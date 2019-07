WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JULY 23, 2019 POSTED :: July 23, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 7/23/19

TOP 30

1. Amyl and the Sniffers, s/t, ATO

2. The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger, Third Man

3. The Grovelers, Cream City Nights, self-released*

4. Purple Mountains, s/t, Drag City

5. Magnetic Minds, Recompose [EP], self-released*

6. Metz, Automat, Sub Pop

7. The Black Keys, Let’s Rock, Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch

8. Faye Webster, Atlanta Millionaires Club, Secretly Canadian

9. Bill Callahan, Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest, Drag City

10. The Gotobeds, Debt Begins At 30, Sub Pop

11. Pip Blom, Boat, Heavenly Records

12. IfiHadAHiFi, We’re Never Going Home, self-released*

13. Gauche, A People’s History of Gauche, Merge

14. Lauryl Sulfate and Her Ladies of Leisure, Dance Music Saves Lives, self-released*

15. The Briefs, Platinum Rats, Burger

16. Howe Gelb, Gathered, Fire Records

17. L7, Scatter The Rats, Blackheart

18. Stef Chura, Midnight, Saddle Creek

19. Warhola Cats, “Stars Over The Lake” [single], self-released*

20. Summer Cannibals, Can’t Tell Me Know, Tiny Engines

21. Dramatic Lovers, You Talk Loud, self-released*

22. Plaid, Polymer, Warp

23. Sessa, Grandeza, Boiled

24. PUP, Morbid Stuff, Little Dipper/Rise

25. Julia Shapiro, Perfect Version, Hardly Art

26. Kyle Craft, Showboat Honey, Sub Pop

27. Wand, Laughing Matter, Drag City

28. Prince, Originals, Rhino

29. Caley Conway, Surrounded Middle [EP], self-released*

30. Bleached, Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? Dead Oceans

ADDS

1. Ada Lea, What We Say In Private, Saddle Creek

2. Floating Points, “LesAlpx” b/w “Coorabell” [single], Ninja Tune

3. Florist, Emily Alone, Double Double Whammy

4. Goon, Heaven Is Humming Partisan

5. Imperial Teen, Now We Are Timeless, Merge

6. Khruangbin, Hasta El Cielo, Dead Oceans

7. Nathan Bajar, Playroom, In Real Life

8. New Order, ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So It Goes.., Mute

9. Various Artists, Rocks In Your Head Presents: Volume 1 – Hot, Sick, Vile and Fun New Sounds From San Francisco, Rocks In Your Head

10. Spoon, Everything Hits at Once [singles], Matador

ELECTRONIC

1. Plaid, Polymer, Warp

2. J-E-T-S, Zoospa, Innovative Leisure

3. Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp

4. Hot Chip, A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, Domino

5. Thom Yorke, Anima, XL

6. The Quilz, Fishing For Ketchup, Prickly Records*

7. Bibio, Ribbons, Warp

8. Xposed 4Heads, “Stuck In Orbit” [single], Internal Combustion*

9. Avey Tare, Cows On Hourglass Pond, Domino

10. Lusine, Retrace [EP], Ghostly International

HIP HOP

1. QUANTIC, ATLANTIC OSCILLATIONS, TRU THOUGHTS

2. LITTLE SIMZ, GREY AREA, AGE 101/AWAL

3. BOOGIE, EVERYTHING’S FOR SALE, SHADY

4. LADY LARK, PERMISSION, RINSE&REPEAT

5. BROWNS CREW, MIL AIRES (FEAT. AGRUPACION ILEGAL LOS IMPARCIALES)” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED*

