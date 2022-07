Weekly Top Airplay July 19 POSTED :: July 19, 2022 FILED UNDER :: General

WMSE'S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL



DATE REPORTED: 7/18/22TOP 30

1 LACK OF REASON You Can Fix It Self-Released ** 2 DEHD Blue Skies Fat Possum 3 LARGE PRINT In The Dark Self-Released ** 4 LAMBADA Pisse Phantom 5 TV PRIEST My Other People Sub Pop 6 MUTANTS, THE Curse of the Easily Amused Liberation Hall 7 SMILE, THE A Light For Attracting Attention XL 8 ADRIAN QUESADA Boleros Psicodélicos ATO 9 CAVE IN Heavy Pendulum Relapse 10 GRAHAM HUNT If You Knew Would You Believe It? Smoking Room ** 11 GROVELERS, THE Misplaced Cars And Blackouts Self-Released 12 PETROL GIRLS Baby Hassle 13 DENIZ TEK Long Before Day Career 14 ZOLA JESUS Arkhon Sacred Bones 15 ANGEL OLSEN Big Time Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group 16 BLACK ANGELS, THE “El Jardín” [Single] Partisan 17 BROWNS CREW “100 Mexicanos” [Single] Casa Chocantes,LLC ** 18 SONIC YOUTH In/Out/In [EP] Three Lobed 19 CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE Mississippi Son Alligator 20 PETER MULVEY AND SISTASTRINGS “You and (Everybody Else)” [Single] Righteous Babe 21 SHARON VAN ETTEN We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Jagjaguwar 22 VIAGRA BOYS Cave World Year0001 23 MOMMA Household Name Polyvinyl 24 MANTAR Pain Is Forever And This Is The End Metal Blade 25 ABOVE CIRRUS Pure Reason Revolution InsideOutMusic 26 SINCERE ENGINEER “Bottle Lightning Twice” [Single] Hopeless 27 TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND I Am The Moon: II. Ascension Fantasy/Concord 28 HOUSE OF HARM Vicious Pasttimes Avant 29 JANIVA MAGNESS Hard To Kill FatHead 30 JOYCE MANOR 40 Oz. To Fresno Epitaph

Adds:

And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead…, XI: Bleed Here Now, Dine Alone Records Archers of Loaf, “In The Surface Noise,” Merge Beabadoobee, Beatopia, Dirty Hilt The Big Pink, “Love Spins on Its Axis,” Feat. Dust in the Spotlight [single] Chai, “Hero Journey (feat. Superorganism),” [single], Subpop Egg Drop Soup, “Eat Sh** Jimmy,” Suicide Squeeze Interpol, The Otherside of Make-Believe, Matador Luis Deniz, El Tinajon, Wonda Superorganism, World Wide Pop, Domino Toad Skin, Outdoor Lore, self-released **

Electronic:

1 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge 2 GUERRILLA GHOST Hell Is Empty And All The Devils Are Here Triple Eye Industries 3 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley 4 HAAI Baby, We’re Ascending Mute 5 HEALTH DISCO 4 :: PART II Loma Vista/Concord 6 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly

World:

ADRIAN QUESADA, Boleros Psicodélicos,ATO

2. SESSA, Estrela Acesa, Mexican Summer

3. THE FRIGHTNRS, Always, Daptone

4. ROKIA KONE AND JACKNIFE LEE Bamanan, Real World

5. PIERRE KWENDERS, José Louis And The Paradox Of Love Arts & Crafts

6. CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL, Where’s The One?, Crammed Discs

7. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, Electricity, Merge

8. KIKAGAKU MOYO, Kumoyo Island, Guruguru Brain

9. MISTA SAVONA, Presents Havana Meets Kingston, Part 2, Cumbancha

10. PUTUMAYO PRESENTS ACOUSTIC PARIS, VARIOUS ARTISTS, Putumayo

Jazz:

1 DANIEL GLASS TRIO Bam Club 44 2 JC SANFORD Imminent Standards Trio, Vol 2 Shifting Paradigm 3 CHASE ELODIA Portrait Imperfect Biophilia 4 ARTIFACTS And Then There’s This Astral Spirits 5 WJ3 ALL STARS My Ship WJ3

Blues:

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, I Am The Moon: II. Ascension, Fantasy/Concord

2. JANIVA MAGNESS, Hard To Kill, FatHead

3. CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, Mississippi Son, Alligator

4. DELBERT MCCLINTON, Outdated Emotion, Hot Shot/Thirty Tigers

5. STEVEN BROWNE, l Hombre Invisible, Crammed Discs

6. BONNIE RAITT, Just Like That…, Redwing

7. ALBERT CASTIGLIAI, Got Love, Gulf Coast

8. EDGAR WINTER. Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley

9. MARGARET SLOVAK TRIO, THEBallad For Brad, Self-Released

10. GARY CAIN, Next Stop, Disktroid