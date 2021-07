WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JULY 20, 2021 POSTED :: July 20, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 7/19/21

TOP 30

1 RODRIGO AMARANTE Drama Polyvinyl

2 MOUNTAIN GOATS, THE Dark In Here Merge

3 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3000 KGLW

4 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

5 MATTHEW DEAR Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album Ghostly International

6 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

7 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

8 TRAPPER SCHOEPP May Day Grand Phony*

9 PAUL WELLER Fat Pop Polydor

10 BLACK MIDI Cavalcade Rough Trade/Beggars

11 ST VINCENT Daddy’s Home Loma Vista/Concord

12 CALEY CONWAY Bliss Or Bust [EP] Self-Released*

13 BRETT NEWSKI It’s Hard To Be A Person: Soundtrack To The Book Nomad Union*

14 DAUGHTERS OF SAINT CRISPIN DAUGHTERS OF SAINT CRISPIN Phratry*

15 EVIDENCE Unlearning Vol. 1 Rhymesayers

16 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

17 DANIEL PAQUETTE Selected Songs Vol 1 1999-2010 Joyful Noise

18 DINNER SET GANG “Rose Reef” [Single] Kribber Krown*

19 BACHELOR Doomin’ Sun Polyvinyl

20 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released

21 GOON SAX, THE Mirror II Matador/Beggars

22 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

23 THIS IS THE KIT Off Off Oddities [EP] Rough Trade

24 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Valiant Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

25 GRUFF RHYS Seeking New Gods Rough Trade/Beggars

26 AESOP ROCK Appleseed EP Rhymesayers

27 VALERIE LIGHTHART Pt. I: The Goddess [EP] Self-Released*

28 DINOSAUR JR Sweep It Into Space Jagjaguwar

29 JIM WARD Daggers Dine Alone

30 SUPERTENTACLES “Older” [Single] Self-Released*

ADDS

1 ANTHONIE TONNON Leave Love Out Of This Misra

2 CLAIRO Sling FADER/Republic

3 COCHEMEA Vol. II Baca Sewa Daptone

4 JOHN VANDERSLICE John I Can’t Believe Civilization Is Still Going Here In 2021 Congratulations To All Of Us Love DCB Tiny Telephone

5 KDAP Influences Arts & Crafts

6 MUDHONEY Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Sub Pop

7 PEYTON PSA Stones Throw

8 RODRIGO AMARANTE Drama Polyvinyl

9 WILLIAM TYLER AND LUKE SCHNEIDER Understand [EP] Leaving

10 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

ELECTRONIC

1 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

2 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

3 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Valiant Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

4 ALESSANDRO CORTINI SCURO CHIARO Mute

5 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

6 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

7 YAEJI “Pac-tive (feat. Dian)” [Single] XL

8 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

9 KHRUANGBIN AND QUANTIC “Pelota” (Cut A Rug Mix) [Single] Dead Oceans

10 XPOSED 4HEADS “Kink In The System” [Single] Internal Combustion*

HIP HOP

1 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

2 EVIDENCE Unlearning Vol. 1 Rhymesayers

3 AESOP ROCK Appleseed EP Rhymesayers

4 DENZEL CURRY AND KENNY BEATS Unlocked 1.5 Loma Vista/Concord

5 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

6 SHAD “Out Of Touch” [Single] Secret City

7 PATRICK PAIGE II If I Fail Are We Still Cool Forward And Up/Fat Possum

8 TONY ALLEN There Is No End Decca France

9 ARMSTRONG RANSOME “Straight Abused” [Single] The God Degree*

10 OSHI, THE “Big Money” [Single] Self-Released*

WORLD

1 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

2 MARINERO Hella Love Hardly Art

3 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

4 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

5 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

6 DOBET GNAHORE Couleur Cumbancha

7 BLK JKS Abantu/Before Humans We Are Busy Bodies

8 DOM LA NENA Tempo Six Degrees

9 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

10 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

JAZZ

1 DEVIN DROBKA TRIO Resorts Shifting Paradigm*

2 CODY STEINMANN Sightless Quartet Live Self-Released

3 DAVE MCMURRAY Grateful Deadication Blue Note

4 ZARA Dustmites Self-Released

5 BERLIN QUARANTINE QUARTET Berlin Quarantine Quartet Self-Released

6 JON BATISTE WE ARE Verve

7 DAVE FLIPPO Dedication – Jazz From Planet Flippo Self-Released

8 AMBER WEEKES ‘Round Midnight — Re-imagined Self-Released

9 SMOKE N MIRRORS “Marmalade” [Single] Self-Released

10 MARIA MULDAUR WITH TUBA SKINNY Let’s Get Happy Together Stony Plain

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator

2 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

3 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door, Blind Raccoon

4 Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Blind Raccoon

5 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

6 Billy F Gibbons, Hardware, Concord Records

7 Soulful Femme, It Is Well With My Soul, self-released

8 Debbie Bond, Blues Without Borders, Blind Raccoon

9 Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls Volume 1, Catfood Records

10 Justin Saladino Band, Live, Disques Bros

11 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

12 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

13 Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue Records

14 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

15 Mark Cameron, Back From the Edge, Cop Records

16 West Side Joe and the Men of Soul, Keep On Climbin, self-released

17 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

18 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

19 Alex Lopez, Rising Up, Blind Raccoon

20 The Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Blind Raccoon

21 Jennifer Porter, Sun Come and Shine, self-released

22 Quinn Sullivan, Wide Awake, Provogue

23 Caroline Dahl, A Boogie Woogie State Of Mind, Hexadact Records

24 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

25 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records