Weekly Top Airplay: February 6, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 2/6/18

Top 30

1. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

2. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On [advance tracks], Matador

3. Calexico, The Thread That Keeps Us, Anti-

4. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

5. tUnE-yArDs, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, 4AD

6. Hot Snakes, The Incomplete Hot Snakes, Sub Pop

7. Body Futures, Maybe It’s Just the Weather, Self-released*

8. Angel Olsen, Phases, Jagjaguwar

9. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

10. Nabihah Iqbal, Weighing Of the Heart, Ninja Tune

11. Midwest Death Rattle, Square Wave, Self-released*

12. The Breeders, All Nerve [advance tracks], 4AD

13. Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No-Count

14. The Go! Team, Semicircle, Memphis Industries

15. GBH, Momentum, Hellcat

16. Bark Bark Disco, Holy Smokes, Minty Fresh

17. Porches, The House, Domino

18. The Sufis, After Hours, Burger

19. Various Artists, Dr. Demento – Covered In Punk, Demented Punk

20. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way

21. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO

22. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

23. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

24. WHY?, Moh Lhean, Joyful Noise

25. Jonathan Burks, Getting High, Self-released

26. Rose Of the West, Hunter’s Will [7″], Communicating Vessels*

27. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*

28. Fire Heads, s/t, Slovenly*

29. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

30. Flat Worms, s/t, Castle Face

Adds

1. Anna Burch, Quit the Curse, Polyvinyl

2. The Applesauce Tears, Pastoral, Black Cottage

3. Bahamas, Earthtones, Brushfire

4. Born Ruffians, Uncle, Duke & the Chief, Yep Roc

5. Caroline Rose, Loner, New West

6. Field Music, Open Wide, Memphis Industries

7. Hollie Cook, Vessel Of Love, Merge

8. Hookworms, Microshift, Domino

9. Hovvdy, Cranberry, Double Double Whammy

10. Ministry, AmeriKKKant, Nuclear Blast

Electronic

1. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because

2. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music

3. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

4. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther/XL

5. The Quilz, The Quilz, Self-released*

6. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

7. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

8. Nai Palm, Needle Paw, Sony Masterworks

9. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

10. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon

World

1. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

2. Diamante Eléctrico, s/t [EP], Mercado Negro

3. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

4. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

5. Various Artists, Habibi Funk 007: An Eclectic Selection of Music From the Arab World, Habibi Funk

6. Melody Gardot, Live In Europe, Decca

7. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha

8. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

9. Kries, Selo Na Okuke / Village Tracks, Riverboat

10. Orquesta Akokan, “Mambo Rapidito” [single], Daptone

Jazz

1. One O’Clock Lab Band, Lab 2017, North Texas Jazz

2. Mike Stern, Trip, Heads Up

3. Bill Cunliffe, BACHanalia, Metre

4. Jason Marsalis and the 21st Century Trad Band, Melody Reimagined: Book 1, Basin Street

5. Robert Kennedy, Closer to Home, Self-released

6. Tom Guarna, The Wishing Stones, Destiny

7. Joey Alexander, Joey. Monk. LIve!, Motema

8. Dave Askren and Jeff Benedict, Come Together, Tapestry

9. Dawn Clement, Tandem, Origin

10. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

Heavy (metal)

1. Black Label Society, Grimmest Hits, Entertainment One

2. Corrosion of Conformity, No Cross No Crown, Nuclear Blast

3. Machine Head, Catharsis, Nuclear Blast

4. Cane Hill, Too Far Gone, Rise

5. Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, The Age of Absurdity, Nuclear Blast

6. Orphaned Land, Unsung Prophets and Dead Messiahs, Century Media

7. Avatar, Avatar Country, eOne

8. Watain, Trident Wolf Eclipse, Century Media

9. Ghost, Ceremony and Devotion, Concord

10. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Vol. 1, Rise Above

Blues (updated monthly)

1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West

2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records

3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator

4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve

5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released

9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records

10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note

12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs

13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation

14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records

18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots

19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain

20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord

21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone

23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator

24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music

25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company