WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JANUARY 19, 2021

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 1/19/21

TOP 30

1 KHRUANGBIN Late Night Tales Night Time Stories

2 KILLS, THE Little Bastards (Remastered 2020) Domino

3 FUZZ III In The Red

4 RED STUFF Bless Us Skell*

5 DIRTY NIL, THE Fuck Art Dine Alone

6 PETER MULVEY AND SISTASTRINGS Live At The Cafe Carpe Righteous Babe*

7 COMMON A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 Loma Vista

8 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Under The Spell Of Joy Suicide Squeeze

9 LESS THAN JAKE Silver Linings Pure Noise

10 SPITS, THE VI Thriftstore

11 LAURYL SULFATE AND HER LADIES OF LEISURE AND LUXI “Basement Show” [Single] Self-Released*

12 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

13 CABARET VOLTAIRE Shadow Of Fear Mute

14 JUANA MOLINA ANRMAL (Live In Mexico) Crammed

15 GHOST FUNK ORCHESTRA An Ode to Escapism Karma Chief

16 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Seeker” [Single] Black Winchesters*

17 SYLVAN ESSO With Love [EP] Loma Vista

18 DOGS IN ECSTASY Welcome Back Self-Released

19 MOURN Self Worth Captured Tracks

20 ABBY JEANNE “Stop And Listen” [Single] Self-Released*

21 GUERRILLA GHOST “My Favorite Ladies [MF Doom cover]” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

22 THIS IS THE KIT Off Off On Rough Trade/Beggars

23 GOLDEN COINS Fade Diagram Self-Released*

24 POTATOHEAD PEOPLE Mellow Fantasy Bastard Jazz

25 PAUL MCCARTNEY McCartney III Capitol

26 HOT SCIENCE Summoner Triple Eye Industries*

27 NICK PIPITONE Thiensville Self-Released*

28 AESOP ROCK Spirit World Field Guide Rhymesayers

29 ACTRESS Karma & Desire Ninja Tune

30 JOAN OF ARC Tim Melina Theo Bobby Joyful Noise

ADDS

1 BADGE EPOQUE ENSEMBLE Self Help Telephone Explosion

2 BUCK MEEK Two Saviors Keeled Scales

3 HERE LIES MAN Ritual Divination RidingEasy

4 JORDANA Something To Say To You Grand Jury

5 LUCERO “Back In Ohio” [Single] Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers

6 M CAYE CASTAGNETTO Leap Second Castle Face

7 MOLLY BURCH “Emotion” b/w “Needy” [Single] Captured Tracks

8 NANCY The Seven Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues B3SCI

9 SLEAFORD MODS Spare Ribs Rough Trade/Beggars

10 WAX TAILOR The Shadow Of Their Suns Lab’oratoire

ELECTRONIC

1 LAURYL SULFATE AND HER LADIES OF LEISURE AND LUXI “Basement Show” [Single] Self-Released*

2 CABARET VOLTAIRE Shadow Of Fear Mute

3 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Seeker” [Single] Black Winchesters*

4 SYLVAN ESSO With Love [EP] Loma Vista*

5 POTATOHEAD PEOPLE Mellow Fantasy Bastard Jazz

6 ACTRESS Karma & Desire Ninja Tune

7 TOBACCO Hot Wet & Sassy Ghostly International

8 BLOOD Testamental Cleopatra*

9 HOT CHIP Late Night Tales Night Time Stories

10 CUUSHE WAKEN Flau

HIP HOP

1 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

2 AESOP ROCK Spirit World Field Guide Rhymesayers

3 SA-ROC The Sharecropper’s Daughter Rhymesayers

4 DAVE EAST Karma 3 [Deluxe Edition] Mass Appeal/Def Jam

5 DEANTONI PARKS Silver Cord humani machina

6 RAP FERREIRA Bob’s Son Ruby Yacht*

7 BENNY THE BUTCHER Burden Of Proof Griselda/EMPIRE

8 HASTYLE Return To E4R7h [EP] White Label

9 SIR VETERANO “Reputable” feat. MC Eiht, Planet Asia, Mitchy Slick [Single] Fresh Yard

10 JYOTI Mama, You Can Bet! eOne/SomeOthaShip Connect

WORLD

1 KHRUANGBIN Late Night Tales Night Time Stories

2 JUANA MOLINA ANRMAL (Live In Mexico) Crammed

3 MAVERICKS, THE En Espanol Mono Mundo

4 SONGHOY BLUES Optimisme Fat Possum

5 TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS Got To Be Tough Trojan Jamaica/BMG

6 GARMARNA Forbundet Season Of Mist

7 BUDOS BAND, THE Long In The Tooth Daptone

8 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

9 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

10 TONY BROWN “Vote” [Single] Honor w/No Fat

JAZZ

1 STACI GRIESBACH My Shania Twain Songbook [advance tracks] Self-Released*

2 MARYA LAWRENCE Paying The Bills Madamorphosis

3 MARK EGAN AND DANNY GOTTLIEB Electric Blue Wavetone

4 TIM DAISY AND IKUE MORI Light and Shade Relay

5 EMILY ASHER’S GARDEN PARTY If I Were A Window Self-Released

6 JORGE GARCIA Crossover Self-Released

7 MELBREEZE I Love Paris Blue Canoe

8 WAYNE ALPERN Scarab Henri Elkan

9 CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA Give The Drummer Some Present Future

10 MARIA SCHNEIDER ORCHESTRA Data Lords ArtistShare

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Shemekia Copeland Uncivil War Alligator

2 Jimi Hendrix Experience Live In Maui Legacy

3 David Rotundo Band So Much Trouble Blind Raccoon

4 Bob Corritore, Dave Riley Travelin’ The Dirt Road VizzTone

5 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Straight To You Live Provogue

6 Various Artists, Stony Plain’s Christmas Blues, Stony Plain

7 Annika Chambers and Derrick Procell Black Man’s Justice Catfood Records

8 G.E. Smith, Leroy Bell Stony Hill Stony Hill

9 Artur Menezes Fading Away VizzTone Records

10 The Flat Five Another World Pravda Records

11 Kevin Burt Stone Crazy Gulf Coast Records

12 Mavis Staples “All In It Together” Anti-

13 Big Harp George Living In The City Blues Mountain Records

14 George Benson Weekend In London Provogue Records

15 John Fusco and the X-Road Riders John The Revelator self-released

16 Steve Strongman Tired of Talkin’ Ontario Creates

17 Alastair Greene The New World Blues Whiskey Bayou Records

18 Duke Robillard & Friends Blues Bash! Stony Plain

19 Erin Harpe Meet Me In The Middle VizzTone

20 Mick Kolassa If You Can’t Be Good, Be Good At It! Endless Blues Records

21 Danny Brooks & Lil Miss Debi Are You Ready? The Mississippi Sessions HIS House Records

22 Charles Barkatz, John McLean Shadow Man TreeTops Records

23 Paul Boddy & The Slidewinder Blues Band Friends of Tuesday Blind Raccoon

24 Ben Levin Carryout Or Delivery VizzTone

25 Justin Howl Wanderlust self-released