WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JANUARY 28, 2020

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 1/28/20



TOP 30

1 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

2 TESTA ROSA IV Self-Released*

3 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

4 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

5 MARK LANEGAN BAND Somebody’s Knocking Heavenly/PIAS

6 DESERTA Black Aura My Sun Felte

7 ANGEL OLSEN All Mirrors Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

8 LONG RYDERS Psychedelic Country Soul Self-Released

9 HUNTINGTONS, THE !Muerto, Carcel, O Rocanrol! Burnt Toast Vinyl

10 PURPLE PILGRIMS Perfumed Earth Flying Nun

11 GGOOLLDD “Welcome To My House” [Single] Self-Released*

12 NOLAN POTTER’S NIGHTMARE BAND Nightmare Forever Castle Face

13 PANDA BEAR A Day With The Homies [EP] Domino

14 CALEY CONWAY “Your Wedding Song” [Single] Honeytone*

15 WOOD BROTHERS, THE Kingdom In My Mind [Advance Tracks] Thirty Tigers

16 HASKELS, THE The Haskels Splunge*

17 OF MONTREAL UR FUN Polyvinyl

18 EMILY YACINA Remember The Silver Self-Released

19 STEPHEN STRUPP The Rest Of My Time Self-Released*

20 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

21 NEIL YOUNG AND CRAZY HORSE Colorado Reprise

22 SHIVAS, THE Dark Thoughts Tender Loving Empire

23 WILL ROSE “Nobody” [Single] Self-Released*

24 TEMPLES Hot Motion ATO

25 SEASAW “No Way [GGOOLLDD remix]” [Single] Self-Released*

26 BIG THIEF Two Hands 4AD/Beggars Group

27 OMNI Networker Sub Pop

28 HAYLEY MARY The P***, The Perfume [EP] I OH YOU/Mushroom Group

29 PLATINUM BOYS Raw Romance Dusty Medical*

30 SCREAMING FEMALES Singles Too Don Giovanni

ADDS

1 ANDY SHAUF The Neon Skyline Anti-

2 BAMBARA Stray Wharf Cat

3 BALLROOM THIEVES Unlovely Nettwerk

4 BLACK LIPS, THE Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart Vice/Fire

5 ISOBEL CAMPBELL There Is No Other Cooking Vinyl

6 KATE DAVIS Trophy Solitaire

7 OKAY KAYA Watch This Liquid Pour Itself Jagjaguwar

8 RED MASS Hopeless Noise Label Etiquette

9 TORRES Silver Tongue Merge

10 WOLF PARADE Thin Mind Sub Pop

ELECTRONIC

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

2 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

3 GGOOLLDD “Welcome To My House” [Single] Self-Released*

4 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

5 SEASAW “No Way [GGOOLLDD remix]” [Single] Self-Released*

6 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

7 CHK CHK CHK (!!!) Wallop Warp

8 KAYTRANADA Bubba RCA

9 FKA TWIGS Magdalene Young Turks/Beggars

10 HOLY F*** Deleter Holy EF

HIP HOP

1 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

2 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

3 WILL ROSE “Nobody” [Single] Self-Released*

4 KAYLEE CROSSFIRE “Baddie Alert” [Single] Self-Released

5 GANG STARR One Of The Best Yet Self-Released

6 STORMZY Heavy Is The Head Atlantic

7 TONGUE HELMET Psychotropic Ape Urbnet

8 SAMPA THE GREAT The Return Ninja Tune

9 AMMORRELLE “Thrill Of It” [Single] Self-Released*

10 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

HEAVY

1 DETACHMENT Gaslight Self-Released

2 DEFILED Infinite Regress Season Of Mist

3 FEN The Dead Light Prophecy Productions

4 KRATER Venenare Eisenwald

5 SONS OF APOLLO MMXX Inside Out

6 FETID Steeping Corporeal Mess 20 Buck Spin

7 MORTIFERUM Disgorged From Psychotic Depths Profound Lore

8 SLAUGHTBBATH Alchemical Warfare Hells Headbangers

9 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettal EP ATO

10 ZARRAZA Rotten Remains Self-Released

WORLD

1 KIKI VALERA Vivencias En Clave Cubana Origin

2 ALEX CUBA Sublime Caracol

3 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

4 SOUND PORTRAITS FROM BULGARIA: A JOURNEY TO A VANISHED WORLD VARIOUS ARTISTS Smithsonia Folkways

5 DEXTER STORY Bahir Soundway

6 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

7 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettavolution ATO

8 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

9 GRUPO FANTASMA American Music: Vol. VII Blue Corn

10 AHMEDOU AHMED LOWLA Terrouzi Sahel Sounds

JAZZ

1 NICHOLAS PAYTON Relaxin’ With Nick Smoke Sessions

2 CHRISSIE HYNDE WITH THE VALVE BONE WOE ENSEMBLE Valve Bone Woe BMG

3 DEREL MONTEITH Connemara Self-Released

4 LIZZIE THOMAS New Sounds From The Jazz Age Self-Released

5 AUDREY OCHOA Frankenhorn [Advance Tracks] Chronograph

6 KAT EDMONSON Dreamers Do Spinerette

7 MUSTAFA KHALIQ AHMED Son Of The Drum Song Chaos

8 PAT BATTSTONE AND GIORGIA SANTORO Dream Notes Leo

9 TIM RAY Excursions And Adventures Whaling City Sound

10 RANDY BRECKER PLAYS ADA ROVATTI Sacred Bond Piloo