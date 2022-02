WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 POSTED :: February 8, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 2/8/22

TOP 30

1 PEROXIDE Twisted In The Wild Self-Released*

2 PARQUET COURTS Sympathy For Life Rough Trade

3 AVENUES We’re All Doomed Wiretap*

4 BEECHWOOD Sleep Without Dreaming Alive Naturalsound

5 ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If Capitol

6 REPTALIENS Multiverse Sinderlyn

7 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

8 POM POKO This Is Our House [EP] Bella Union/PIAS

9 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

10 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Time Skiffs Domino

11 CLOAKROOM Dissolution Wave Relapse

12 MELODY’S ECHO CHAMBER “Looking Backwards” [Single] Domino

13 BATHTUB CIG “Therapy” [Single] Self-Released

14 MISHA KNOLL 1977 Planet Andera

15 BEACH HOUSE Chapter 3: Once Twice Melody [EP] Sub Pop

16 IDLES Crawler Partisan

17 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3001 KGLW

18 THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS Book Idlewild

19 CAT POWER Covers Domino

20 NEXT PAPERBACK HERO Morning Skies And Heavy Eyes Bear Cub

21 GUERILLA TOSS “Cannibal Capital” [Single] Sub Pop

22 GUIDED BY VOICES It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! Self-Released

23 COURTNEY BARNETT Things Take Time, Take Time Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists

24 WAR ON DRUGS, THE I Don’t Live Here Anymore Atlantic

25 AESOP ROCK AND BLOCKHEAD Garbology Rhymesayers

26 SUPERTENTACLES King Of Nothing Self-Released*

27 WET LEG “Chaise Longue” [Single] Domino

28 CHIT CHAT “Age Sex Location” [Single] Self-Released*

29 AEON STATION Observatory Sub Pop

30 PEDRO THE LION Havasu Polyvinyl

ADDS

1 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Time Skiffs Domino

2 APPLESAUCE TEARS, THE Scores Black Cottage

3 B* Bcraft Kill Rock Stars 4 BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD Ants From Up There Ninja Tune 5 CHAI WINK TOGETHER [EP] Sub Pop 6 HIPPO CAMPUS LP3 Grand Jury 7 LANNDS Lotus Deluxe Run For Cover 8 LOS B* Let The Festivities Begin! City Slang

9 MITSKI Laurel Hell Dead Oceans

10 MYTHLESS We [EP] Joyful Noise

ELECTRONIC

1 EIVIND OPSVIK Emotional Switches Loyal

2 BONOBO Fragments Ninja Tune

3 MAY RIO Easy Bammer Remixes For A Sophisticated Palate [EP] DPI

4 RIKI Gold Dais

5 NAYTRONIX Other Possibilities OAR

6 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE “Electricity” [Single] Merge

7 DARKSIDE “Ecdysis!” [Single] Matador

8 MR TWIN SISTER Al Mundo Azul Twin Group

9 KEYS N KRATES Original Classic Last Gang

10 DJ HARRISON Tales From The Old Dominion Stones Throw

WORLD

1 QUANTIC AND NIDIA GONGORA Almas Conectadas Tru Thoughts

2 MARY AKPA Nnoo Self-Released

3 CEU Um Gosto De Sol Urban Jungle

4 LES LOUANGES Crash Bonsound

5 GEGO Y NONY Tiempo Self-Released*

6 BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) World Circuit/BMG

7 COMBO CHIMBITA Ire Anti-

8 PUTUMAYO PRESENTS ACOUSTIC PARIS VARIOUS ARTISTS Putumayo

9 YAEL MEYER “Huracán” [Single] KLI

10 HALLUCI NATION, THE One More Saturday Night Radicalized

JAZZ

1 PIET VERBIST Secret Exit To Another Dimension Origin

2 IMMANUEL WILKINS The 7th Hand Blue Note

3 ANDREW NIXON, JOE GORETTI, ED CROFT In Congruence Self-Released

4 RANDY NAPOLEON Rust Belt Roots: Randy Napoleon Plays Wes Montgomery, Grant Green & Kenny Burrell OA2

5 CORY WEEDS WITH STRINGS What Is There To Say? Cellar

6 ERIC PERSON Blue Vision Distinction

7 JOHN C O’LEARY The Sundering Arbors

8 NEW STANDARD QUINTET Another Time Another Place Self-Released

9 NICHOLAS PAYTON Smoke Sessions Smoke Sessions

10 MATT OLSON Open Spaces OA2

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Buffalo Nichols, s/t, Fat Possum

2 Phillip-Michael Scales, Sinner-Songwriter, Dixiefrog

3 Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, KTBA Records

4 Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator

5 Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia Records

6 Davy Knowles, What Happens Next, Provogue

7 Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf Records

8 Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall Records

9 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

10 Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator Records

11 Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone

12 Mississippi MacDonald, DO Right Say Right, APM Records

13 Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky, Diggin’ in John’s Backyard, self-released

14 The Jon Spear Band, B-Side of My Life, IDBLM

15 Lady A, Satisfyin’, self-released

16 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

17 Angela Easley, Rise, In-Tune Music/Blind Raccoon

18 Ricci / Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast Records

19 Willie Jackson, All In the Blues, self-released

20 Dion, Stomping Ground, KTBA Records

21 Uncle Albert, Slip in Time, self-released

22 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

23 Little G Weevil, Live Acoustic Session, Hunnia Records

24 Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone

25 Kevin Greenwood, She Knocks Me Out, self-released