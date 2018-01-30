Weekly Top Airplay: January 30, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 1/30/18

Top 30

1. Body Futures, Maybe It’s the Weather, Self-released*

2. The Breeders, “All Nerve” [single], 4AD

3. Midwest Death Rattle, Square Wave, Self-released*

4. Yo La Tengo, There’s A Riot Going On [advance tracks], Matador

5. Hot Snakes, It’s For You! The Incomplete Hot Snakes, Matador

6. Faux Fiction, Dark Matter [EP], Self-released*

7. The Hullmen, Hearts of Stone Still Crack [EP], Self-released*

8. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

9. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music

10. King Eye & the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released

11. tUnE-yArDs, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, 4AD

12. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

13. Shame, Songs Of Praise, Dead Oceans

14. Dead Horses, “Swinger In the Trees” [single], Self-released*

15. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO

16. Hookworms, “Negative Space” [single], Domino

17. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music

18. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop

19. Angel Olsen, Phases, Jagjaguwar

20. Margo Price, All American Made, Third Man

21. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman, Daptone

22. OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head, Castle Face

23. Flat Worms, Flat Worms, Castle Face

24. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

25. Jules Shear, One More Crooked Dance, Funzalo

26. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther/XL

27. The Quilz, The Quilz, Self-released*

28. The Sufis, After Hours, Burger

29. Bed Wettin’ Bad Boys, Rot, What’s Your Rupture?

30. Car Seat Headrest, “Nervous Young Inhumans” [single], Matador

Adds

1. Calexico, The Thread That Keeps Us, Anti-

2. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon Music

3. Dream Wife, Dream Wife, Lucky Number

4. The Go! Team, Semicircle, Memphis Industries

5. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone

6. Jeff Rosenstock, Post-, Polyvinyl

7. Kyle Craft, Full Circle Nightmare, Sub Pop

8. Milk and Bone, Deception Bay, Bonsound

9. Nadine, oh my, Father/Daughter

10. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

Electronic

1. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because

2. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music

3. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

4. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther/XL

5. The Quilz, The Quilz, Self-released*

6. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

7. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

8. Nai Palm, Needle Paw, Sony Masterworks

9. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

10. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon

World

1. Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra, CTBC/Empire

2. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha

3. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

4. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

5. Brenda Naverrete, Mi Mundo, Alma

6. Reina Del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released

7. Soja, Poetry In Motion, ATO

8. Leti Garza, El Unico Para Mi, Self-released

9. Ruben Blades, Salsa Big Band, Self-released

10. Camarao, The Imaginary Soundtrack to a Brazilian Western Movie, Analog Africa

Jazz

1. John McNeil and Mike Fahie, Plainsong, Destiny

2. Phil Scarff, Ragas On Saxophone, Galloping Goat

3. Chick Corea and Steve Gadd Band, Chinese Butterfly, Concord

4. Tom Guarna, The Wishing Stones, Destiny

5. Under The Lake, Jazz, Groove & Attitude, Mind In Overdrive

6. Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop, Rev, Anzic

7. Matthew Shipp Quartet, Not Bound, For Tune

8. Joey Alexander, Joey. Monk. Live!, Motema

9. Jeff Baker, Phases, oa2

10. Sam Taylor Quartet, Along the Way, Cellar Live

Heavy (metal)

1. Black Label Society, Grimmest Hits, Entertainment One

2. Machine Head, Catharsis, Nuclear Blast

3. Watain, Trident Wolf Eclipse, Century Media

4. Corrosion of Conformity, No Cross No Crown, Nuclear Blast

5. Tribulation, Down Below, Century

6. Ghost, Ceremony and Devotion, Concord

7. Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, Choosing Mental Illness As a Virtue, Housecore

8. Electric Wizard, Wizard Bloody Wizard, Spinefarm

9. Orphaned Land, Unsung Prophets and Dead Messiahs, Century Media

10. Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, The Age of Absurdity, Nuclear Blast

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn

3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company

4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music

5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*

7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage

9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One

12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records

13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer

15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street

17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue

18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records

23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation

25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto