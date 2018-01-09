Weekly Top Airplay: January 9, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 1/9/17
Top 30
1. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*
2. Jonathan Burks, Getting High, Self-released*
3. Sarah Streitz, Yesterday’s Child, Self-released
4. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music
5. Angel Olsen, Phases, Jagjaguwar
6. King Leg, Meet King Leg, Sire
7. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House
8. Nabihah, Iqbal, Weighing of the Heart, Ninja Tune
9. Kiss Critique, Allegations, Self-released*
10. Pears + Directy Hit!, Human Movement, Fat Wreck Chords*
11. Faux Fiction, Dark Matter [EP], Self-released*
12. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO
13. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian
14. Milo, Who Told You to Think??!!?!?!?!, Ruby Yacht*
15. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released*
16. Self Care, s/t, Velvet Blue
17. St. Vincent, Masseduction, Loma Vista
18. Terra Lightfoot, New Mistakes, Sonic Unyon
19. Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-
20. Destroyer, ken, Merge
21. GBH, Momentum, Hellcat
22. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
23. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop
24. Wild Belle, “Hurricane” b/w “Paralyzed” [single], Self-relesased
25. The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence
26. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [single], Self-released*
27. Death Of Lovers, The Acrobat, Dais
28. The Rural Alberta Advantage, The Wild, Saddle Creek
29. Idonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*
30. Curtis Harding, Face Your Fear, Anti-/Epitaph
Adds
1. Acid Dad, “Die Hard” b/w “Bodies” [7-inch], Greenway
2. Blush, s/t, Arrowhawk
3. Bob and Gene, If This World Were Mine, Daptone
4. Corrosion of Conformity, No Cross No Clown, Nuclear Blast
5. Insecure Men, “Teenage Toy” [single], Fat Possum
6. Little Mazarn, s/t, Self Sabotage
7. Mimicking Birds, Layers Of Us, Glacial Pace
8. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way
9. Remy, s/t, Carpark
10. Superorganism, “Everybody Wants to Be Famous” [single], Domino
Electronic
1. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because
2. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian
3. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
4. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music
5. Nai Palm, Needle Paw, Sony Masterworks
6. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International
7. Daphni, Joli Mai, Jiaolong
8. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure
9. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released
10. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme
World
1. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha
2. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit
3. SOJA, Poetry In Motion, ATO
4. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette
5. Yuko Ito, Esperanca, Funny Baby Face
6. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional
7. Leti Garza, El Unico Para Mi, Self-released
8. Boubacour Traore, Dounia Tabolo, LusAfrica
9. Ruben Bladees, Salsa Big Band, Self-released
10. Dibyarka Chatterjee, Will You?, Tames Records
Jazz
1. John Coltrane, Trane: The Atlantic Collection, Rhino
2. Dave Douglas, Little Giant Still Life, Greenleaf
3. Jaco Pastorius, Truth, Liberty & Soul, Resonance
4. Mike Stern, Trip, Heads Up
5. Hiromi and Edmar Castaneda, Live In Montreal, Concord
6. Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note
7. George Freeman, 90 Going On Amazing, BluJazz
8. The Willows, Tea For Three, Self-released
9. New York Electric Piano, State Of the Art, Buffalo Puppy
10. Madeleine & Salomon, A Woman’s Journey, Socadisc
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn
3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company
4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music
5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf
6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*
7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage
9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot
10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone
11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One
12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records
13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone
14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer
15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records
16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street
17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue
18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound
19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records
22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records
23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks
24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation
25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto