Weekly Top Airplay: February 27, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 2/20/18
Top 30
1. Superchunk, What a Time to Be Alive, Merge
2. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSE Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*
3. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City
4. Hot Snakes, The Incomplete Hot Snakes, Sub Pop
5. Bleed, “20th Century Boy” b/w “Stand Back” [EP], Self-released*
6. Palm, Rock Island, Carpark
7. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni
8. The Breeders, All Nerve [Advance Tracks], 4AD
9. King Eye & the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*
10. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way Records
11. Fire Heads, s/t, Slovenly*
12. King Tuff, “Psycho Star” [single], Sub Pop
13. US Girls, In a Poem Unlimited, 4AD
14. Shame, Songs of Praise, Dead Oceans
15. Platinum Boys, “We Don’t Dance (Anymore)” b/w “Keep On, Keepin On” [EP], Self-released*
16. Ought, Room Inside the World, Merge
17. Anna Burch, Quit the Curse, Polyvinyl
18. Loma, s/t, Sub Pop
19. tUnE-yArDs, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, 4AD
20. Joan As Police Woman, Damned Devotion, [PIAS]
21. Born Ruffians, Uncle, Duke & the Chief, Yep Roc
22. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*
23. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*
24. Insecure Men, s/t, Fat Possum
25. Hookworms, Microshift, Domino
26. Faux Fiction, Dark Matter [EP], Self-released*
27. Body Futures, Maybe It’s Just the Weather, Self-released*
28. Son Lux, Brighter Wounds, City Slang
29. The Sufis, After Hours, Burger
30. The Go! Team, Semicircle, Memphis Industries
Adds
1. Black Milk, FEVER, Mass Appeal
2. Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman [EP], Self-released
3. Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Riddles, Carpark
4. El Perro Del Mar, We Are History [EP], The Control Group
5. Hibou, Something Familiar, Barsuk
6. Joey Dosik, Game Winner [EP], Secretly Canadian
7. Juiceboxxx, “Freaked out American Loser” (D. Sardy Mix) b/w “Dead End America”, Dangerbird*
8. Moaning, s/t, Sub Pop
9. Soccer Mommy, Clean, Fat Possum
10. Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian
Electronic
1. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*
2. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
3. Leyya, Sauna, +1
4. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released*
5. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp
6. Porches, The House, Domino
7. Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark, The Punishment of Luxury, White Noise
8. Lindstrom, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, Smalltown, Supersounds
9. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition
10. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music
Hip Hop
1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers
2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment
3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science
4. Dave East, P2, Virgin
5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control
6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme
7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline
8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire
10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada
World
1. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory
2. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit
3. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans
4. La Misa Negra, s/t, NAM Entertainment
5. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma
6. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha
7. Melody Gardot, Live In Europe, Decca
8. Hollie Cook, Vessel of Love, Merge
9. New Kingstone, A Kingston Story: Come From Far, Easy Star
10. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released
Jazz
1. The Extra Crispy Brass Band, One Step Forward, Self-released*
2. Dan Phillips Trio, Divergent Flow, Lizard Breath
3. Dave Askren and Jeff Benedict, Come Together, Tapestry
4. Taylor Haskins and Green Empire, The Point, Recombination
5. Andrew Scott Quartet, The Brighter Minute, Cellar Live
6. Jeff Rupert With Veronica Swift, Let’s Sail Away, Rupe
7. Nathan Brown Trio, This Is the Moment, Gut String
8. Jeff Hamilton Trio, Live From San Pedro, Capri
9. Matthew Shipp Quartet, Not Bound, For Tune
10. Donny McCaslin, Beyond Now, Motema
Heavy (metal)
1. Angra, Omni, Earmusic
2. Tribulation, Down Below, Century
3. Saxxon, Thunderbolt, Silver Lining
4. Machine Head, Catharsis, Nuclear Blast
5. Heavatar, Opus II: The Annihilation, Earmusic
6. Fozzy, “Judas” [single], Self-released
7. Thy Antichrist, Wrath of the Beast, Napalm
8. Corrosion of Conformity, No Cross No Crown, Nuclear Blast
9. Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, The Age of Absurdity, Nuclear Blast
10. Exodus/Municipal Waste, Mr. Pickles Thrashtacular Tour Sampler!, Adult Swim/Nuclear Blast
Blues (updated monthly)
1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West
2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records
3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator
4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve
5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records
7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf
8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released
9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records
10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note
12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs
13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation
14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound
15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released
16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records
18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots
19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain
20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord
21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope
22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone
23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator
24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music
25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company