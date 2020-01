WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JANUARY 7, 2019 POSTED :: January 7, 2020 FILED UNDER :: General

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

DATE REPORTED: 1/7/20

TOP 30

1 KAYTRANADA Bubba RCA

2 ABBY JEANNE Get You High [EP] Hi-Fi

3 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion

4 TESTA ROSA IV Self-Released

5 HASKELS, THE The Haskels Splunge

6 REXXX “Lost Cause” [Single] Self-Released

7 KIM GORDON No Home Record Matador/Beggars

8 MEN I TRUST Oncle Jazz Self-Released

9 PLATINUM BOYS Raw Romance Self-Released

10 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites Rum Bar

11 SAEBRA AND CARLYLE Wild At Heart Self-Released

12 MICHAEL KIWANUKA KIWANUKA Polydor

13 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Ghosteen Ghosteen Ltd.

14 SWANS leaving meaning. Young God

15 FKA TWIGS Magdalene Young Turks/Beggars

16 WARHOLA CATS Eros + Vibes Self-Released

17 VIOLENT FEMMES Hotel Last Resort PIAS

18 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

19 MARK LANEGAN BAND Somebody’s Knocking Heavenly/PIAS

20 SASHA BELL Love Is Alright Both Sides Now

21 TROLLEY “I’ll Never Tell” [Single] Easter

22 CATE LE BON AND BRADFORD COX Myths 004 [EP] Mexican Summer

23 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence

24 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

25 NEIL YOUNG Colorado Reprise

26 YEULE Serotonin II Bayonet

27 MIKAL CRONIN Seeker Merge

28 LEONARD COHEN Thanks For The Dance Sony

29 FACE TO FACE Live In A Dive Fat Wreck Chords

30 STARCRAWLER Devour You Rough Trade/Beggars

ADDS

1 ANDY SHAUF “Try Again” [Single] Anti-

2 ANTIBALAS “Fight Am Finish” [Single] Daptone

3 ATMOSPHERE Whenever Rhymesayers

4 CARISSA JOHNSON A Hundred Restless Thoughts A Diamond Heart

5 DENTALS, THE Attention! iGroove

6 DREAMING OF GHOSTS Dreaming Of Ghosts Trees And Cyborgs

7 KEEGAN POWELL Is+Was/Headspun Real Rumpus

8 REESE VAN RIPER Revelation Mint 400

9 STORMZY Heavy Is The Head Atlantic

10 YAK Atlas Complex Third Man

ELECTRONIC

1 KAYTRANADA Bubba RCA

2 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion

3 FKA TWIGS Magdalene Young Turks/Beggars

4 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

5 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

6 YEULE Serotonin II Bayonet

7 CHROMATICS Closer To Grey Italians Do It Better

8 CHK CHK CHK (!!!) Wallop Warp

9 ANAMANAGUCHI [USA] Polyvinyl

10 FLOATING POINTS Crush Ninja Tune

HIP HOP

1 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN

2 ROBERT GLASPER Fuck Yo Feelings Loma Vista

3 SMIF N WESSUN The All Bucktown USA

4 GANG STARR One Of The Best Yet Self-Released

5 MALLY The Journey To A Smile Self-Released

6 DAVE EAST Survival Mass Appeal

7 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence

8 BOOGIE Everythings For Sale Shady

9 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

10 CLIPPING There Existed An Addiction To Blood Sub Pop

HEAVY

1 NOTHING LEFT “Dust Into Dust” [Single] Facedown

