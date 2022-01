WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JANUARY 18, 2022 POSTED :: January 18, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 1/18/22

TOP 30

1 SUPERTENTACLES King Of Nothing Self-Released*

2 IDLES Crawler Partisan

3 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

4 AVENUES We’re All Doomed Wiretap Records*

5 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

6 CHIT CHAT “Age Sex Location” [Single] Self-Released*

7 WET LEG “Chaise Longue” [Single] Domino

8 ALICE PHOEBE LOU Child’s Play Self-Released

9 MISHA KNOLL 1977 Planet Andera*

10 CLINIC Fantasy Island Domino

11 THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS Book Idlewild

12 GONG SPLAT VARIOUS ARTISTS Castle Face

13 AESOP ROCK AND BLOCKHEAD Garbology Rhymesayers

14 CAMDEN Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music Self-Released*

15 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

16 DEERHOOF Actually, You Can Joyful Noise

17 TOADSKIN “Knives Of Winter” [Single] Self-Released*

18 DJ ABILITIES Phonograph Phoenix Rhymesayers

19 KELLY DANCE The Yips Broken Stone

20 EIVIND OPSVIK Emotional Switches Loyal

21 BONOBO Fragments Ninja Tune

22 HELADO NEGRO Far In Private Energy/4AD

23 ELBOW Flying Dream 1 Polydor

24 MARY AKPA Nnoo Self-Released

25 DJ HARRISON Tales From The Old Dominion Stones Throw

26 SEAN ROWE The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights Fluff & Gravy

27 NATION OF LANGUAGE A Way Forward Play It Again Sam

28 ANDY SHAUF Wilds Anti-

29 BIG THIEF “Time Escaping” [Single] 4AD/Beggars Group

30 JAMES BLAKE Friends That Break Your Heart Republic

ADDS

1 AOIFE O’DONOVAN Age Of Apathy Yep Roc

2 BONOBO Fragments Ninja Tune

3 BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities Arts & Crafts

4 CAT POWER Covers Domino

5 ELLE PF I Woke Up Today Laughing Self-Released

6 ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If EMI/Universal

7 EVERLOVING VS EVIL VARIOUS ARTISTS Everloving

8 JANIS IAN The Light At The End Of The Line Rude Girl

9 QUICKLY, QUICKLY The Long And Short Of It Ghostly International

10 SUN JUNE Somewhere (Expanded) Run For Cover

WORLD

1 QUANTIC AND NIDIA GONGORA Almas Conectadas Tru Thoughts

2 CEU Um Gosto De Sol Urban Jungle

3 MARY AKPA Nnoo Self-Released

4 VELCRO Te La Buscaste Self-Released

5 BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) World Circuit/BMG

6 YAEL MEYER “Huracán” [Single] KLI

7 COMBO CHIMBITA “Mujer Jaguar” [Single] Anti-

8 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE “Electricity” [Single] Merge

9 LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD At Pioneer Works Sahel Sounds

10 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

JAZZ

1 ARTIFACTS And Then There’s This Astral Spirits

2 JAMIE BREIWICK AND JAY MOLLERSKOV Solve For X B Side*

3 DAWN DEROW My Ship: Songs From 1941 ZOHO

4 LARRY DOUGLAS ALLTET Dedications Swajola

5 DAVE STRYKER As We Are Strikezone 8821

6 RELIEF: A BENEFIT FOR THE JAZZ FOUNDATION OF AMERICA’S MUSICIANS’ EMERGENCY FUND VARIOUS ARTISTS Mack Avenue

7 MAKAYA MCCRAVEN Deciphering The Message Blue Note

8 SOUL CAFE Step Aside Autumn Hill

9 DAVID FRIESEN AND BOB RAVENSCROFT Passage Origin

10 CORY WEEDS WITH STRINGS What Is There To Say? Cellar

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Dion, Stomping Ground, KTBA Records

2 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

3 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

4 Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia Records

5 Willie Jackson, All In the Blues, self-released

6 Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone

7 Ilana Katz Katz, In My Mind, Regina Royale Records

8 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

9 The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, BMG

10 Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator Records

11 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

12 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

13 Zac Harmon, Long As I Got My Guitar, Catfood Records

14 Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, KTBA Records

15 Kevin Greenwood, She Knocks Me Out, self-released

16 Ricci / Krown, City Country City,Gulf Coast Records

17 Little G Weevil, Live Acoustic Session, Hunnia Records

18 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

19 Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Once In a Blue Moon, Crossroads Blues Media

21 Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone

22 The Wildcat O’Halloran Band, Here Lies A Fool, self-released

23 Mean Old Fireman & the Cruel Engineers, Dumpster Fire, First Due Music Company

24 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon

25 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig