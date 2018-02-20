Weekly Top Airplay: February 20, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 2/20/18

Top 30

1. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSE Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*

2. Superchunk, What a Time to Be Alive, Merge

3. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

4. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*

5. Ezra Furman, Transangelic Exodus, Bella Union / [PIAS]

6. tUnE-yArDs, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, 4AD

7. Angel Olsen, Phases, Jagjaguwar

8. Loma, s/t, Sub Pop

9. Body Futures, Maybe It’s Just the Weather, Self-released*

10. Curtis Harding, Face Your Fear, Anti-

11. Leyya, Sauna, +1

12. Palm, Rock Island, Carpark

13. Platinum Boys, “We Don’t Dance (Anymore)” b/w “Keep On, Keepin On” [EP], Self-released*

14. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On, [advance tracks], Matador

15. Son Lux, Brighter Wounds, City Slang

16. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

17. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman, Daptone

18. Field Music, Open Here, Memphis Industries

19. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

20. Rolling Blackouts C.F., “Mainland” [single], Sub Pop

21. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released*

22. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone

23. Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No-Count

24. Death Of Lovers, The Acrobat, Dais

25. Hot Snakes, The Incomplete Hot Snakes, Sub Pop

26. Kyle Craft, Full Circle Nightmare, Sub Pop

27. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

28. Shame, Songs Of Praise, Dead Oceans

29. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

30. Mean Jeans, Jingles Collection, Fat Wreck Chords

Adds

1. Belle and Sebastian, How To Solve Our Human Problems, Matador

2. Curtis Roush, Cosmic Campfire Music, Modern Outsider

3. Ezra Furman, Transangelic Exodus, Bella Union / [PIAS]

4. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

5. Insecure Men, s/t, Fat Possum

6. Ought, Room Inside the World, MErge

7. Ride, Tomorrow’s Shore [EP], Wichita

8. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni

9. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch

10. Steve Reich, Pulse / Quartet, Nonesuch

Electronic

1. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*

2. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

3. Leyya, Sauna, +1

4. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released

5. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

6. Porches, The House, Domino

7. Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark, The Punishment of Luxury, White Noise

8. Lindstrom, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, Smalltown, Supersounds

9. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

10. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music

World

1. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

2. Diamante Eléctrico, s/t [EP], Mercado Negro

3. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

4. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

5. Various Artists, Habibi Funk 007: An Eclectic Selection of Music From the Arab World, Habibi Funk

6. Melody Gardot, Live In Europe, Decca

7. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha

8. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

9. Kries, Selo Na Okuke / Village Tracks, Riverboat

10. Orquesta Akokan, “Mambo Rapidito” [single], Daptone

Jazz

1. The Extra Crispy Brass Band, One Step Forward, Self-released*

2. Dan Phillips Trio, Divergent Flow, Lizard Breath

3. Dave Askren and Jeff Benedict, Come Together, Tapestry

4. Taylor Haskins and Green Empire, The Point, Recombination

5. Andrew Scott Quartet, The Brighter Minute, Cellar Live

6. Jeff Rupert With Veronica Swift, Let’s Sail Away, Rupe

7. Nathan Brown Trio, This Is the Moment, Gut String

8. Jeff Hamilton Trio, Live From San Pedro, Capri

9. Matthew Shipp Quartet, Not Bound, For Tune

10. Donny McCaslin, Beyond Now, Motema

Heavy (metal)

1. Tribulation, Down Below, Century

2. Machine Head, Catharsis, Nuclear Blast

3. Black Label Society, Grimmest Hits, Entertainment One

4. Saxon, Thunderbolt, Silver Lining

5. Angra, Omni, Earmusic

6. Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals, Choosing Mental Illness as a Virtue, Housecore

7. Corrosion of Conformity, No Cross No Crown, Nuclear Blast

8. Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, The Age of Absurdity, Nuclear Blast

9. Letters From the Colony, Vignette, Nuclear Blast

10. Watain, Trident Wolf Eclipse, Century Media

Blues (updated monthly)

1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West

2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records

3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator

4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve

5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released

9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records

10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note

12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs

13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation

14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records

18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots

19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain

20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord

21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone

23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator

24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music

25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company