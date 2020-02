WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 25, 2020 POSTED :: February 25, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ. WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS.



DATE REPORTED: 2/25/20

TOP 30

1 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

2 NADA SURF Never Not Together Barsuk

3 REXXX Pure Pleasure II Self-Released*

4 SHADOW SHOW Silhouettes Burger

5 HOMESICK, THE The Big Exercise Sub Pop

6 NATHANIEL RATELIFF And It’s Still Alright Stax/Concord

7 SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE Companion Rises Drag City

8 SHOPPING All Or Nothing FatCat

9 CHRISTOPHER PAUL STELLING Best Of Luck Anti-

10 BEST COAST Always Tomorrow Concord

11 WOLF PARADE Thin Mind Sub Pop

12 POLICA When We Stay Alive Memphis Industries

13 DESTROYER Have We Met Merge

14 GINO AND THE GOONS Do The Get Around Drunken Sailor

15 ELEPHANT STONE Hollow Elephants On Parade

16 DRIVE BY TRUCKERS The Unraveling ATO

17 SLOTFACE Sorry For The Late Reply Nettwerk

18 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

19 TESTA ROSA IV Self-Released*

20 US GIRLS Heavy Light [Advance Tracks] 4AD/Beggars Group

21 BLACK LIPS, THE Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart Vice/Fire

22 GENGAHR Sanctuary Liberator

23 NADIA REID Out of My Province Spacebomb

24 RED MASS Hopeless Noise Label Etiquette

25 AMANDA HUFF “Division” [Single] Self-Released*

26 TINDERSTICKS No Treasure But Hope City Slang

27 APPLESAUCE TEARS, THE Woolly Black Cottage

28 FRAZEY FORD U Kin B The Sun Arts & Crafts

29 DAN DEACON Mystic Familiar Domino

30 …AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD X The Godless Void And Other Stories Dine Alone



ADDS

1 BEST COAST Always Tomorrow Concord

2 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene 4AD/Beggars Group

3 GUIDED BY VOICES Surrender Your Poppy Field GBV Inc.

4 KING KRULE Man Alive! True Panther/Matador

5 LEE RANALDO AND RAUL REFREE Names Of North End Women Mute

6 MAPACHE From Liberty Street Yep Roc

7 NATHANIEL RATELIFF And It’s Still Alright Stax/Concord

8 PARLOR WALLS Heavy Tongue Famous Swords

9 PURR Like New Anti-

10 SUNNY JAIN Wild Wild East Smithsonian Folkways

ELECTRONIC

1 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

2 POLICA When We Stay Alive Memphis Industries

3 DAN DEACON Mystic Familiar Domino

4 AMANDA HUFF “Division” [Single] Self-Released*

5 CERRONE DNA Because

6 HOLY F*** Deleter Holy EF

7 NICOLAS GODIN Concrete And Glass Because

8 WILD NOTHING Laughing Gas [EP] Captured Tracks

9 CHROMATICS “TOY” [Single] Italians Do It Better

10 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

HIP HOP

1 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

2 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence

3 WILL ROSE “Nobody” [Single] Self-Released*

4 KAYLEE CROSSFIRE “Baddie Alert” [Single] Self-Released*

5 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

6 ROBERT GLASPER Fuck Yo Feelings Loma Vista

7 SAMPA THE GREAT The Return Ninja Tune

8 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

9 HALEEK MAUL “Ceiling Fan” [Single] Lex

10 LUPE FIASCO Drogas Wave 1st & 15

HEAVY

1 LIFETAKER Night Intruder Self-Released

2 BENEATH THE MASSACRE Fearmonger Century Media

3 GOD DETHRONED Illuminati Metal Blade

4 BLAZE OF PERDITION The Harrowing Of Hearts Metal Blade

5 AMARANTHE “82nd All the Way” [Single] Nuclear Blast

6 CIRITH UNGOL I’m Alive Metal Blade

7 VISCERA “Obsidian” [Single] Unique Leader

8 SYLOSIS Cycle Of Suffering Nuclear Blast

9 GREAT AMERICAN GHOST Power Through Terror Entertainment One

10 SEPULTURA Quadra Nuclear Blast

WORLD

1 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

2 ROBERTO FONSECA Yesun Mack Avenue

3 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

4 SOUL JAZZ RECORDS PRESENTS CONGO REVOLUTION – REVOLUTIONARY AND EVOLUTIONARY SOUNDS FROM THE TWO CON VARIOUS ARTISTS Soul Jazz

5 MULATU ASTATKE AND BLACK JESUS EXPERIENCE Kulun Mankwaleshi Agogo

6 CALIBRO 35 Momentum Record Kicks

7 MAXI PRIEST It All Comes Back To Love S-Curve

8 ALBARE Albare Plays Jobim Alfi

9 PAT THOMAS AND KWASHIBU AREA BAND Obiaa! Strut

10 VIEIRA E SEU CONJUNTO Jambú E Os Míticos Sons Da Amazônia Analog Africa

JAZZ

1 YELENA ECKEMOFF Nocturnal Animals Self-Released

2 ELSA NILSSON Hindsight Bumblebee Collective

3 ALBARE Albare Plays Jobim Alfi

4 JEFF PARKER Suite For Max Brown International Anthem/Nonesuch

5 DERRICK SHEZBIE The Ghost Of Buddy Bolden Clubhouse

6 JENNY DAVIS Rearranged Three Penny

7 KAT EDMONSON Dreamers Do Spinnerette

8 JEFF GOLDBLUM AND THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This Decca

9 PAT LABARBERA/KIRK MACDONALD QUINTET Trane Of Thought, Live At The Rex Cellar Live

10 HIROMI Spectrum Telarc

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Van Morrison, Three Chords & The Truth, Exile Records

2 Mark Hummel, Wayback Machine, Electro-Fi

3 Frank Bey, All My Dues Are Paid, Nola Blues Records

4 Tinsley Ellis, Ice Cream In Hell ,Alligator Records

5 Sugar Blue, Colors, Beeble

6 Betty Fox Band, Peace In Pieces, FoxyCavanagh Productions

7 Chris BadNews Barnes, Live, VizzTone

8 Jimmy Johnson, Every Day Of Your Life, Delmark Records

9 Breezy Rodio, If It Ain’t Broke Don’t Fix It, Delmark

10 Joanna Connor, Rise, M.C. Records

11 Chris Shutters, Jimmy Burns Good Gone Bad, Third Street Cigar Records

12 Marie Martens & The Messarounds, Travelled, Excello Street

13 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Lost and Found – Old Style Blues and Rhythm, Lost World Music

14 Bill Blue, The King of Crazy Town, Conch Town Music

15 Popa Chubby, It’s A Mighty Hard Road – More Than 30 Years Of Blues Rock and Soul, self-released

16 The Paul Speidel Band, RetroRocket, self-released

17 Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone

18 Chantel McGregor, Bury’d Alive, Tis Rock Music Ltd.

19 Dave Specter, Blues…From The Inside Out, Delmark

20 11 Guys Quartet, Small Blues and Grooves, BratGirlMedia

21 Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five, Mad Lad – A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry, BMG

22 Mick Kolassa, Blind Lemon Sessions, Endless Blues Records

23 Albert Cummings, Believe, Provogue

24 Thorbjorn Risager & the Black Tornado, Come On In, Ruf Records

25 Rae Gordon Band, Wrong Kind Of Love, self-released