6. JACK WATERSON, ADRIAN YOUNGE PRESENTS JACK WATERSON, LINEAR LABS

7. SMIF-N-WESSUN, THE ALL, BUCKTOWN USA

8. KONA BANZ FT. CHUCKBOII, “PULL UP” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

9. LIL MARTI, “MAMA KNOWS” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

10. EMANCIPATOR AND 9 THEORY, CHEEBA GOLD [EP], LOCI

HEAVY

1. Arctic Sleep, Kindred Spirits, self-released*

2. Plague Vendor, By Night, Epitaph

3. Torche, Admission, Relapse

4. Tomb Mold, Planetary Clairvoyance, 20 Buck Spin

5. Wormed, Metaportal [EP], Season Of Mist

6. Darkthrone, Old Star, Peaceville

7. Encoffination, We Proclaim Your Death O’ Lord, Selfmadegod

8. Gaahls Wyrd, GastiR – Ghosts Invited, Season Of Mist

9. Warforged, I: Voice, The Artisan Era

10. Disowning, Human Cattle, Xenocorp

WORLD

1. Sessa, Grandeza, Boiled

2. A-Wa, Bayit Fi Rasi, S-Curve

3. Chicago Afrobeat Project, What Goes Up, self-released

4. Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla, Terrouzi, Sahel Sounds

5. Steel Pulse, Mass Manipulation, Rootfire Cooperative

6. Luka Productions, Falaw, Sahel Sounds

7. Giuda, E.V.A., Burger

8. Angelique Kidjo, Celia, Decca

9. Tob Foyeh and Orchestra Africa, Pirates Of Africa, Kameleon Africa

10. The Budos Band, V, Daptone

JAZZ

1. Tom Rainey Trio, Combobulated, Intakt

2. Alforjs, QorusQoros, Sucata Tapes

3. Laurence Hobgood, Tesseterra, Ubuntu

4. Alex Sill, Experiences: Real and Imaginary, self-relesed

5. Dave Zinno Unisphere, Stories Told, Whaling City SOund

6. Joey Berkley Band, Moving Forward, self-released

7. Yamit and the Vinyl Blvd, Ain’t Misbehavin’, self-released

8. Simon Sammut and Omar Vazquez, Gravity, self-released

9. Gerry Gibbs Thrasher People, Our People, Whaling City Sound

10. Soul Message Band, Soulful Days, Delmark

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, S/T, ALLIGATOR

2. THE CASH BOX KINGS, HAIL TO THE KINGS!, ALLIGATOR

3. BOB CORRITORE & FRIENDS, DO THE HIP-SHAKE BABY!, VIZZTONE

4. SUGARAY RAYFORD, SOMEBODY SAVE ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

5. TONY CAMPANELLA, TAKING IT TO THE STREET, GULF COAST RECORDS

6. MITCH WOODS, A TIP OF THE HAT TO FATS – LIVE FROM THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL 2018, BLIND PIG

7. MEG WILLIAMS, TAKE ME AS I AM – THE MUSCLE SHOALS SESSIONS, NOLA BLUE

8. JONTAVIOUS WILLIS, SPECTACULAR CLASS, KIND OF BLUE MUSIC

9. JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, RECKLESS HEART, SONY

10. MANX MARRINER MAINLINE, HELL BOUND FOR HEAVEN, STONY PLAIN

11. BRANDON SANTINI, THE LONGSHOT, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

12. MARIE MARTENS & THE MESSAROUNDS, TRAVELLED, EXCELLO RECORDINGS

13. MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, I’M GONNA PLAY THE BLUES, WOLF

14. REESE WYNANS AND FRIENDS, SWEET RELEASE, FLYING PIANO

15. HARPDOG BROWN, FOR LOVE & MONEY, DOGHOUSE RECORDS

16. CARA BEING BLUE, GRIT, SELF-RELEASED

17. BAD INFLUENCE, GOT WHAT YOU NEED, BADBLUES RECORDS

18. TULLIE BRAE, REVELATION, ENDLESS BLUES RECORDS

19. FRUTELAND JACKSO, GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR, ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

20. MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER, BAD TATTOO, VIZZTONE

21. DAVELL CRAWFORD DEAR FATS, I LOVE YOU, BASIN STREET RECORDS

22. TERRY ROBB, CONFESSIN’ MY DUES, NIASOUNDS

23. SUNDAY WILDE & THE 1 EYED JACKS, S/T, SELF-RELEASED

24. GARY HOEY, NEON HIGHWAY BLUES, PROVOGUE

25. THE BB KING BLUES BAND, THE SOUL OF THE KING, RUF RECORDS