WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JULY 16, 2019 POSTED :: July 16, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 7/16/19

TOP 30

1. The Grovelers, Cream City Nights, self-released*

2. Mavis Staples, We Get By, Anti-

3. Titus Andronicus, An Obelisk, Merge

4. Amyl and the Sniffers, s/t, ATO

5. Sessa, Grandesza, Boiled Records

6. Telethon, Hard Pop, Halloween*

7. Oceans Of The Moon, s/t, Castle Face

8. Pip Blom, Boat, Heavenly

9. Cate Le Bon, Reward, Mexican Summer

10. The Mod Violets, s/t, self-released*

11. The Wolfmanhattan Project, Blue Gene Stew, In The Red

12. Dramatic Lovers, You Talk Loud, self-released*

13. Slow Pulp, Big Day [EP], self-released*

14. The Get Up Kids, Problems, Polyvinyl

15. Warhola Cats, “Stars Over The Lake” [single], self-released*

16. Boogarins, Sombreou Duvida, OAR

17. Mannequin P, Patience, Epitaph

18. Purple Mountains, s/t, Drag City

19. Xposed 4Heads, “Stuck In Orbit” [single], Internal Combustion

20. Versing, 10,000, Hardly Art

21. Strand Of Oaks, Eraserland, Dead Oceans

22. Kyle Craft, Showboat Honey, Sub Pop

23. Olivia Neutron John, s/t, Sister Polygon

24. Shane Leonard, Strange Forms, self-released*

25. Jesca Hoop, Stonechild, Memphis Industries

26. Joseph Huber, Moondog, self-released*

27. Plaid, Polymer, Warp

28. Divino Niño, Foam, Winspear

29. Claude Fontaine, s/t, Innovative Leisure

30. Amon Tobin, Fear In A Handful Of Dust, Nomark

ADDS

1. Blood Orange, Angel’s Pulse, Domino

2. Gauche, A People’s History Of Gauche, Merge

3. Glitterer, Looking Through the Shades, Anti-

4. Hippo Campus, Demos II, Grand Jury

5. Joanna Sternberg, Then I Try Some More, Team Love

6. Kate Tempest, The Book Of Traps and Lessons, Republic

7. Kyle Craft, Showboat Honey, Sub Pop

8. Purple Mountains, s/t, Drag City

9. Tijuana Panthers, Carpet Denim, Innovative Leisure

10. Various Artists, Tiny Changes – A Tribute To Frightened Rabbit, Canvasback

ELECTRONIC

1. Holly Herndon, Proto, 4AD

2. Olivia Neutron John, s/t, Sister Polygon

3. Plaid, Polymer, Warp

4. Amon Tobin, Fear In a Handful Of Dust, Nomark

5. Naytronix, Air, Bot Cave

6. Blanck Mass, Animated Violence Mild, Sacred Bones

7. Quantic, Atlantic Oscillations, Tru Thoughts

8. Nicholas Elert, Speculative Fiction [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

9. Xposed 4Heads, “Stuck In Orbit” [single], Internal Combustion*

10. Xeno and Oaklander, Hypnos, Dais

HIP HOP

1. Quantic, Atlantic Oscillations, Tru Thoughts

2. Little Simz, Grey Area, Age 101/AWAL

3. Boogie, Everything’s For Sale, Shady

4. Lady Lark, Permission, Rinse&Repeat

5. Browns Crew, Mil Aires (feat. Agrupacion Ilegal Los Imparciales)” [Single], self-released*

6. Jack Waterson, Adrian Younge Presents Jack Waterson, Linear Labs

7. Smif-N-Wessun, The All, Bucktown USA

8. Kona Banz ft. Chuckboii, “Pull Up” [single], self-released

9. Lil Marti, “Mama Knows” [single], self-released

10. Emancipator and 9 Theory, Cheeba Gold [EP], Loci

HEAVY

1. Firespawn, Abominate, self-released

2. Sinners Bleed, Absolution, self-released

