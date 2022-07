Weekly Top Airplay -July 26 POSTED :: July 26, 2022 FILED UNDER Top Airplay :: General

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL



Top 30

ARCHERS OF LOAF -“In The Surface Noise” [Single] Merge

2. TV PRIEST My Other People Sub Pop

3. DEAD HORSES “Brady Street” [Single]Self-Released

4. MAVIS STAPLES AND LEVON HELM Carry Me Home Anti-

5. VIAGRA BOYS Cave World Year0001

6. DEHD Blue Skies Fat Possum

7. DANA FUCHS Borrowed Time Ruf

8. DANGER MOUSE AND BLACK THOUGHT “No Gold Teeth” [Single] BMG

9. The MUTANTS Curse of the Easily Amused Liberation Hall

10. COLA Deep In View Fire Talk

11. AUTOMATIC Excess Stones Throw

12. RUSTBELT “Fade The Mix” [Single] Dangerbird

13. SYLVAN ESSO “Sunburn” [Single] Loma Vista/Concord

14. GUIDED BY VOICES Tremblers And Goggles By Rank GBV Inc.

15. BLACK ANGELS, THE”El Jardín” [Single] Partisan

16. HOT CHIP”Down” [Single]Domino

17. THE GROVELERS, Misplaced Cars And Blackouts Self-Released

18. NEGATIVE/POSITIVE “The Original Soft-Hearted New York Man” [Single]Self-Released

19. TY SEGALL Hello, Hi Drag City

20. PETROL GIRLS Baby Hassle

21. CAVE IN Heavy Pendulum Relapse

22. THE FRIGHTNRS Always Daptone

23. TRAAMS Personal Best Fat Cat

24. VELOCIHAMSTER UncagedSelf-Released

25. ZOLA JESUS Arkhon Sacred Bones

26. SINCERE ENGINEER “Bottle Lightning Twice” [Single] Hopeless

27. ADRIAN QUESADA Boleros Psicodélicos ATO

28. EGG DROP SOUP”Jimmy Eat Shit” [Single] Suicide Squeeze

29. SUFJAN STEVENS”Fourth Of July” [Single] Asthmatic Kitty

30. WU-LU LOGGERHEAD Warp

Adds

Alex The Astronaut, How To Grow a Sunflower Underwater, Nettwerk

Dan Mangan, Fire Escape [single], Arts & Crafts

Night Moves, The Redaction EP, Domino

The Sadies, Colder Streams, Yep Rock / Dine Alone

Elf Power, Artificial Countrysides, Yep Rock

Titus Andronicus, “I’m Screwed” Single, Merge

Hunny, Homesick, Epitaph

Odesza, The Last Goodbye, Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune

Young The Giant, Act I: Origins EP, Jungle Youth/AWAL

Pool Kids, Pool Kids, Skeletal Lightning

Electronic

Hot Chip, Freakout/Release, Domino

Toro Y Moi, Mahal, Dead Oceans

Lettuce, Unify, Round Hill

Royksopp, Profound Mysteries, Dog Triumph, PIAS

HAAI, Baby We’re Ascending, Mute

Guerilla Ghost, Hell Is Empty and All The Devils Are Here

The Quilz, Love Submission [single], Prickly

Ibbibio Sound Machine, Electricity, Merge

Floating Points, “Grammar,” Ninja Tune

Joycut, the Blue Wave, Self-released

World

THE FRIGHTNRS, Always, Daptone

ROKIA KONE AND JACKNIFE LEE, Bamanan, Real World

ZONI, Samsara, Self-Released

ERIK WOLLOS, Sojourns, Projekt

GABY MORENO, Alegoría, Metamorfosis,

SLY5THAVE AND ROBERTO VERASTEGUI, Agua De Jamaica, Tru Thoughts

ADRIAN QUESADA, Boleros Psicodélicos, ATO

SESSA, Estrela Acesa, Mexican Summer

SONNY SINGH, Chardi Kala, Self-Released

MISTA SAVONA, Presents Havana Meets Kingston, Part 2Cumbancha



Jazz

BRANDON COLEMAN,Interstellar Black Space, Brainfeeder

ROBERT GLASPER, Black Radio III, Loma Vista/Concord

MARCO PIGNATARO’S DREAM ALLIANCE, Awakening Zoho4ERIC PERSON, Blue Vision Distinction

LANCE CONRAD, Home, Self-Released

PETER ERSKINE, Live In Italy, Fuzzy

MATT OLSON, Open Spaces, OA2

MEG BOWLES, Pilgrimage, Self-Released

CHARLES GOOLD, Rhythm In Contrast, La Reserve

DOOMCANNON, Renaissance, Bronwswood

Blues

Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Carry Me Home, Anti

Vaneese Thomas, Fight The Good Fight, Blue Heart Records

The Brother Brothers, Cover to Cover, Compass Records

Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That.., Redwing Records

Kenny Neal, Straight From the Heat, Ruff Records

Breezy Rodio, Underground Blues, Wind Chill

Steve Howell & The Mighty Men, Been Here and Gone, Out of the Past

Johnny Tucker, Blind Raccoon & Nola Blue Collection Vol. 4, Blue Heart Records

Pat Todd & The Rankoutsiders, Blues, Soul & Rock’N’Roll EP, Beluga Records

Pee Wee Crayton, Blues Guitar Magic, Ace Records