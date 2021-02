WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 23, 2021 POSTED :: February 23, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 2/23/21

TOP 30

1 FOX FACE End Of Man Dirtnap*

2 INDONESIAN JUNK Living In A Nightmare Rum Bar*

3 TOBE NWIGWE Cincoriginals Self-Released

4 TELE NOVELLA Merlynn Belle Kill Rock Stars

5 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

6 TV PRIEST Uppers Sub Pop

7 LUCERO When You Found Me Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers

8 RED STUFF Bless Us Skell*

9 SLEAFORD MODS Spare Ribs Rough Trade/Beggars

10 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 “One + One” [Single] Spinefarm

11 BLOOD Testamental Cleopatra*

12 LISA GATEWOOD Songs For My Friends Self-Released*

13 JOAN OF ARC Tim Melina Theo Bobby Joyful Noise

14 ANI DIFRANCO Revolutionary Love Righteous Babe

15 BURKHARTS, THE Who Are The Burkharts [EP] Admirable Traits

16 WILD PINK A Billion Little Lights Royal Mountain

17 ARLO PARKS Collapsed In Sunbeams Transgressive/PIAS

18 CHEEKFACE Emphatically No. New Professor

19 RAP FERREIRA Bob’s Son Ruby Yacht*

20 GRAHAM HUNT “Scraping The Road” [Single] Forged Artifacts*

21 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

22 LIA ICES Family Album Self-Released

23 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

24 RICHARD HELL AND THE VOIDOIDS Destiny Street Complete Omnivore

25 FIGHT DICE “The Magic Pact” [Single] Self-Released*

26 BUCK MEEK Two Saviors Keeled Scales

27 PAPER HOLLAND “Lost In The Supermarket [The Clash cover]” [Single] Self-Released*

28 STAVES, THE Good Woman Nonesuch

29 EASTER ISLAND Take All The Time You Think You Need Frightened

30 SUN JUNE Somewhere Run For Cover

ADDS

1 ADRIAN YOUNGE The American Negro Jazz Is Dead

2 CASSANDRA JENKINS An Overview On Phenomenal Nature Ba Da Bing

3 DOM LA NENA Tempo Six Degrees

4 HAND HABITS dirt [EP] Saddle Creek

5 HEMAI Strange Beauty [Advance Tracks] Tru Thoughts

6 HOLD STEADY, THE Open Door Policy Positive Jams

7 JOSE GONZALEZ “El Invento” [Single] Mute

8 RARE MONK Never Really Over B3SCI

9 SLOPING Completed Songs Sound As Language

10 VALLEY MAKER When The Day Leaves Frenchkiss

ELECTRONIC

1 BLOOD Testamental Cleopatra*

2 CABARET VOLTAIRE Shadow Of Fear Mute

3 AVALANCHES, THE We Will Always Love You Astralwerks

4 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

5 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Seeker” [Single] Black Winchesters*

6 RHYE Home Loma Vista

7 BRIAN ENO Film Music: Jarman > Stillness [EP] UMC

8 MARTIN GORE The Third Chimpanzee [EP] Mute

9 NICHOLAS ELERT Infinity Gate Self-Released*

10 PATRIARCHY “I Don’t Want to Die [Geneva Jacuzzi remix]” [Single] DERO Arcade

HIP HOP

1 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

2 DANA COPPAFEEL lowfi [EP] UniFi*

3 COMMON A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 Loma Vista

4 TOBE NWIGWE Cincoriginals Self-Released

5 DEANTONI PARKS Silver Cord humani machina

6 RAP FERREIRA Bob’s Son Ruby Yacht*

7 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

8 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

9 GUERRILLA GHOST Trumaine [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

10 BENNY THE BUTCHER Burden Of Proof Griselda/EMPIRE

WORLD

1 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

2 SONGHOY BLUES Optimisme Fat Possum

3 FIMBER BRAVO Lunar Tredd [Advance Tracks] Moshi Moshi

4 GISTO Relief Volunteer

5 VUSI MAHLASELA Shebeen Queen ATO

6 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Remixes Ahead Of Our Time

7 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

8 LA LOCURA MACHUCA 1975 – 1980 VARIOUS ARTISTS Analog Africa

9 MERIDIAN BROTHERS Cumbia Sigol XXI Bongo Joe

10 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

JAZZ

1 CHICK COREA Plays Concord

2 NELS CLINE SINGERS, THE Share The Wealth Blue Note

3 DIEGO FIGUEIREDO Antarctica Arbors

4 DON CHERRY Om Shanti Om Black Sweat

5 WILL BERNARD Freelance Subversives Ropeadope

6 PETER BERNSTEIN What Comes Next Smoke Sessions

7 SANTI DEBRIANO Flash of the Spirit Truth Revolution Recording Collective

8 NICHOLAS BRUST Frozen In Time Self-Released

9 CHARLIE APICELLA Classic Guitar ZOHO

10 SCENES Trapeze Origin

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Selwyn Birchwood Living In A Burning House Alligator Records

2 Joyann Parker Out Of The Dark Hopeless Romantics Records

3 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen The River Flows Culture Factory

4 Shemekia Copeland Uncivil War Alligator

5 Justin Howl Wanderlust self-released

6 The Flat Five Another World Pravda Records

7 Duke Robillard & Friends Blues Bash! Stony Plain

8 Andy Cohen Tryin’ To Get Home Earwig Music Company

9 F Fuel Junkie All Out self-released

10 Dave Keller You Get What You Give – Duets Tastee Tone

11 Willie May Blues For Sugar self-released Blues

12 Steve Strongman Tired of Talkin’ Stony Plain

13 Cash McCall Blues Coming Down Blind Raccoon

14 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Straight To You Live Provogue

15 Sam Barlow & His True Blue Band Faith In The Blues Montrose Records

16 David Rotundo Band So Much Trouble Blind Raccoon

17 John Fusco and the X-Road Riders John The Revelator self-released

18 Skylar Rogers Firebreather self-released

19 Dennis Jones Soft Hard & Loud Blues Rock Records

20 Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar The Reckless One Gypsy Soul

21 Annika Chambers and Derrick Procell Black Man’s Justice Catfood Records

22 Early Times & The High Rollers! The Corner VizzTone

23 Jimi Hendrix Experience Live In Maui Legacy

24 Georgie Jessup My Work Here Ain’t Done Yet Winkte Records

25 Malina Moye Bad As I Wanna Be WCE Records