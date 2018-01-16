Weekly Top Airplay: January 16, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 1/16/17
Listed As: artist, title, label
Top 30
1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO
2. Faux Fiction, Dark Matter [EP], Self-released*
3. Abby Jeanne, “Be In the Sun” [single], Self-released*
4. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*
5. Nabihah Iqbal, Weighing of the Heart, Ninja Tune
6. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*
7. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop
8. The Cactus Channel, Stay A While, HopeStreet
9. Angel Olsen, Phases, Jagjagjuwar
10. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
11. Blush, Blush, Arrowhawk
12. Shame, Songs of Praise, Dead Oceans
13. Colleen, A Flame My Love, A Frequency, Thrill Jockey
14. They Might Be Giants, “I Left My Body” [single], Idlewild
15. Terra Lightfoot, New Mistakes, Sonic Unyon
16. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music
17. The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence
18. Live Tetherball Tonight!, Time, Move Slower, Self-released*
19. Esmerine, Mechanics of Dominion, Constellation
20. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme
21. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released
22. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way
23. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther / XL
24. Acetone, 1992 – 2001, Light In the Attic
25. Vissia, Place Holder, Hurry Hard
26. Cobra Man, New Driveway, Goner
27. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music
28. Twin Brother, “These Pieces Of Life” [single], Self-released*
29. Superorganism, Superorganism [advance tracks], Domino
30. Margo Price, All American Made, Third Man
Adds
1. Bedbug, I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons, Joy Void
2. Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No-Count
3. Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note
4. The James Hunter Six, “I Got Eyes” [single], Daptone
5. Karen O and Michael Kiwanuka, “YO! MY SAINT” [single], Karen O
6. Mudhoney, LiE, Sub Pop
7. Sean Morales, Call It In, Super Secret
8. Soccer Mommy, “Your Dog” [single], Fat Possum
9. The Sufis, After Hours, Burger
10. Typhoon, Offerings, Roll Call
Electronic
1. Lee “Scratch” Perry and the Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
2. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
3. Colleen, A Flame My Love, A Frequency, Thrill Jockey
4. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music
5. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme
6. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther / XL
7. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon
8. UNKLE, The Road: Part I, Cooking Vinyl
9. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute
10. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR
World
1. Lee “Scratch” Perry and the Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
2. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released
3. La Misa Negra, La Misa Negra, NAM Entertainment
4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!
5. Les Filles de Illighadad, Eghass Malan, Sahel Sounds
6. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are In Peace, Daptone
7. Monoplasma, 1, Criteria
8. Idan Riachel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha
9. Havana Maestros, AmeriCuba, Sounds Worldwide
10. Henri Dikongue, Diaspora, Jazz Out
Jazz
1. Chick Corea and Steve Gadd Band, Chinese Butterfly, Concord
2. Eric Reed, A Light In the Darkness, WJ3
3. The Extra Crispy Brass Band, One Step Forward, Self-released*
4. Gary Meek, Originals, Self-released
5. Idit Shner, 9 Short Stories, oa2
6. David Friesen, Structures, Origin
7. Roy McGrath, Remembranzas, JL
8. John Stowell and Ulf Bandgren Quartet, Night Visitor, Origin
9. The Willows, Tea For Three, Self-released
10. Lisa Hilton, Excapism, Self-released
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn
3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company
4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music
5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf
6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*
7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage
9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot
10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone
11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One
12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records
13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone
14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer
15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records
16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street
17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue
18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound
19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records
22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records
23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks
24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation
25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto