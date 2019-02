WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 5, 2019 POSTED :: February 5, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 2/5/19

TOP 30

1. Phylums, ii, self-released*

2. Neneh Cherry, Broken Politics, Smalltown Supersound

3. Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow, Jagjaguwar

4. Abby Jeanne, Music Box Dancer, Advanced Beginner*

5. Beach Static, Games [EP], self-released*

6. Toro Y Moi, Outer Peace, Carpark

7. Buzzcocks, Another Music In A Different Kitchen / Love Bites [remastered], Domino

8. Parcels, s/t, Kitsune

9. Cashfire Sunset, [advance singles], self-released*

10. Steve Gunn, The Unseen In Between, Matador

11. Swervedriver, Future Ruins, Dangerbird

12. Moonface, This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet, Jagjaguwar

13. The Cut-Outs, Noise In Melody, self-released*

14. Ty Segall, Fudge Sandwich, In The Red

15. J Fernandez, Occasional Din, Joyful Noise

16. Deerhunter, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?, 4AD

17. Trapper Schoepp, Primetime Illusion, Xtra Mile*

18. Buke and Gase, Scholars, Brassland

19. Cairns, Entanglement, self-released*

20. Jessica Pratt, [advance tracks], Drag City

21. Juliana Hatfield, Weird, American Laundromat

22. Sneaks, Highway Hypnosis, Merge

23. Pezzettino, Resin, self-released

24. Negative/Positive, Kick Me In Both Of My Shins At The Same Time [EP], self-released*

25. Rose Droll, Your Dog, Father/Daughter

26. Art Brut, Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!, Alcopop!

27. Typesetter, Nothing Blues, 6131

28. Pill, Soft Hell, Mexican Summer

29. The Flesh Eaters, I Used To Be Pretty, Yep Roc

30. Driveway Thriftdwellers, s/t, self-released*

ADDS

1. The Applesauce Tears, Woolly, Black Cottage

2. Beirut, Gallipoli, 4AD

3. The Bright Light Social Hour, Jude Vol. 1, Modern Outsider

4. Cherry Glazerr, Stuffed & Ready, Secretly Canadian

5. Deer Tick, Mayonnaise, Partisan

6. Flat Worms, Into The Iris [EP], GOD?

7. Girlpool, What Chaos Is Imaginary, Anti-

8. Grandchildren, s/t, Ernest Jenning

9. Lily and Madeleine, Canterbury Girls, New West

10. The Specials, Encore, Island

ELECTRONIC

1. Toro Y Moi, Outer Peace, Carpark

2. Little Dragon, Lover Chanting [EP], Loma Vista

3. Aphex Twin, Collapse [EP], Warp

4. OQ, Paradice 1 [EP], Kribber Krown/37d03d

5. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, IC-01 Hanoi, Jagjaguwar

6. Xposed 4Heads, “Take Off feat. Star Girls” [single], Internal Combustion

7. Lali Pun, Being Water [EP], Morr

8. James Blake, Assume Form, Polydor

9. Joji, Ballads 1, 88rising

10. Matthew Dear, Bunny, Ghostly

HIP HOP

1. CHANCE THE RAPPER, FOUR NEW SONGS, SELF-RELEASED

2. DEM ATLAS, BAD ACTRESS, RHYMESAYERS

3. ANDERSON .PAAK, OXNARD, AFTERMATH/ 12 TONE

4. PLAYBOI CARTI, DIE LIT, INTERSCOPE

5. XXXTENTACION, MEMBERS ONLY, VOL. 3, BAD VIBES FOREVER

6. CHRIS MATIC, “CALORIES” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

7. TERMANOLOGY, BAD DECISIONS, ST

8. TRAVIS SCOTT, ASTROWORLD, EPIC

9. ANIME, ONEPOINTFIVE, REPUBLIC

10. EVIDENCE, WEATHER OR NOT, RHYMESAYERS

HEAVY (METAL)

