WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JANUARY 21, 2020 POSTED :: January 21, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 1/21/20

TOP 30

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

2 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

3 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

4 MUFFS, THE No Holiday Omnivore

5 JULIANA HATFIELD Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police American Laundromat

6 PLATINUM BOYS Raw Romance Dusty Medical*

7 MIKAL CRONIN Seeker Merge

8 WILCO Ode To Joy dBpm

9 CERTAIN STARS The Devil Made Whiskey Cuba Libre*

10 TESTA ROSA IV Self-Released*

11 HASKELS, THE The Haskels Splunge*

12 KIM GORDON No Home Record Matador/Beggars

13 FLAT TEETH Silent Seconds Self-Released*

14 STARCRAWLER Devour You Rough Trade/Beggars

15 HUGHES FAMILY BAND “Death of Me 7″” [Single] Good Land*

16 OF MONTREAL UR FUN Polyvinyl

17 SALVATION Year Of The Fly Forge Again

18 DUSKWHALES, THE Take It Back [EP] Self-Released

19 ROUTES, THE Tune Out Switch Off Drop In Groovie

20 GGOOLLDD “Welcome To My House” [Single] Self-Released*

21 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Ghosteen Ghosteen Ltd.

22 ITASCA Spring Paradise Of Bachelors

23 MICHAEL KIWANUKA KIWANUKA Polydor

24 LEONARD COHEN Thanks For The Dance Sony

25 CIGARETTES AFTER SEX Cry Partisan

26 MARK LANEGAN BAND Somebody’s Knocking Heavenly/PIAS

27 TINDERSTICKS No Treasure But Hope City Slang

28 CHK CHK CHK (!!!) Wallop Warp

29 TEMPLES Hot Motion ATO

30 LONG RYDERS Psychedelic Country Soul Self-Released

ADDS

1 ALGIERS There Is No Year Matador/Beggars

2 ALICE BOMAN Dream On PIAS

3 …AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD X The Godless Void And Other Stories Dine Alone

4 ANTI FLAG 20/20 Vision Spinefarm

5 BILL FAY Countless Branches Dead Oceans

6 DESERTA Black Aura My Sun Felte

7 EMILY KING Sides ATO

8 GEORGIA Seeking Thrills Domino

9 HOLY F Deleter Holy EF

10 PINEGROVE Marigold Rough Trade/Beggars

ELECTRONIC

1 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

2 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

3 TOURIST Wild Monday

4 ELLIOT MOSS A Change In Diet Grand Jury

5 TR/ST The Destroyer – 2 Grouch/House Arrest

6 FKA TWIGS Magdalene Young Turks/Beggars

7 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

8 CHROMATICS Closer To Grey Italians Do It Better

9 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

10 NEGATIVLAND True False Seeland

HIP HOP

1 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN

2 ROBERT GLASPER F Yo Feelings Loma Vista

3 SMIF N WESSUN The All Bucktown USA

4 GANG STARR One Of The Best Yet Self-Released

5 MALLY The Journey To A Smile Self-Released

6 DAVE EAST Survival Mass Appeal

7 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

8 BOOGIE Everythings For Sale Shady

9 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

10 CLIPPING. There Existed An Addiction To Blood Sub Pop

HEAVY

1 MENTAL CAVITY Neuro Siege Oblivious Maximus

2 CORPSESSED Beyond Abysmal Thresholds Dark Descent

3 SNORLAX ii Brilliant Emperor

4 MORTAL INCARNATION Lunar Radiant Dawn Self-Released

5 HAUNT Mind Freeze Shadow Kingdom

6 GRAVEDIRT Swamp Witch [EP] Self-Released*

7 CODE ORANGE “Underneath” [Single] Roadrunner

8 LORNA SHORE “Death Portrait” [Single] Century Media

9 BRITISH LION The Burning Explorer1

10 VISCERA “Lamb To the Slaughter” [Single] Unique Leader

WORLD

1 KIKI VALERA Vivencias En Clave Cubana Origin

2 ALEX CUBA Sublime Caracol

3 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

4 SOUND PORTRAITS FROM BULGARIA: A JOURNEY TO A VANISHED WORLD VARIOUS ARTISTS Smithsonia Folkways

5 DEXTER STORY Bahir Soundway

6 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

7 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettavolution ATO

8 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

9 GRUPO FANTASMA American Music: Vol. VII Blue Corn

10 AHMEDOU AHMED LOWLA Terrouzi Sahel Sounds

JAZZ

1 BIG BAND OF BROTHERS A Jazz Celebration Of The Allman Brothers Band New West

2 BARITONE MADNESS Baritone Madness Chronograph

3 HIROMI Spectrum Telarc

4 JAIMIE BRANCH Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise International Anthem

5 ADAM DEITCH QUARTET Egyptian Secrets Golden Wolf

6 MILES OKAZAKI The Sky Below Pi

7 JAMES CARTER ORGAN TRIO Live From Newport Jazz Blue Note

8 DAVID FRIESEN CIRCLE 3 TRIO Interaction Origin

9 VINCENT HERRING/BOBBY WATSON/GARY BARTZ Bird At 100 Smoke Sessions

10 AL FOSTER Inspirations & Dedications Smoke Sessions