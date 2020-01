WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JANUARY 14, 2020 POSTED :: January 14, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 1/14/20

TOP 30

1 ABBY JEANNE Get You High [EP] Hi-Fi*

2 HASKELS, THE The Haskels Splunge*

3 REXXX Pure Pleasure II [Advance Tracks] Self-Released*

4 ROUTES, THE Tune Out Switch Off Drop In Groovie

5 NEIL YOUNG AND CRAZY HORSE Colorado Reprise

6 BAD // DREEMS Doomsday Ballet Farmers

7 ANGEL OLSEN All Mirrors Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

8 MIKAL CRONIN Seeker Merge

9 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

10 PLATINUM BOYS Raw Romance Self-Released*

11 JUANA MOLINA Forfun [EP] Crammed

12 MUFFS, THE No Holiday Omnivore

13 NASTOS Illegal Spirits Self-Released*

14 ANNA MEREDITH FIBS Black Fury Prince

15 CORRIDOR Junior Bonsound/Sub Pop

16 SWANS leaving meaning. Young God

17 TESTA ROSA IV Self-Released*

18 WOLF PARADE Thin Mind [Advance Tracks] Sub Pop

19 KIM GORDON No Home Record Matador/Beggars

20 FACE TO FACE Live In A Dive Fat Wreck Chords

21 LONG RYDERS Psychedelic Country Soul Self-Released

22 SAEBRA AND CARLYLE Wild At Heart Self-Released*

23 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

24 MOON DUO Stars Are The Light Sacred Bones

25 FLAT TEETH Silent Seconds Self-Released*

26 TOURIST Wild Monday

27 DREAMING OF GHOSTS Dreaming Of Ghosts Trees And Cyborgs

28 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Ghosteen Ghosteen Ltd.

29 CASHFIRE SUNSET “Strata” [Single] Self-Released*

30 WHITE REAPER You Deserve Love Elektra

ADDS

1 BROOKLYN FUNK ESSENTIALS Stay Good Dorado

2 CELESTIAL SHORE Sunnyland Self-Released

3 ELLIOT MOSS A Change In Diet Grand Jury

4 FIELD MUSIC Making A New World Memphis Industries

5 GONKS, THE Five Things You Didn’t Know About The Gonks Rocks In Your Head

6 JAMES HUNTER SIX “I Can Change Your Mind” [Single] Daptone

7 KAYTRANADA Bubba RCA

8 LAUME Waterbirth Carpark

9 OF MONTREAL UR FUN Polyvinyl

10 TINDERSTICKS No Treasure But Hope City Slang

ELECTRONIC

1 KAYTRANADA Bubba RCA

2 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

3 FKA TWIGS Magdalene Young Turks/Beggars

4 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

5 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

6 YEULE Serotonin II Bayonet

7 CHROMATICS Closer To Grey Italians Do It Better

8 CHK CHK CHK (!!!) Wallop Warp

9 ANAMANAGUCHI [USA] Polyvinyl

10 FLOATING POINTS Crush Ninja Tune

HIP HOP

1 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN

2 ROBERT GLASPER F*** Yo Feelings Loma Vista

3 SMIF N WESSUN The All Bucktown USA

4 GANG STARR One Of The Best Yet Self-Released

5 MALLY The Journey To A Smile Self-Released

6 DAVE EAST Survival Mass Appeal

7 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

8 BOOGIE Everythings For Sale Shady

9 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

10 CLIPPING. There Existed An Addiction To Blood Sub Pop

HEAVY

1 AS I LAY DYING Shaped By Fire Nuclear Blast

2 DAWN RAY’D Behold Sedition Plainsong Prosthetic

3 VERTHEBRAL Abysmal Decay Transcending Obscurity

4 KROSIS “Battles Are Won Within” [Single] Unique Leader

5 IMPLORE Alienated Despair Century Media

6 TEITANBLOOD The Baneful Choir Norma Evangelium Diaboli

7 ETHER COVEN Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering Century Media

8 ARONIOUS Persipacity The Artesian Era

9 WAKE Misery Rites Translation Loss

10 HAUNT Mind Freeze Shadow Kingdom

WORLD

1 KIKI VALERA Vivencias En Clave Cubana Origin

2 ALEX CUBA Sublime Caracol

3 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

4 VARIOUS ARTISTS, Sound Portraits From Bulgaria: A Journey To A Vanished World Smithsonian Folkways

5 DEXTER STORY Bahir Soundway

6 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

7 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettavolution ATO

8 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

9 GRUPO FANTASMA American Music: Vol. VII Blue Corn

10 AHMEDOU AHMED LOWLA Terrouzi Sahel Sounds

JAZZ

1 BIG BAND OF BROTHERS A Jazz Celebration Of The Allman Brothers Band New West

2 BARITONE MADNESS Baritone Madness Chronograph

3 HIROMI Spectrum Telarc

4 JAIMIE BRANCH Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise International Anthem

5 ADAM DEITCH QUARTET Egyptian Secrets Golden Wolf

6 MILES OKAZAKI The Sky Below Pi

7 JAMES CARTER ORGAN TRIO Live From Newport Jazz Blue Note

8 DAVID FRIESEN CIRCLE 3 TRIO Interaction Origin

9 VINCENT HERRING/BOBBY WATSON/GARY BARTZ Bird At 100 Smoke Sessions

10 AL FOSTER Inspirations & Dedications Smoke Sessions