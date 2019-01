WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JANUARY 8, 2019 POSTED :: January 8, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 1/8/19

TOP 30

1. Abby Jeanne, Music Box Dancer, Advanced Beginner*

2. Telethon, Modern Abrasive, Halloween Records*

3. Jeff Tweedy, Warm, dBpm

4. Trapper Schoepp, Primetime Illusion, xtra Mile*

5. Dramatic Lovers, “The Comedown” [single], Self-released*

6. Mr Twin Sister, Salt, Twin Group

7. Basement, Beside Myself, Fueled By Ramen

8. Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore, Ghost Forests, Three Lobed

9. Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow, Jagjaguwar

10. Bad Sports, Constant Stimulation, Dirtnap

11. Ty Segall, Fudge Sandwich, In the Red

12. Death Valley Girls, Darkness Rains, Suicide Squeeze

13. Beach Static, Games [EP], Self-released*

14. Cloud Nothings, Last Building Burning, Carpark

15. LOW, Double Negative, Sub Pop

16. All Them Witches, ATW, New West

17. Redd Kross, Teen Babes From Monsanto [reissue], Merge

18. Dilly Dally, Heaven, Partisan

19. Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, Bought to Rot, Bloodshot

20. The Quilz, Volume 2, Self-released*

21. Rocket Paloma, Mother Mountain, Self-released*

22. Sleepersound, in media res, Self-released*

23. Neocaveman, Baccanalia, Self-released*

24. Rose Droll, Your Dog, Father/Daughter

25. Neneh Cherry, Broken Politics, Smalltown Supersound

26. Saebra & Carlyle, [advance singles], Self-released*

27. Broncho, Bad Behavior, Park The Van

28. Metric, Art of Doubt, MMI/Crystal Math

29. Xposed 4Heads, “Take Off (feat. Star Girls)” [single], Internal Combustion*

30. Eyedress, Sensitive G, Lex Ltd.

ADDS

1. American Steel, “State of Grace” [single], Fat Wreck Chords

2. Chrome Sparks, Be On Fire [EP], Counter

3. Cold Weather Company, Find Light, Self-released

4. The Daktaris, Soul Explosion [remastered], Desco/Daptone

5. Lula Wiles, What Will We Do, Smithsonian Folkways

6. Margolnick, Pop Tart [EP], Bright Antenna

7. Roving Reporter, Joie De Vivre, Self-released

8. Sleepwalkers, Sleepwalkers: Night sessions (Live at Spacebomb Studios), Spacebomb

9. Thoughts, Beyond Belief [EP], Mint 400

10. Young the Giant, Mirror Master, Elektra

HIP HOP

1. Chance the Rapper, Four New Songs, Self-released

2. Dem Atlas, Bad Actress, Rhymesayers

3. Anderson .Paak, Oxnard, Aftermath/ 12 Tone

4. Playboi Carti, Die Lit, Interscope

5. xxxtentacion, Members Only, Vol. 3, Bad Vibes Forever

6. Chris Matic, “Calories” [single], Self-released

7. Termanology, Bad Decisions, ST

8. Travis Scott, Astroworld, Epic

9. Anime, Onepointfive, Republic

10. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

HEAVY (METAL)

1. Azusa, Heavy Yoke, Solid State

2. Carnation, Chapel to Abhorrence, Season of Mist

3. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Wasteland, Rise Above

4. Hammr, Unholy Destruction, Hell’s Headbangers

5. Nothing, Dance Not he Blacktop, Relapse

6. Bloodbath, The Arrow of Satan Is Drawn, Peaceville

7. Idle Hands, Don’t Waste Your Time [EP], Self-released

8. Pig Destroyer, Head Cage, Relapse

9. Cult Leader, A Patient Man, Deathwish

10. Skeletonwitch, Devouring Radiant Light, Prosthetic

WORLD

1. Les Louanges, La Nuit Est Une Panthere, Bon Sound

2. Gaye Su Akyol, Istikrarli Hayal Hakikattir, Glitterbeat

3. Jess Sah Bi and Peter One, Our Garden Needs Its Flowers, Awesome Tapes From Africa

4. Ziggy Marley, Rebellion Rises, Tuff Gong Worldwide

5. Rory Makem, s/t [EP], Self-released

6. The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra, Naming & Blaming, HopeStreet

7. Gilberto Rodriguez y Los Intocables, Sabor Maracuya Desnuda, Empty Cellar

8. Los Texmanaics, Cruzando Borders, Smithsonian Folkways

9. Kikagaku Moyo, Masana Temples, Guruguru Brain

10. Bacao Rhythm and Steel Band, The Serpent’s Mouth, Big Crown

JAZZ

1. Donny McCaslin, Blow, Motema

2. MRS. FUN, Truth, Funtime*

3. Jon Batiste, Hollywood Africans, Verve

4. David Hazeltine, The Time Is Now, Smoke Sessions

5. Gil DeFay, It’s All Love, Self-released

6. Christopher Hollyday, Telepathy, Self-released

7. Keiji Haino and Sumac, American Dollar Bill – Keep Facing Sideways, You’re Too Hideous To Look at Face On, Thrill Jockey

8. Piet Verbist Quartet, Suite Reunion, Origin

9. John Scofield, Combo 66, Verve

10. David Caffey Jazz Orchestra, All In One, Artist Alliance

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND, POOR UNTIL PAYDAY, THIRTY TIGERS

2. LINDSAY BEAVER, TOUGH AS LOVE, ALLIGATOR

3. BRUCE KATZ, GILES ROBSON AND JOE LOUIS WALKER, JOURNEYS TO THE HEART OF THE BLUES, ALLIGATOR

4. THE BLUES DISCIPLES, GRAVY TRAIN, SELF-RELEASED

5. RACHELLE COBA, BLINK, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

6. BILLY F GIBBONS, THE BAD BAD BLUES, CONCORD

7. THE WAYNE RIKER TRIO, BLUES BREAKOUT, FRETFULL RECORDS

8. OLD RILEY & THE WATER, BITING THROUGH, SELF-RELEASED

9. BETH HART, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL, PROVOGUE

10. RUTH WYAND, TRIBE OF ONE, SELF-RELEASED

11. SNOOKY PRYOR, ALL MY MONEY GONE, WOLF RECORDS

12. JIM ALLCHIN, PRIME BLUES, SANDY KEY MUSIC

13. JOHNNY & JAALENE, S/T, RIP CAT

14. CATFISH KEITH, REEFER HOUND – VIPER SONGS REVISITED, FISH TAIL

15. BLUE LARGO, BEFORE THE DEVIL STEALS YOUR SOUL, BLUE LARGO

16. KENNY “BLUES BOSS” WAYNE, INSPIRED BY THE BLUES, STONY PLAIN

17. DOUG DEMING & THE JEWEL TONES, COMPLICATED MESS, ELLERSOUL

18. SEASICK STEVE, CAN U COOK?, BMG

19. FIONA BOYES, VOODOO IN THE SHADOWS, BLUE EMPRESS RECORDS

20. SEAN CHAMBERS, WELCOME TO MY BLUES, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

21. LAURIE JANE & THE 45S, LATE LAST NIGHT, DOWN IN THE ALLEY RECORDS

22. GAETANO LETIZIA AND THE UNDERWORLD BLUES BAND, BEATLES BLUES BLAST, BLIND RACCOON

23. DOYLE BRAMHALL II, SHADES, PROVOGUE

24. JOSH CHRISTINA, I’M 21, GO TIME RECORDS

25. TEENY TUCKER, PUT ON YOUR RED DRESS BABY, TEBO RECORDS