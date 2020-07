WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JULY 14, 2020 POSTED :: July 14, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 7/14/20

TOP 30

1 HUM Inlet Polyvinyl

2 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

3 NEIL YOUNG Homegrown Reprise

4 COLLECTIONS OF COLONIES OF BEES “Heartfake” [Single] Self-Released*

5 BAD COP BAD COP The Ride Fat Wreck Chords

6 LA PRIEST Gene Domino

7 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

8 DEERHOOF Future Teenage Cave Artists Joyful Noise

9 DRUGS DRAGONS Highest Strangeness Dusty Medical*

10 APOLLO VERMOUTH “Listen Up” [Single] Self-Released*

11 VV LIGHTBODY Make A Shrine Or Burn It Acrophase

12 TWAN MACK “Born 4 This b/w Marvelous” [Single] Kareem City*

13 FLAT WORMS Antarctica God?

14 SHINER Schadenfreude De Soto

15 PAINT Spiritual Vegas Mexican Summer

16 MARK LANEGAN Straight Songs Of Sorrow Heavenly/PIAS

17 HAZEL ENGLISH Wake UP! Polyvinyl/Marathon Artists

18 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

19 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

20 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

21 MICHELLE BLADES Nombrar Las Cosas [EP] Midnight Special

22 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

23 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released*

24 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

25 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

26 CORIKY Coriky Dischord

27 NIGHT GLITTER Night Glitter Nine Mile

28 OHMME Fantasize Your Ghost Joyful Noise

29 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

30 FIONA APPLE Fetch The Bolt Cutters Epic

ADDS

1 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

2 DREAM WIFE So When You Gonna… Lucky Number

3 HOLY WAVE Interloper RAS/Levitation

4 HUM Inlet Polyvinyl

5 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

6 MARGO PRICE That’s How Rumors Get Started Loma Vista

7 MULATU ASTATKE AND BLACK JESUS EXPERIENCE To Know Without Knowing Agogo

8 MY MORNING JACKET The Waterfall II ATO

9 RENTALS, THE Q36 Self-Released

10 SUNNY WAR The Lagniappe Sessions [EP] Aquarium Drunkard/Hen House

ELECTRONIC

1 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

2 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released

3 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

4 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

5 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

6 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

7 BIBIO Sleep On The Wing Warp

8 CAPTAIN PLANET No Visa Bastard Jazz

9 RANDOM REX Random Rex Internal Combustion

10 VINYL WILLIAMS Azure Requiem Por Un Twister

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 TWAN MACK “Born 4 This b/w Marvelous” [Single] Kareem City

3 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird

4 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

5 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

6 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

7 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

8 NNAMDI Brat Sooper

9 BIG CRAIG “My City” [Single] Big Craig Productions

10 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries

HEAVY

1 BURIED REALM Embodiment of The Divine Self-Released

2 WARDAEMONIC Acts of Repentance Transcending Obscurity

3 SEROCS Vore Everlasting Spew

4 SKELETON Skeleton 20 Buck Spin

5 BURY TOMORROW Cannibal Sony

6 ENSIFERUM Thalassic Metal Blade

7 CULT OF LILITH Cosmic Malestrom Metal Blade

8 CRYPTIC SHIFT Visitations From Enceladus Blood Harvest

9 SHADOWLAND The Watcher [EP] Self-Released

10 VIOGRESSION Perception Blur Horror Pain Gore Death

WORLD

1 MELENAS Dias Raros Trouble In Mind

2 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

3 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

4 LIDO PIMIENTA Miss Colombia Anti-

5 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

6 MICHELLE BLADES Nombrar Las Cosas [EP] Midnight Special

7 BLACK MARKET BRASS Undying Thirst Colemine

8 JAH9 Note To Self VP

9 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

10 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

JAZZ

1 JEFF REED Look For The Light Stricker Street

2 PEARL DJANGO Simplicity Modern Hot

3 3D JAZZ TRIO I Love To See You Smile DIVA Jazz

4 BILL CUNLIFFE TRIO Sunrise Over Molokai Metre

5 BK TRIO Hit it Self-Released

6 TIM RAY Excursions And Adventures Whaling City Sound

7 TNEK JAZZ QUINTET Tnek Jazz Quintet Plays The Music Of Sam Jones Self-Released

8 GRANT STEWART QUARTET Rise And Shine Cellar

9 JIM ROBITAILLE TRIO Space Cycles Whaling City

10 BILL WARFIELD Smile Planet Arts

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

2 Jose Ramirez Here I Come self-released

3 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramoount Blue Corn Music

4 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

5 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

6 Gerald McClendon Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now Delta Roots Records

7 Lisa Mills The Triangle Melody LLC

8 B.B. & The Blues Shacks Dirty Thirty – 30 Years Of Blues Since 1989 Rhythm Bomb Records

9 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

10 Johnny Burgin No Border Blues Japan Delmark

11 John Primer & Bob Corritore The Gypsy Woman Told Me VizzTone

12 Paul Speer Sondran Odyssey Rainstorm Records

13 Charlie Bedford Good To Go Blue Heart Records

14 Tony Holiday Soul Service VizzTone

15 The Smoke Wagon Blues Band The Ballad of Albert Johnson MAPL

16 Crystal Shawanda Church House Blues True North

17 David Bromberg Band Big Road Red House Records

18 Eric Hughes Band Postcard From Beale Street Endless Blues Records

19 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

20 Alex Dixon Alex Dixon Presents…The Real McCoy Dixon Landing Music

21 Rusty Ends & Hillbilly Hoodoo The Last Of The Boogiemen self-released

22 Jim Diamond Revue Friends & Family self-released

23 Cooker John Path To Nothing self-released

24 Evelyn Rubia Crossing Borders self-released

25 Mark Telesca Higher Vibrations – Solo Acoustic Blues self-released