3. Theories, Vessel, Corpse Flower

4. Drastus, La Croix de Sang, Noevdia

5. Unurnment, “Spiritual Penury” [single], self-released

6. Six Of Swords, Regime Decay, self-released

7. Brand Of Sacrifice, “Fortress” [single], Unique Leader

8. False, Neither Path Nor Gate [EP], Decibel Flexi Series

9. Haunt, If Icarus Could Fly, Shadow Kingdom

10. Barshasketh, s/t, W.T.C.

WORLD

1. Sessa, Grandeza, Boiled

2. Boogarins, Sombrou Duvida, OAR

3. Claude Fontaine, s/t, Innovative Leisure

4. A-WA, Bayit Fi Rasi, S-Curve

5. Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Mettavolution, ATO

6. Divino Niño, Foam, Winspear

7. Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla, Terrouzi, Sahel Sounds

8. Emancipator and 9 Thoery, Cheeba Gold [EP], Loci

9. Mdou Moctar, Ilana: The Creator, Sahel Sounds

10. The Budos Band, V, Daptone

JAZZ

1. Dave Schoepke, Drums On Low, self-released

2. The Stan Getz Quartet, Getz At The Gate, Verve

3. Ken Peplowski, Amizde, Arbors

4. Heart Of The Ghost, II, Dagoretti

5. Matt Mitchell, Phalanx Ambassadors, Pi

6. Jerry Grillo, “My Hometown Milwaukee” [single], self-released*

7. Esperanza Spalding, 12 Little Spells, Concord

8. Nicki Parrott, From New York To Paris, Arbors

9. Michael Wolff, Swirl, Sunnyside

10. Chord Four, California Avant Garde, self-released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, S/T, ALLIGATOR

2. THE CASH BOX KINGS, HAIL TO THE KINGS!, ALLIGATOR

3. BOB CORRITORE & FRIENDS, DO THE HIP-SHAKE BABY!, VIZZTONE

4. SUGARAY RAYFORD, SOMEBODY SAVE ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

5. TONY CAMPANELLA, TAKING IT TO THE STREET, GULF COAST RECORDS

6. MITCH WOODS, A TIP OF THE HAT TO FATS – LIVE FROM THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL 2018, BLIND PIG

7. MEG WILLIAMS, TAKE ME AS I AM – THE MUSCLE SHOALS SESSIONS, NOLA BLUE

8. JONTAVIOUS WILLIS, SPECTACULAR CLASS, KIND OF BLUE MUSIC

9. JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, RECKLESS HEART, SONY

10. MANX MARRINER MAINLINE, HELL BOUND FOR HEAVEN, STONY PLAIN

11. BRANDON SANTINI, THE LONGSHOT, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

12. MARIE MARTENS & THE MESSAROUNDS, TRAVELLED, EXCELLO RECORDINGS

13. MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, I’M GONNA PLAY THE BLUES, WOLF

14. REESE WYNANS AND FRIENDS, SWEET RELEASE, FLYING PIANO

15. HARPDOG BROWN, FOR LOVE & MONEY, DOGHOUSE RECORDS

16. CARA BEING BLUE, GRIT, SELF-RELEASED

17. BAD INFLUENCE, GOT WHAT YOU NEED, BADBLUES RECORDS

18. TULLIE BRAE, REVELATION, ENDLESS BLUES RECORDS

19. FRUTELAND JACKSO, GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR, ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

20. MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER, BAD TATTOO, VIZZTONE

21. DAVELL CRAWFORD DEAR FATS, I LOVE YOU, BASIN STREET RECORDS

22. TERRY ROBB, CONFESSIN’ MY DUES, NIASOUNDS

23. SUNDAY WILDE & THE 1 EYED JACKS, S/T, SELF-RELEASED

24. GARY HOEY, NEON HIGHWAY BLUES, PROVOGUE

25. THE BB KING BLUES BAND, THE SOUL OF THE KING, RUF RECORDS