WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JANUARY 10, 2022 POSTED :: January 11, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 1/11/22

TOP 30

1 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

2 IDLES Crawler Partisan

3 COURTNEY BARNETT Things Take Time, Take Time Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists

4 AVENUES We’re All Doomed Wiretap*

5 THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS Book Idlewild

6 PARQUET COURTS Sympathy For Life Rough Trade

7 SUPERTENTACLES King of Nothing Self-Released*

8 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

9 PRIMITIVE BROADCAST SERVICE Colors For Chameleons Self-Released*

10 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram*

11 BITCHIN BAJAS Switched On Ra Drag City

12 DEERHOOF Actually, You Can Joyful Noise

13 JULIE DOIRON I Thought Of You You’ve Changed

14 WET LEG “Chaise Longue” [Single] Domino

15 SHILPA RAY Bootlickers Of The Patriarchy Northern Spy

16 CAMDEN Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music Self-Released*

17 GEESE Projector Partisan

18 NEAR BEER Sleeping Is For Suckers Self-Released

19 MY MORNING JACKET My Morning Jacket ATO

20 POND 9 Spinning Top

21 WAR ON DRUGS, THE I Don’t Live Here Anymore Atlantic

22 BEATALLICA The Devolver Album Self-Released*

23 CLINIC Fantasy Island Domino

24 NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHT SWEATS The Future Stax/Fantasy/Concord

25 CREDENTIALS Why is my arm not a lilac tree? Self-Released*

26 DJ ABILITIES Phonograph Phoenix Rhymesayers

27 HELADO NEGRO Far In Private Energy/4AD

28 THRIFTONES “Lovin’ Man” [Single] Self-Released*

29 TOTH Death [EP] Northern Spy

30 MR TWIN SISTER Al Mundo Azul Twin Group

ADDS

1 AEON STATION Observatory Sub Pop

2 ALICE PHOEBE LOU Child’s Play Self-Released

3 BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined Transgressive/PIAS

4 BLAIR ELLAIR After The Last Winter Self-Released

5 DJ HARRISON Tales From The Old Dominion Stones Throw

6 LOS DAYS West Winds Too Good

7 MARY AKPA Nnoo Self-Released

8 SIS Gnani Native Cat

9 GONG SPLAT VARIOUS ARTISTS Castle Face

10 YARN I Said Goodbye And Then… Self-Released

WORLD

1 ORQUESTA AKOKAN 16 Rayos Daptone

2 CEU Um Gosto De Sol Urban Jungle

3 QUANTIC AND NIDIA GONGORA Almas Conectadas Tru Thoughts

4 OPIUM MOON Night + Day Starry Void/Six Degrees

5 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

6 BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) World Circuit/BMG

7 ESSO Xicago Self-Released

8 COMBO CHIMBITA “Mujer Jaguar” [Single] Anti-

9 ERROL BROWN AND THE REVOLUTIONARIES Tip Top Dub Cherry Red

10 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

JAZZ

1 GENE PRITSKER The Music Between Us Concordance

2 HAROLD MABERN Mabern Plays Coltrane Smoke Sessions

3 CHARLIE BALLANTINE Reflections/Introspection: The Music Of Thelonious Monk Green Mind

4 OSCAR PETERSON A Time For Love Two Lions/Mack Avenue

5 ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings Blue Note

6 JAMIE BREIWICK Solve for X B Side*

7 ROLAND TEMPELAAR New York Chapter Self-Released

8 JOHNATHAN BLAKE Homeward Bound Blue Note/UMG

9 STEVE COLEMAN Live At The Village Vanguard Pi Recordings

10 KASE Seasons B Side*

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Dion, Stomping Ground, KTBA Records

2 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

3 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

4 Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia Records

5 Willie Jackson, All In the Blues, self-released

6 Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone

7 Ilana Katz Katz, In My Mind, Regina Royale Records

8 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

9 The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, BMG

10 Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator Records

11 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

12 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

13 Zac Harmon, Long As I Got My Guitar, Catfood Records

14 Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, KTBA Records

15 Kevin Greenwood, She Knocks Me Out, self-released

16 Ricci / Krown, City Country City,Gulf Coast Records

17 Little G Weevil, Live Acoustic Session, Hunnia Records

18 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

19 Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Once In a Blue Moon, Crossroads Blues Media

21 Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone

22 The Wildcat O’Halloran Band, Here Lies A Fool, self-released

23 Mean Old Fireman & the Cruel Engineers, Dumpster Fire, First Due Music Company

24 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon

25 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig