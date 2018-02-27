Weekly Top Airplay: February 27, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 2/20/18

Top 30

1. Superchunk, What a Time to Be Alive, Merge

2. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSE Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*

3. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

4. Hot Snakes, The Incomplete Hot Snakes, Sub Pop

5. Bleed, “20th Century Boy” b/w “Stand Back” [EP], Self-released*

6. Palm, Rock Island, Carpark

7. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni

8. The Breeders, All Nerve [Advance Tracks], 4AD

9. King Eye & the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*

10. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way Records

11. Fire Heads, s/t, Slovenly*

12. King Tuff, “Psycho Star” [single], Sub Pop

13. US Girls, In a Poem Unlimited, 4AD

14. Shame, Songs of Praise, Dead Oceans

15. Platinum Boys, “We Don’t Dance (Anymore)” b/w “Keep On, Keepin On” [EP], Self-released*

16. Ought, Room Inside the World, Merge

17. Anna Burch, Quit the Curse, Polyvinyl

18. Loma, s/t, Sub Pop

19. tUnE-yArDs, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, 4AD

20. Joan As Police Woman, Damned Devotion, [PIAS]

21. Born Ruffians, Uncle, Duke & the Chief, Yep Roc

22. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*

23. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

24. Insecure Men, s/t, Fat Possum

25. Hookworms, Microshift, Domino

26. Faux Fiction, Dark Matter [EP], Self-released*

27. Body Futures, Maybe It’s Just the Weather, Self-released*

28. Son Lux, Brighter Wounds, City Slang

29. The Sufis, After Hours, Burger

30. The Go! Team, Semicircle, Memphis Industries

Adds

1. Black Milk, FEVER, Mass Appeal

2. Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman [EP], Self-released

3. Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Riddles, Carpark

4. El Perro Del Mar, We Are History [EP], The Control Group

5. Hibou, Something Familiar, Barsuk

6. Joey Dosik, Game Winner [EP], Secretly Canadian

7. Juiceboxxx, “Freaked out American Loser” (D. Sardy Mix) b/w “Dead End America”, Dangerbird*

8. Moaning, s/t, Sub Pop

9. Soccer Mommy, Clean, Fat Possum

10. Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian

Electronic

1. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*

2. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

3. Leyya, Sauna, +1

4. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released*

5. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

6. Porches, The House, Domino

7. Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark, The Punishment of Luxury, White Noise

8. Lindstrom, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, Smalltown, Supersounds

9. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

10. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music

Hip Hop

1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment

3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science

4. Dave East, P2, Virgin

5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control

6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme

7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline

8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire

10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada

World

1. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

2. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

3. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

4. La Misa Negra, s/t, NAM Entertainment

5. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma

6. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha

7. Melody Gardot, Live In Europe, Decca

8. Hollie Cook, Vessel of Love, Merge

9. New Kingstone, A Kingston Story: Come From Far, Easy Star

10. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released

Jazz

1. The Extra Crispy Brass Band, One Step Forward, Self-released*

2. Dan Phillips Trio, Divergent Flow, Lizard Breath

3. Dave Askren and Jeff Benedict, Come Together, Tapestry

4. Taylor Haskins and Green Empire, The Point, Recombination

5. Andrew Scott Quartet, The Brighter Minute, Cellar Live

6. Jeff Rupert With Veronica Swift, Let’s Sail Away, Rupe

7. Nathan Brown Trio, This Is the Moment, Gut String

8. Jeff Hamilton Trio, Live From San Pedro, Capri

9. Matthew Shipp Quartet, Not Bound, For Tune

10. Donny McCaslin, Beyond Now, Motema

Heavy (metal)

1. Angra, Omni, Earmusic

2. Tribulation, Down Below, Century

3. Saxxon, Thunderbolt, Silver Lining

4. Machine Head, Catharsis, Nuclear Blast

5. Heavatar, Opus II: The Annihilation, Earmusic

6. Fozzy, “Judas” [single], Self-released

7. Thy Antichrist, Wrath of the Beast, Napalm

8. Corrosion of Conformity, No Cross No Crown, Nuclear Blast

9. Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, The Age of Absurdity, Nuclear Blast

10. Exodus/Municipal Waste, Mr. Pickles Thrashtacular Tour Sampler!, Adult Swim/Nuclear Blast

Blues (updated monthly)

1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West

2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records

3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator

4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve

5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released

9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records

10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note

12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs

13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation

14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records

18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots

19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain

20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord

21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone

23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator

24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music

25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company