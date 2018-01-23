Weekly Top Airplay: January 23, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 1/23/18
Top 30
1. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*
2. Abby Jeanne, “Be In the Sun” [single], Self-released
3. Angel Olsen, Phases, Jagjaguwar
4. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion
5. Hot Snakes, The Incomplete Hot Snakes, Sub Pop
6. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*
7. Flat Worms, Flat Worms, Castle Face
8. GBH, Momentum, Hellcat
9. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO
10. The Sufis, After Hours, Burger
11. Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No Count
12. Negative/Positive, Dried Spaghetti, Self-released*
13. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop
14. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian
15. Antler House, #3, Self-released*
16. The Cactus Channel, Stay a While, HopeStreet
17. Nabihah Iqbal, Weighing Of the Heart, Ninja Tune
18. The Hullmen, Hearts of Stone Still Crack [EP], Self-released
19. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul of a Woman, Daptone
20. Sufjan Stevens, “Tonya Harding” [single], Asthmatic Kitty
21. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks
22. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme
23. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition
24. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*
25. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute
26. OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head, Castle Face
27. St. Vincent, Masseducation, Loma Vista
28. King Leg, Meet King Leg, Sire
29. Motorcade, Motorcade, Idol
30. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Vol. 1, Rise Above
Adds
1. De Lux, More Disco Songs About Love, Innovative Leisure
2. Glen Hansard, Between Two Shores, Anti-
3. Jules Shear, One More Crooked Dance, Funzalo
4. Marie/Lepanto, Tenkiller, Fat Possum
5. Motorcade, Motorcade, Idol
6. Porches, The House, Domino
7. Sonny Smith, Rod For Your Love, Easy Eye Sound
8. Terminal Mind, Recordings, Sonic Surgery
9. They Might Be Giants, I Like Fun, Idlewild
10. Xylouris White, Mother, Bella Union
Electronic
1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
2. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian
3. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks
4. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme
5. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition
6. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*
7. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute
8. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
9. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because
10. Laurel Halo, Dust, Hyperdub
World
1. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette
2. La Santa Cecilia, Amar y Vivir, Rebeleon
3. Various Artists, Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection of Music From the Arab World, Habibi Funk
4. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
5. Leti Garza, El Unico, Self-released
6. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!
7. Monoplasma, 1, Criteria
8. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, y Deseo, Sony
9. Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante, Caracol
10. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone
Jazz
1. Chick Corea and Steve Gadd Band, Chinese Butterfly, Concord
2. Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note
3. Ella Fitzgerald, Ella at Zardi’s, Verve
4. Verve Jazz Ensemble, Swing-A-Nova, Verve
5. Jamison Ross, All For One, Concord
6. El Eco and Guillermo Nojechowicz, Puerto de Buenos Aires 1933, ZOHO
7. Vijay Iyer Sextet, Far From Over, ECM
8. Taylor Haskins and Green Empire, The Point, Recombination
9. Reggie Pittman/Loren Daniels Quartet, Smilessence, Ivory Hornz
10. George Cotsirilos Quartet, Mostly in Blue, oa2
Heavy (metal)
1. Watain, Trident Wolfe Eclipse, Century Media
2. Corrosion of Conformity, No Cross, No Crown, Nuclear Blast
3. Leaves’ Eyes, Sign of the Dragonhead, AFM
4. Visigoth, Conqueror’s Oath, Metal Blade
5. AVATAR, Avatar Country, eOne
6. Magnum, Lost On the Road, to Eternity, Steamhammer
7. Heidevolk, Vuur van Verzet, Vertigo/Capitol
8. Electric Wizard, Wizard Bloody Wizard, Spinefarm
9. Converge, The Dusk In Us, Epitaph
10. Morbid Angel, Kingdoms, Disdained, Victor
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn
3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company
4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music
5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf
6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*
7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage
9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot
10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone
11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One
12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records
13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone
14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer
15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records
16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street
17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue
18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound
19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records
22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records
23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks
24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation
25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto