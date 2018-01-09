Weekly Top Airplay: January 9, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 1/9/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

2. Jonathan Burks, Getting High, Self-released*

3. Sarah Streitz, Yesterday’s Child, Self-released

4. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because Music

5. Angel Olsen, Phases, Jagjaguwar

6. King Leg, Meet King Leg, Sire

7. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

8. Nabihah, Iqbal, Weighing of the Heart, Ninja Tune

9. Kiss Critique, Allegations, Self-released*

10. Pears + Directy Hit!, Human Movement, Fat Wreck Chords*

11. Faux Fiction, Dark Matter [EP], Self-released*

12. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO

13. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian

14. Milo, Who Told You to Think??!!?!?!?!, Ruby Yacht*

15. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released*

16. Self Care, s/t, Velvet Blue

17. St. Vincent, Masseduction, Loma Vista

18. Terra Lightfoot, New Mistakes, Sonic Unyon

19. Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-

20. Destroyer, ken, Merge

21. GBH, Momentum, Hellcat

22. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

23. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

24. Wild Belle, “Hurricane” b/w “Paralyzed” [single], Self-relesased

25. The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence

26. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [single], Self-released*

27. Death Of Lovers, The Acrobat, Dais

28. The Rural Alberta Advantage, The Wild, Saddle Creek

29. Idonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*

30. Curtis Harding, Face Your Fear, Anti-/Epitaph

Adds

1. Acid Dad, “Die Hard” b/w “Bodies” [7-inch], Greenway

2. Blush, s/t, Arrowhawk

3. Bob and Gene, If This World Were Mine, Daptone

4. Corrosion of Conformity, No Cross No Clown, Nuclear Blast

5. Insecure Men, “Teenage Toy” [single], Fat Possum

6. Little Mazarn, s/t, Self Sabotage

7. Mimicking Birds, Layers Of Us, Glacial Pace

8. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, This-A-Way

9. Remy, s/t, Carpark

10. Superorganism, “Everybody Wants to Be Famous” [single], Domino

Electronic

1. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because

2. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian

3. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

4. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music

5. Nai Palm, Needle Paw, Sony Masterworks

6. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International

7. Daphni, Joli Mai, Jiaolong

8. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

9. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released

10. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme

World

1. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha

2. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

3. SOJA, Poetry In Motion, ATO

4. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette

5. Yuko Ito, Esperanca, Funny Baby Face

6. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

7. Leti Garza, El Unico Para Mi, Self-released

8. Boubacour Traore, Dounia Tabolo, LusAfrica

9. Ruben Bladees, Salsa Big Band, Self-released

10. Dibyarka Chatterjee, Will You?, Tames Records

Jazz

1. John Coltrane, Trane: The Atlantic Collection, Rhino

2. Dave Douglas, Little Giant Still Life, Greenleaf

3. Jaco Pastorius, Truth, Liberty & Soul, Resonance

4. Mike Stern, Trip, Heads Up

5. Hiromi and Edmar Castaneda, Live In Montreal, Concord

6. Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note

7. George Freeman, 90 Going On Amazing, BluJazz

8. The Willows, Tea For Three, Self-released

9. New York Electric Piano, State Of the Art, Buffalo Puppy

10. Madeleine & Salomon, A Woman’s Journey, Socadisc

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn

3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company

4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music

5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*

7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage

9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One

12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records

13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer

15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street

17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue

18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records

23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation

25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto