPER Fuck Yo Feelings Loma Vista

7 SAMPA THE GREAT The Return Ninja Tune

8 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

9 HALEEK MAUL “Ceiling Fan” [Single] Lex

10 LUPE FIASCO Drogas Wave 1st & 15

HEAVY

1 KROSIS “Battles Are Won Within” [Single] Unique Leader

2 END From the Unforgiving Arms of God [EP] Good Fight

3 EARTH ROT Black Tides of Obscurity Season Of Mist

4 BODYSNATCHER This Heavy Void Stay Sick

5 TEITANBLOOD The Baneful Choir Norma Evangelium Diaboli

6 SYLOSIS Cycle Of Suffering Nuclear Blast

7 KNAAVES “The Serpents Root” [Single] Confluence*

8 VASTUM Orificial Purge 20 Buck Spin

9 SNORLAX ii Brilliant Emperor

10 KVELERTAK Splid [Advance Tracks] Rise

WORLD

1 KIKI VALERA Vivencias En Clave Cubana Origin

2 ALEX CUBA Sublime Caracol

3 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

4 SOUND PORTRAITS FROM BULGARIA: A JOURNEY TO A VANISHED WORLD VARIOUS ARTISTS Smithsonia Folkways

5 DEXTER STORY Bahir Soundway

6 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

7 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettavolution ATO

8 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

9 GRUPO FANTASMA American Music: Vol. VII Blue Corn

10 AHMEDOU AHMED LOWLA Terrouzi Sahel Sounds

JAZZ

1 CARMEN LUNDY Modern Ancestors Afrasia

2 ALABASTER DEPLUME To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1 International Anthem

3 COACHELLA VALLEY TRIO Mid Century Modern DMAC

4 WARREN WOLF Reincarnation Mack Ave.

5 JEFF PARKER Suite For Max Brown International Anthem/Nonesuch

6 JAMIE BREIWICK Awake / The Music of Don Cherry [EP] Shifting Paradigm*

7 JOEY ALEXANDER Warna Verve

8 SMOKE N’ MIRRORS Wolf Party Self-Released*

9 COREY CHRISTIANSEN La Proxima Origin

10 ADAM DEITCH QUARTET Egyptian Secrets Golden Wolf

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Van Morrison, Three Chords & The Truth, Exile Records

2 Mark Hummel, Wayback Machine, Electro-Fi

3 Frank Bey, All My Dues Are Paid, Nola Blues Records

4 Tinsley Ellis, Ice Cream In Hell ,Alligator Records

5 Sugar Blue, Colors, Beeble

6 Betty Fox Band, Peace In Pieces, FoxyCavanagh Productions

7 Chris BadNews Barnes, Live, VizzTone

8 Jimmy Johnson, Every Day Of Your Life, Delmark Records

9 Breezy Rodio, If It Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It, Delmark

10 Joanna Connor, Rise, M.C. Records

11 Chris Shutters, Jimmy Burns Good Gone Bad, Third Street Cigar Records

12 Marie Martens & The Messarounds, Travelled, Excello Street

13 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Lost and Found – Old Style Blues and Rhythm, Lost World Music

14 Bill Blue, The King of Crazy Town, Conch Town Music

15 Popa Chubby, It’s A Mighty Hard Road – More Than 30 Years Of Blues Rock and Soul, self-released

16 The Paul Speidel Band, RetroRocket, self-released

17 Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone

18 Chantel McGregor, Bury’d Alive, Tis Rock Music Ltd.

19 Dave Specter, Blues…From The Inside Out, Delmark

20 11 Guys Quartet, Small Blues and Grooves, BratGirlMedia

21 Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five, Mad Lad – A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry, BMG

22 Mick Kolassa, Blind Lemon Sessions, Endless Blues Records

23 Albert Cummings, Believe, Provogue

24 Thorbjorn Risager & the Black Tornado, Come On In, Ruf Records

25 Rae Gordon Band, Wrong Kind Of Love, self-released