1. Altarage, The Approaching Roar, Season Of Mist

2. Desecravity, Anathema, Willowtip

3. Judiciary, Surface Noise, Closed Casket Activities

4. A Novelist, [advance tracks], 1071710 DK2

5. Hecate Enthroned, Embrace Of The Godless Aeon, M-Theory

6. Carnal Forge, Gun To The Mouth Of Salvation, ViciSolum

7. Equipoise, Waking Divinity, Artisan Era

8. Colussus Fall, Earthbeat, Tenacity

9. Moss Upon The Skull, In Vengeful Reverrence, I, Voidhanger

10. Ulthar, Cosmovore, self-released

WORLD

1. BACAO RHYTHM AND STEEL BAND, THE SERPENT’S MOUTH, BIG CROWN

2. VARIOUS ARTISTS, TWO NILES TO SING A MELODY: THE VIOLINS AND SYNTHS OF SUDAN, OSTINATO

3. LES LOUANGES, LA NUIT EST UNE PANTHERE, BON SOUND

4. JOSS JAFFE, DUB MANTRA SANGHA REMIX, SELF-RELEASED

5. GAYE SU AKYOL, ISTIKRARLI HAYAL HAKIKATTIR, GLITTERBEAT

6. IDAN RAICHEL, AND IF YOU WILL COME TO ME, CUMBANCHA

7. JESS SAH BI AND PETER ONE, OUR GARDEN NEEDS ITS FLOWERS, AWESOME TAPES FROM AFRICA

8. RAHIM ALHAJ, ONE SKY, SMITHSONIAN

9. MALOU BEAUVOIR, SPIRITWALKER, PANTHERA

10. FATOUMATA DIAWARA, FENFO, SHANACHIE

JAZZ

1. CYRILLE AIMEE, MOVE ON: A SONDHEIM ADVENTURE, MACK AVENUE

2. MRS. FUN, TRUTH, FUNTIME

3. BEN WENDEL, THE SEASONS, MOTEMA

4. AL MUIRHEAD, UNDERTONES, CHRONOGRAPH

5. CONNIE HAN, CRIME ZONE, MACK AVENUE

6. THE DAVID ULLMANN GROUP, SOMETIME, LITTLE SKY

7. WILLIE NELSON, MY WAY, LEGACY

8. JENNIFER GAMMILL, HEART, SOUL & FIRE, SELF-RELEASED

9. NATE NAJAR, UNDER PARIS SKIES, WOODWARD AVENUE

10. MAKAYA MCCRAVEN, UNIVERSAL BEINGS, INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. Walter Trout, Survivor Blues, Provogue

2. Ian Forsman, Been Meaning To Tell You, Ruf Records

3. Seth Rosenbloom, Keep On Turning, self-released

4. Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, Northern Blues Music

5. Katie Henry, High Road, self-released

6. Paul Oscher, Cool Cat, Blues Fidelity

7. Benny Turner and Cash McCall, Going Back Home, Blind Raccoon

8. Eric Gales, The Bookends, Provogue

9. Snooky Pryor, All My Money Gone, Wolf Records

10. Dee Miller Band, Leopard Print Dress, self-released

11. Jennifer Porter, These Years, self-released

12. Big Al and the Heavyweights, World Full of Trouble, EllerSoul

13. Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers, Cloudless Day, Dirty Red Records

14. Layla Zoe, Gemini: Fragility / Courage , self-released

15. Beth Hart, Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Provogue

16. Danny Lynn Wilson, Peace Of Mind, SwingNation Records

17. Willa Vincitore, Choices, self-released

18. Chicago Carl Snyder & Friends, Lost World Blues, Lost World Music

19. Chris O’Leary, 7 Minutes Late, American Showpace Music

20. Vin Mott, Rogue Hunter, self-released

21. Tomislav Goluban, Chicago Rambler, Blind Raccoon

22. The Beau Weevils, Songs In The Key of E, Blue Hat Records

23. Seasick Steve, Can U Cook?, BMG

24. The Boogie Kings, Disturbing the Peace, Blu Jazz

25. Preacher Boy, The Rumble Strip, Coast Road Records