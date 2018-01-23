Weekly Top Airplay: January 23, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 1/23/18

Top 30

1. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

2. Abby Jeanne, “Be In the Sun” [single], Self-released

3. Angel Olsen, Phases, Jagjaguwar

4. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion

5. Hot Snakes, The Incomplete Hot Snakes, Sub Pop

6. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released*

7. Flat Worms, Flat Worms, Castle Face

8. GBH, Momentum, Hellcat

9. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO

10. The Sufis, After Hours, Burger

11. Dirty Sidewalks, Bring Down the House Lights, No Count

12. Negative/Positive, Dried Spaghetti, Self-released*

13. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop

14. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian

15. Antler House, #3, Self-released*

16. The Cactus Channel, Stay a While, HopeStreet

17. Nabihah Iqbal, Weighing Of the Heart, Ninja Tune

18. The Hullmen, Hearts of Stone Still Crack [EP], Self-released

19. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul of a Woman, Daptone

20. Sufjan Stevens, “Tonya Harding” [single], Asthmatic Kitty

21. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks

22. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme

23. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

24. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*

25. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

26. OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head, Castle Face

27. St. Vincent, Masseducation, Loma Vista

28. King Leg, Meet King Leg, Sire

29. Motorcade, Motorcade, Idol

30. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Vol. 1, Rise Above

Adds

1. De Lux, More Disco Songs About Love, Innovative Leisure

2. Glen Hansard, Between Two Shores, Anti-

3. Jules Shear, One More Crooked Dance, Funzalo

4. Marie/Lepanto, Tenkiller, Fat Possum

5. Motorcade, Motorcade, Idol

6. Porches, The House, Domino

7. Sonny Smith, Rod For Your Love, Easy Eye Sound

8. Terminal Mind, Recordings, Sonic Surgery

9. They Might Be Giants, I Like Fun, Idlewild

10. Xylouris White, Mother, Bella Union

Electronic

1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

2. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian

3. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks

4. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme

5. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

6. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*

7. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

8. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

9. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because

10. Laurel Halo, Dust, Hyperdub

World

1. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette

2. La Santa Cecilia, Amar y Vivir, Rebeleon

3. Various Artists, Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection of Music From the Arab World, Habibi Funk

4. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

5. Leti Garza, El Unico, Self-released

6. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

7. Monoplasma, 1, Criteria

8. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, y Deseo, Sony

9. Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante, Caracol

10. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

Jazz

1. Chick Corea and Steve Gadd Band, Chinese Butterfly, Concord

2. Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note

3. Ella Fitzgerald, Ella at Zardi’s, Verve

4. Verve Jazz Ensemble, Swing-A-Nova, Verve

5. Jamison Ross, All For One, Concord

6. El Eco and Guillermo Nojechowicz, Puerto de Buenos Aires 1933, ZOHO

7. Vijay Iyer Sextet, Far From Over, ECM

8. Taylor Haskins and Green Empire, The Point, Recombination

9. Reggie Pittman/Loren Daniels Quartet, Smilessence, Ivory Hornz

10. George Cotsirilos Quartet, Mostly in Blue, oa2

Heavy (metal)

1. Watain, Trident Wolfe Eclipse, Century Media

2. Corrosion of Conformity, No Cross, No Crown, Nuclear Blast

3. Leaves’ Eyes, Sign of the Dragonhead, AFM

4. Visigoth, Conqueror’s Oath, Metal Blade

5. AVATAR, Avatar Country, eOne

6. Magnum, Lost On the Road, to Eternity, Steamhammer

7. Heidevolk, Vuur van Verzet, Vertigo/Capitol

8. Electric Wizard, Wizard Bloody Wizard, Spinefarm

9. Converge, The Dusk In Us, Epitaph

10. Morbid Angel, Kingdoms, Disdained, Victor

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn

3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company

4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music

5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*

7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage

9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One

12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records

13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer

15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street

17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue

18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records

23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation

25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto