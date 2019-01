WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JANUARY 15, 2019 POSTED :: January 15, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 1/15/19

TOP 30

1. BOB DYLAN, MORE BLOOD, MORE TRACKS: THE BOOTLEG SERIES VOL. 14, COLUMBIA

2. JEFF TWEEDY, WARM, DBPM

3. ZACH PIETRINI, DENVER SESSIONS – B-SIDES [EP], SELF-RELEASED

4. THE FLESH EATERS, I USED TO BE PRETTY, YEP ROC

5. ABBY JEANNE, MUSIC BOX DANCER, ADVANCED BEGINNER*

6. MOONFACE, THIS ONE’S FOR THE DANCER AND THIS ONE’S FOR THE DANCER’S BOUQUET, JAGJAGUWAR

7. MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG, NIGHT GATHERING: A RITUAL IN FOUR ACTS, SELF-RELEASED*

8. DEAN WAREHAM AND CHEVAL SOMBRE, S/T, DOUBLE FEATURE

9. THOM YORKE, SUSPIRIA, XL

10. BRONCHO, BAD BEHAVIOR, PARK THE VAN

11. TRAPPER SCHOEPP, PRIMETIME ILLUSION, XTRA MILE*

12. NEGATIVE/POSITIVE, KICK ME IN BOTH OF MY SHINS AT THE SAME TIME [EP], SELF-RELEASED*

13. NENEH CHERRY, BROKEN POLITICS, SMALLTOWN SUPERSOUND

14. DEERHUNTER, WHY HASN’T EVERYTHING ALREADY DISAPPEARED, 4AD

15. MARIANNE FAITHFULL, NEGATIVE CAPABILITY, PANTA REI

16. JON SPENCER, SPENCER SINGS THE HITS!, IN THE RED

17. BEACH STATIC, GAMES [EP], SELF-RELEASED*

18. TOMORROWS TULIPS, HARNESSED TO FLESH, BURGER

19. PETER BJORN AND JOHN, DARKER DAYS, INGRID

20. CHARLEY CROCKETT, LIL’ GL’S BLUE BONANZA, THIRTY TIGERS

21. APHEX TWIN, COLLAPSE [EP], WARP

22. CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS, CHRIS, CAPITOL

23. SATAN’S SATYRS, THE LUCKY ONES, RIDING EASY

24. BEAK, >>>, TEMPORARY RESIDENCE

25. DANI BELL AND THE TARANTIST, WIDE EYED, FAT BEATS

26. TY SEGALL, FUDGE SANDWICH, IN THE RED

27. DEATH VALLEY GIRLS, DARKNESS RAINS, SUICIDE SQUEEZE

28. PILL, SOFT HELL, MEXICAN SUMMER

29. TALLIES, S/T, KANINE

30. THE CHORDAES, WHAT WE BREATHE IN, RIVERINE

ADDS

1. ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE, TOMB, ASTHMATIC KITTY

2. BUKE AND GASE, SCHOLARS, BRASSLAND

3. GRANDADDY, “BISON ON THE PLAINS” [SINGLE], 30TH CENTURY

4. LOST UNDER HEAVEN, LOVE HATES WHAT YOU BECOME, MUTE

5. NIGHT BEATS, MYTH OF A MAN, HEAVENLY

6. PEDRO THE LION, PHOENIX, POLYVINYL

7. PRAISES, IN THIS YEAR: TEN OF SWORDS, HAND DRAWN DRACULA

8. ROYAL TRUX, “WHITE STUFF” [SINGLE], FAT POSSUM

9. TALLIES, S/T, KANINE

10. TERRY OHMS, TERRYFORMA, CORNELIUS CHAPEL

HIP HOP

1. CHANCE THE RAPPER, FOUR NEW SONGS, SELF-RELEASED

2. DEM ATLAS, BAD ACTRESS, RHYMESAYERS

3. ANDERSON .PAAK, OXNARD, AFTERMATH/ 12 TONE

4. PLAYBOI CARTI, DIE LIT, INTERSCOPE

5. XXXTENTACION, MEMBERS ONLY, VOL. 3, BAD VIBES FOREVER

6. CHRIS MATIC, “CALORIES” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

7. TERMANOLOGY, BAD DECISIONS, ST

8. TRAVIS SCOTT, ASTROWORLD, EPIC

9. ANIME, ONEPOINTFIVE, REPUBLIC

10. EVIDENCE, WEATHER OR NOT, RHYMESAYERS

HEAVY (METAL)