2 JASTA The Lost Chapters: Volume 2 Perseverance

3 ARKONA Age Of Capricorn Debemur Morti

4 ASTAROT “Eclipsed Landscape” [Single] Silentium in Foresta

5 YELLOW EYES Rare Field Ceiling Gilead Media

6 LINGUA IGNOTA Caligula Profound Lore

7 ARCTIC SLEEP Kindred Spirits Self-Released

8 STALLION “Slaves Of Time” [Single] Self-Released

9 PELICAN Nighttime Stories Southern Lord

10 TORCHE Admission Relapse

WORLD

1 KIKI VALERA Vivencias En Clave Cubana Origin

2 ALEX CUBA Sublime Caracol

3 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

4 VARIOUS ARTISTS, Sound Portraits From Bulgaria: A Journey To A Vanished World Smithsonian Folkways

5 DEXTER STORY Bahir Soundway

6 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

7 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettavolution ATO

8 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

9 GRUPO FANTASMA American Music: Vol. VII Blue Corn

10 AHMEDOU AHMED LOWLA Terrouzi Sahel Sounds

JAZZ

1 CHRISSIE HYNDE WITH THE VALVE BONE WOE ENSEMBLE Valve Bone Woe BMG

2 JAMIE BREIWICK Awake / The Music of Don Cherry Shifting Paradigm

3 MATANA ROBERTS Coin Coin Chapter Four: Memphis Constellation

4 ADRIAN CUNNINGHAM Adrian Cunningham & His Friends Play Lerner & Loewe Arbors

5 CHICK COREA TRIO Trilogy 2 Concord

6 JAVIER RED’S IMAGERY CONVERTER Ephemeral Certainties Delmark

7 LOUIS ARMSTRONG Live In Europe Dot Time

8 BARITONE MADNESS Baritone Madness Chronograph

9 RICH WILLEY’S BOPTISM FUNK BAND Conspiracy Wise Cat

10 DEREK BOMBACK TRIO Midnight Phase Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1.JANIVA MAGNESS, CHANGE IN THE WEATHER – JANIVA MAGNESS SINGS JOHN FOGERTY, BLUE ELAN RECORDS

2. JOHNNY BURGIN, LIVE, DELMARK

3. BETH HART, WAR IN MY MIND, PROVOGUE

4. SAMANTHA FISH, KILL OR BE KIND, ROUNDER

5. COCO MONTOYA, COMING IN HOT, ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6. THE NICK MOSS BAND, LUCKY GUY!, ALLIGATOR RECORDS

7. BISCUIT MILLER AND THE MIX, CHICKEN GREASE, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

8. J.P. SOARS, LET GO OF THE REINS, WHISKEY BAYOU RECORDS

9. GERAINT WATKINS, RUSH OF BLOOD, THE LAST MUSIC CO.

10. BILLY PRICE, DOG EAT DOG, GULF COAST RECORDS

11. VANEESE THOMAS, DOWN YONDER, SEGUE RECORDS

12. MISS BIX & THE BLUES FIX, WE DON’T OWN THE BLUES, BLIND RACCOON

13. BRAD VICKERS AND HIS VESTAPOLITANS, TWICE AS NICE, MAN HAT TONE

14. JIMMY “DUCK” HOLMES, CYPRESS GROVE, EASY EYE SOUND

15. TERESA JAMES & THE RHYTHM TRAMPS LIVE!, JESI-LU RECORDS

16. AL BASILE, B’S HOT HOUSE, SWEETSPOT

17. TAD ROBINSON, REAL STREET, SEVERN RECORDS

18. SCREAMIN’ JOHN & TD LIND, MR. LITTLE BIG MAN DOWN, IN THE ALLEY RECORDS

19. BOB MARGOLIN, THIS GUITAR AND TONIGHT, VIZZTONE

20. GILES ROBSON, DON’T GIVE UP ON THE BLUES, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

21. MYLES GOODWYN, FRIENDS OF THE BLUES 2, LINUS ENTERTAINMENT

22. GA-20, LONELY SOUL, KARMA CHIEF

23. GRANT DERMODY, MY DONY, SELF-RELEASED

24. WENTUS BLUES BAND WITH DUKE ROBILLARD, TOO MUCH MUSTARD!, RAMASOUND

25. ANNIKA CHAMBERS, KISS MY SASS, VIZZTONE