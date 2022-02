WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 POSTED :: February 22, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 2/15/22

TOP 30

1 RAT BATH Rat From Hell Self-Released*

2 BEACH HOUSE Once Twice Melody Sub Pop

3 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Time Skiffs Domino

4 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3001 KGLW

5 CAMDEN Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music Self-Released*

6 CLOAKROOM Dissolution Wave Relapse

7 SPOON Lucifer On The Sofa Matador

8 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS See Through You Dedstrange

9 PEDRO THE LION Havasu Polyvinyl

10 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

11 FKA TWIGS CAPRISONGS Young/Atlantic

12 ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If Capitol

13 COMBO CHIMBITA Ire Anti-

14 FONTAINES DC “Jackie Down The Line” [Single] Partisan

15 YEULE Glitch Princess Bayonet

16 CHAI WINK Sub Pop

17 DROPPER Don’t Talk To Me Dirt Dog

18 BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD Ants From Up There Ninja Tune

19 EELS Extreme Witchcraft E Works/PIAS

20 ANDREW TRIM Retroreflector Self-Released*

21 DANA GAVANSKI “Indigo Highway” [Single] Full Time Hobby

22 TRAUMA CAT Prepare To Apologize Moniker

23 HIPPO CAMPUS LP3 Grand Jury

24 ST PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES The Alien Coast ATO

25 DECLAN O’ROURKE Arrivals East West

26 JACO Trace Self-Released

27 EMPATH Visitor Fat Possum

28 MOMMYHEADS, THE Swiss Army Knife Self-Released

29 WEBSTIRS, THE The Webstirs Presmark

30 SAM WEBER Get Free Sonic Unyon

ADDS

1 ALICE GLASS PREY//IV Eating Glass

2 BEACH HOUSE Once Twice Melody Sub Pop

3 DESERTA Every Moment, Everything You Need Felte

4 FRANK TURNER FTHC Xtra Mile

5 GREGOR BARNETT Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave Epitaph

6 MAITA I Just Want To Be Wild For You Kill Rock Stars

7 METHYL ETHEL Are You Haunted? Future Classic

8 METRONOMY Small World Because

9 OCEAN CHILD: SONGS OF YOKO ONO VARIOUS ARTISTS Canvasback/Atlantic

10 SHOUT OUT LOUDS House Bud Fox/Integral

HEAVY

1 TOWER Shock To The System Cruz Del Sur

2 NEKROVAULT Nachhut: Toward the Towering Tomb [EP] Ván

3 MORTUARY DRAPE Wisdom Vibration Repent [EP] Peaceville

4 MEGA COLLOSSUS Riptime Salamandastron

5 HYPERDONTIA Hideous Entity Dark Descent

6 GLOAMUS Sullen Dusk Over Ice Trodden Arteries Self-Released

7 WORM Foreverglade 20 Buck Spin

8 LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR Charnel Noir Debemur Morti

9 SIJJIN Sumerian Promises Sepulchral Voice

10 MASTODON Hushed And Grim Reprise

WORLD

1 COMBO CHIMBITA Ire Anti-

2 CEU Um Gosto De Sol Urban Jungle

3 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE “Electricity” [Single] Merge

4 DOWDELIN Lanmou Lanmou Underdog

5 LOS BITCHOS Let The Festivities Begin! City Slang

6 DORIAN “Universal (feat. Suu)” [Single] Nacional

7 LES LOUANGES Crash Bonsound

8 ORQUESTA AKOKAN 16 Rayos Daptone

9 MARCO FLORES Y LA JEREZ “Ahora Es Cuando” [Single] Nacional

10 MARRON In Nacional

JAZZ

1 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO Cold As Weiss Colemine

2 IMMANUEL WILKINS The 7th Hand Blue Note

3 LEYLA MCCALLA “Vini Wè” [Single] Anti-

4 CARROLL V DASHIELL JR Lineage CVD

5 IRENE JALENTI Dawn Antdote

6 BALL STATE UNIVERSITY JAZZ ENSEMBLE I Can See The Other Side Self-Released

7 JOHN C O’LEARY The Sundering Arbors

8 PHIL PARISOT Inventions OA2

9 DAWN DEROW My Ship: Songs From 1941 ZOHO

10 CORTEZ/WILLIAMS PROJECT Hermanos Blue Bamboo

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Buffalo Nichols, s/t, Fat Possum*

2 Phillip-Michael Scales, Sinner-Songwriter, Dixiefrog

3 Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, KTBA Records

4 Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator

5 Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia Records

6 Davy Knowles, What Happens Next, Provogue

7 Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf Records

8 Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall Records

9 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

10 Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator Records

11 Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone

12 Mississippi MacDonald, DO Right Say Right, APM Records

13 Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky, Diggin’ in John’s Backyard, self-released

14 The Jon Spear Band, B-Side of My Life, IDBLM

15 Lady A, Satisfyin’, self-released

16 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

17 Angela Easley, Rise, In-Tune Music/Blind Raccoon

18 Ricci / Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast Records

19 Willie Jackson, All In the Blues, self-released

20 Dion, Stomping Ground, KTBA Records

21 Uncle Albert, Slip in Time, self-released

22 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

23 Little G Weevil, Live Acoustic Session, Hunnia Records

24 Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone

25 Kevin Greenwood, She Knocks Me Out, self-released