1. SCORCHED, ECLIPTIC BUTCHERY, 20 BUCK SPIN

2. ULTHAR, COSMOVORE, SELF-RELEASED

3. CARNATION, CHAPEL OF ABHORRENCE, SEASON OF MIST

4. AZUSA, HEAVY YOKE, SOLID STATE

5. TERMINAL FUNCTION, THE GREAT LIBERATOR [EP], STUPID DREAM

6. ARSIS, VISITANT, AGONIA

7. FRONTIERER, UNLOVED, SELF-RELEASED

8. OSSUARIUM, CALCIFIED TROPHIES, BLOOD HARVEST

9. EQUIPOISE, WAKING DIVINITY, ARTISAN ERA

10. WRAITH ETERNAL, THE UNHOLY ENLIGHTENMENT, 1090897

WORLD

1. BACAO RHYTHM AND STEEL BAND, THE SERPENT’S MOUTH, BIG CROWN

2. VARIOUS ARTISTS, TWO NILES TO SING A MELODY: THE VIOLINS AND SYNTHS OF SUDAN, OSTINATO

3. LES LOUANGES, LA NUIT EST UNE PANTHERE, BON SOUND

4. JOSS JAFFE, DUB MANTRA SANGHA REMIX, SELF-RELEASED

5. GAYE SU AKYOL, ISTIKRARLI HAYAL HAKIKATTIR, GLITTERBEAT

6. IDAN RAICHEL, AND IF YOU WILL COME TO ME, CUMBANCHA

7. JESS SAH BI AND PETER ONE, OUR GARDEN NEEDS ITS FLOWERS, AWESOME TAPES FROM AFRICA

8. RAHIM ALHAJ, ONE SKY, SMITHSONIAN

9. MALOU BEAUVOIR, SPIRITWALKER, PANTHERA

10. FATOUMATA DIAWARA, FENFO, SHANACHIE

JAZZ

1. TIM DAISY, OCTOBER MUSIC VOL 3, COMPOSITIONS FOR DUET, RELAY

2. CURFEW, LIVE AT THE KNITTING FACTORY 1991, CUNEIFORM

3. MRS. FUN, TRUTH, FUNTIME

4. KAMASAI WASHINGTON, HEAVEN AND EARTH, YOUNG TURKS

5. KEN VANDERMARK, KLAUS KUGEL AND MARK TOKAR, NO-EXIT CORNER, NOTTWO

6. SIMONE KOPMAJER, SPOTLIGHT ON JAZZ, SELF-RELEASED

7. YELENA ECKEMOFF, BETTER THAN GOLD AND SILVER, L AND H

8. OJT, NEW ORIGINALS FOR THE GREEN LADY, JAZZ DADDY

9. BOBBY BROOM, SOUL FINGERS, CLEAN SWEEP

10. JACK GATES, OCEAN BLUES, WHITEGATES

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND, POOR UNTIL PAYDAY, THIRTY TIGERS

2. LINDSAY BEAVER, TOUGH AS LOVE, ALLIGATOR

3. BRUCE KATZ, GILES ROBSON AND JOE LOUIS WALKER, JOURNEYS TO THE HEART OF THE BLUES, ALLIGATOR

4. THE BLUES DISCIPLES, GRAVY TRAIN, SELF-RELEASED

5. RACHELLE COBA, BLINK, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

6. BILLY F GIBBONS, THE BAD BAD BLUES, CONCORD

7. THE WAYNE RIKER TRIO, BLUES BREAKOUT, FRETFULL RECORDS

8. OLD RILEY & THE WATER, BITING THROUGH, SELF-RELEASED

9. BETH HART, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL, PROVOGUE

10. RUTH WYAND, TRIBE OF ONE, SELF-RELEASED

11. SNOOKY PRYOR, ALL MY MONEY GONE, WOLF RECORDS

12. JIM ALLCHIN, PRIME BLUES, SANDY KEY MUSIC

13. JOHNNY & JAALENE, S/T, RIP CAT

14. CATFISH KEITH, REEFER HOUND – VIPER SONGS REVISITED, FISH TAIL

15. BLUE LARGO, BEFORE THE DEVIL STEALS YOUR SOUL, BLUE LARGO

16. KENNY “BLUES BOSS” WAYNE, INSPIRED BY THE BLUES, STONY PLAIN

17. DOUG DEMING & THE JEWEL TONES, COMPLICATED MESS, ELLERSOUL

18. SEASICK STEVE, CAN U COOK?, BMG

19. FIONA BOYES, VOODOO IN THE SHADOWS, BLUE EMPRESS RECORDS

20. SEAN CHAMBERS, WELCOME TO MY BLUES, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

21. LAURIE JANE & THE 45S, LATE LAST NIGHT, DOWN IN THE ALLEY RECORDS

22. GAETANO LETIZIA AND THE UNDERWORLD BLUES BAND, BEATLES BLUES BLAST, BLIND RACCOON

23. DOYLE BRAMHALL II, SHADES, PROVOGUE

24. JOSH CHRISTINA, I’M 21, GO TIME RECORDS

25. TEENY TUCKER, PUT ON YOUR RED DRESS BABY, TEBO RECORDS