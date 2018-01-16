Weekly Top Airplay: January 16, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 1/16/17

Top 30

1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO

2. Faux Fiction, Dark Matter [EP], Self-released*

3. Abby Jeanne, “Be In the Sun” [single], Self-released*

4. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

5. Nabihah Iqbal, Weighing of the Heart, Ninja Tune

6. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*

7. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop

8. The Cactus Channel, Stay A While, HopeStreet

9. Angel Olsen, Phases, Jagjagjuwar

10. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

11. Blush, Blush, Arrowhawk

12. Shame, Songs of Praise, Dead Oceans

13. Colleen, A Flame My Love, A Frequency, Thrill Jockey

14. They Might Be Giants, “I Left My Body” [single], Idlewild

15. Terra Lightfoot, New Mistakes, Sonic Unyon

16. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music

17. The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence

18. Live Tetherball Tonight!, Time, Move Slower, Self-released*

19. Esmerine, Mechanics of Dominion, Constellation

20. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme

21. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released

22. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way

23. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther / XL

24. Acetone, 1992 – 2001, Light In the Attic

25. Vissia, Place Holder, Hurry Hard

26. Cobra Man, New Driveway, Goner

27. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music

28. Twin Brother, “These Pieces Of Life” [single], Self-released*

29. Superorganism, Superorganism [advance tracks], Domino

30. Margo Price, All American Made, Third Man

Adds

1. Bedbug, I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons, Joy Void

2. Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No-Count

3. Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note

4. The James Hunter Six, “I Got Eyes” [single], Daptone

5. Karen O and Michael Kiwanuka, “YO! MY SAINT” [single], Karen O

6. Mudhoney, LiE, Sub Pop

7. Sean Morales, Call It In, Super Secret

8. Soccer Mommy, “Your Dog” [single], Fat Possum

9. The Sufis, After Hours, Burger

10. Typhoon, Offerings, Roll Call

Electronic

1. Lee “Scratch” Perry and the Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

2. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

3. Colleen, A Flame My Love, A Frequency, Thrill Jockey

4. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music

5. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme

6. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther / XL

7. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon

8. UNKLE, The Road: Part I, Cooking Vinyl

9. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

10. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR

World

1. Lee “Scratch” Perry and the Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

2. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released

3. La Misa Negra, La Misa Negra, NAM Entertainment

4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

5. Les Filles de Illighadad, Eghass Malan, Sahel Sounds

6. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are In Peace, Daptone

7. Monoplasma, 1, Criteria

8. Idan Riachel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha

9. Havana Maestros, AmeriCuba, Sounds Worldwide

10. Henri Dikongue, Diaspora, Jazz Out

Jazz

1. Chick Corea and Steve Gadd Band, Chinese Butterfly, Concord

2. Eric Reed, A Light In the Darkness, WJ3

3. The Extra Crispy Brass Band, One Step Forward, Self-released*

4. Gary Meek, Originals, Self-released

5. Idit Shner, 9 Short Stories, oa2

6. David Friesen, Structures, Origin

7. Roy McGrath, Remembranzas, JL

8. John Stowell and Ulf Bandgren Quartet, Night Visitor, Origin

9. The Willows, Tea For Three, Self-released

10. Lisa Hilton, Excapism, Self-released

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn

3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company

4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music

5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*

7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage

9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One

12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records

13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer

15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street

17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue

18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records

23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation

25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto