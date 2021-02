WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: FEBRUARY 9, 2021 POSTED :: February 9, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 2/9/21

TOP 30

1 FOX FACE End Of Man Dirtnap*

2 PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound Marathon

3 BESNARD LAKES, THE The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings FatCat

4 BOUND TO ONE Established 1993 – The Complete Discography Triple Eye Industries*

5 INDONESIAN JUNK “Type Of A Girl” [Single] Rum Bar*

6 BLOOD Testamental Cleopatra*

7 TEENAGE FANCLUB “I’m More Inclined” [Single] Merge

8 HASKELS, THE Taking The City By Storm [reissue] Splunge*

9 BENNY SINGS Music [Advance Tracks] Stones Throw

10 CABARET VOLTAIRE Shadow Of Fear Mute

11 PALBERTA Palberta5000 Wharf Cat

12 KIWI JR Cooler Returns Sub Pop

13 NANCY The Seven Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues B3SCI

14 KILLS, THE Little Bastards (Remastered 2020) Domino

15 OLD NORTHWEST, THE Concentric Circles Self-Released*

16 TAMAR APHEK All Bets Are Off Kill Rock Stars

17 NEGATIVE / POSITIVE “How To Kill A Rock” [Single] Self-Released*

18 TV PRIEST Uppers Sub Pop

19 NILUFER YANYA Feeling Lucky? [EP] ATO

20 NOTWIST, THE Vertigo Days Morr

21 BURKHARTS, THE Who Are The Burkharts [EP] Admirable Traits

22 ARLO PARKS Collapsed In Sunbeams Transgressive/PIAS

23 DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS The New OK ATO

24 GHOST FUNK ORCHESTRA An Ode to Escapism Karma Chief

25 RED STUFF Bless Us Skell*

26 BADGE EPOQUE ENSEMBLE Self Help Telephone Explosion

27 AVALANCHES, THE We Will Always Love You Astralwerks

28 BUCK MEEK Two Saviors Keeled Scales

29 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

30 GOAT GIRL On All Fours Rough Trade/Beggars

ADDS

1 BOMBA ESTEREO Agua [EP] Sony Latin

2 BRONSON Remixes Vol. 2 [EP] Ninja Tune

3 CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH New Fragility CYHSY/Secretly

4 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 “One + One” [Single] Spinefarm

5 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

6 MADE KUTI For(e)ward Partisan

7 PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound Marathon

8 STAVES, THE Good Woman Nonesuch

9 SUN JUNE Somewhere Run For Cover

10 TELE NOVELLA Merlynn Belle Kill Rock Stars

ELECTRONIC

1 BLOOD Testamental Cleopatra*

2 CABARET VOLTAIRE Shadow Of Fear Mute

3 AVALANCHES, THE We Will Always Love You Astralwerks

4 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

5 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Seeker” [Single] Black Winchesters*

6 RHYE Home Loma Vista

7 BRIAN ENO Film Music: Jarman > Stillness [EP] UMC

8 MARTIN GORE The Third Chimpanzee [EP] Mute

9 NICHOLAS ELERT Infinity Gate Self-Released*

10 PATRIARCHY “I Don’t Want to Die [Geneva Jacuzzi remix]” [Single] DERO Arcade

HIP HOP

1 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

2 AESOP ROCK Spirit World Field Guide Rhymesayers

3 SA-ROC The Sharecropper’s Daughter Rhymesayers

4 DAVE EAST Karma 3 [Deluxe Edition] Mass Appeal/Def Jam

5 DEANTONI PARKS Silver Cord humani machina

6 RAP FERREIRA Bob’s Son Ruby Yacht

7 BENNY THE BUTCHER Burden Of Proof Griselda/EMPIRE

8 HASTYLE Return To E4R7h [EP] White Label

9 SIR VETERANO “Reputable” feat. MC Eiht, Planet Asia, Mitchy Slick [Single] Fresh Yard

10 JYOTI Mama, You Can Bet! eOne/SomeOthaShip Connect

HEAVY

1 CHILDREN OF TECHNOLOGY Written Destiny Hells Headbangers

2 BLACKEVIL Forever Baptised In Eternal Fire Dying Victims

3 MIDNIGHT SPELL Sky Destroyer Oxide/Skol

4 FROZEN SOUL Crypt Of Ice Century Media

5 NOTHING The Great Dismal Relapse

6 DROWN Subaqueous Lupus Lounge

7 TRANSILVANIA Of Sleep and Death Invictus

8 SWEVEN The Eternal Resonance Van

9 KATLA Allt Petta Helvitas Myrkur Prophecy Productions

10 PURIFICATION “Dwell In the House of the Lord Forever” [Single] Self-Released

WORLD

1 BUDOS BAND, THE Long In The Tooth Daptone

2 KHRUANGBIN Late Night Tales Night Time Stories

3 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Remixes Ahead Of Our Time

4 SONGHOY BLUES Optimisme Fat Possum

5 QUITAPENAS Tigrada Cosmica

6 JUANA MOLINA ANRMAL (Live In Mexico) Crammed

7 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

8 ALTIN GUN Yol [Advance Tracks] ATO

9 VUSI MAHLASELA Shebeen Queen ATO

10 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

JAZZ

1 CLAIRE DALY BAND, THE Rah! Rah! Ride Symbol

2 QUINCY DAVIS QVision QCore

3 MILES DONAHUE Just Passing Thru Whaling City Sound

4 LEON LEE DORSEY Thank You Mr. Mabern Jazz Avenue

5 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO I Told You So Colemine

6 MERIDIAN ODYSSEY Second Wave Origin

7 DAVE STRYKER Baker’s Circle Strikezone

8 CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA Give The Drummer Some Present Future

9 DAVID ANGEL JAZZ ENSEMBLE, THE Out On The Coast Bassett Hound

10 MARK EGAN AND DANNY GOTTLIEB Electric Blue Wavetone



BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Selwyn Birchwood Living In A Burning House Alligator Records

2 Joyann Parker Out Of The Dark Hopeless Romantics Records

3 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen The River Flows Culture Factory

4 Shemekia Copeland Uncivil War Alligator

5 Justin Howl Wanderlust self-released

6 The Flat Five Another World Pravda Records

7 Duke Robillard & Friends Blues Bash! Stony Plain

8 Andy Cohen Tryin’ To Get Home Earwig Music Company

9 F Fuel Junkie All Out self-released

10 Dave Keller You Get What You Give – Duets Tastee Tone

11 Willie May Blues For Sugar self-released Blues

12 Steve Strongman Tired of Talkin’ Stony Plain

13 Cash McCall Blues Coming Down Blind Raccoon

14 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Straight To You Live Provogue

15 Sam Barlow & His True Blue Band Faith In The Blues Montrose Records

16 David Rotundo Band So Much Trouble Blind Raccoon

17 John Fusco and the X-Road Riders John The Revelator self-released

18 Skylar Rogers Firebreather self-released

19 Dennis Jones Soft Hard & Loud Blues Rock Records

20 Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar The Reckless One Gypsy Soul

21 Annika Chambers and Derrick Procell Black Man’s Justice Catfood Records

22 Early Times & The High Rollers! The Corner VizzTone

23 Jimi Hendrix Experience Live In Maui Legacy

24 Georgie Jessup My Work Here Ain’t Done Yet Winkte Records

25 Malina Moye Bad As I Wanna Be WCE Records