WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JULY 27, 2021

DATE REPORTED: 7/27/21

TOP 30

1 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

2 COOL DADDY “Greek Freak (Milwaukee Bucks Anthem)” [Single] Self-Released*

3 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

4 GUERRILLA GHOST “Summertime ’86” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

5 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

6 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

7 SLEEPERSOUND Idle Voices Indian Not the Arrow*

8 XPOSED 4HEADS “Kink In The System” [Single] Internal Combustion*

9 CUB SCOUT BOWLING PINS Clang Clang Ho GBV Inc.

10 CHRIS HAISE BAND Half Of All Of Nothing Self-Released*

11 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

12 SNAG Death Doula [EP] Middle-Man*

13 HELVETIA Essential Aliens Joyful Noise

14 GO TEAM, THE Get Up Sequences Part One Memphis Industries

15 TRAPPER SCHOEPP May Day Grand Phony*

16 GOODBOY SUIT, THE Within Walls Without Windows Forge Again*

17 FAYE WEBSTER I Know I’m Funny haha Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

18 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

19 WILLIAM TYLER AND LUKE SCHNEIDER Understand [EP] Leaving

20 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3000 KGLW

21 JIM WARD Daggers Dine Alone

22 REIGNING SOUND A Little More Time With Reigning Sound Merge

23 JAPANESE BREAKFAST Jubilee Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

24 BICENTENNIAL DRUG LORD “Confessed the Sheets” [Single] VFIB*

25 GOON SAX, THE Mirror II Matador/Beggars

26 MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES, THE When God Was Great Hellcat/Epitaph

27 REXXX “Last Night” [Single] Self-Released*

28 JOE STRUMMER Assembly Dark Horse

29 PROBLEM OF LEISURE: A CELEBRATION OF ANDY GILL AND GANG OF FOUR VARIOUS ARTISTS Gill

30 AESOP ROCK Appleseed EP Rhymesayers

ADDS

1 ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND Holler If You Hear Me Blind Pig*

2 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

3 ATMOSPHERE WORD? – Side A [EP] Rhymesayers

4 DEANTONI PARKS A Self [EP] Leaving

5 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

6 EMBY ALEXANDER Soars Era Earth Libraries

7 MEGA BOG Life, And Another Paradise Of Bachelors

8 MOLLY BURCH Romantic Images Captured Tracks

9 ORA THE MOLECULE Human Safari Mute

10 TYLER THE CREATOR CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Columbia

ELECTRONIC

1 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

2 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

3 HIATUS KAIYOTE Mood Valiant Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

4 ALESSANDRO CORTINI SCURO CHIARO Mute

5 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

6 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

7 YAEJI “Pac-tive (feat. Dian)” [Single] XL

8 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

9 KHRUANGBIN AND QUANTIC “Pelota” (Cut A Rug Mix) [Single] Dead Oceans

10 XPOSED 4HEADS “Kink In The System” [Single] Internal Combustion*

HIP HOP

1 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

2 EVIDENCE Unlearning Vol. 1 Rhymesayers

3 AESOP ROCK Appleseed EP Rhymesayers

4 DENZEL CURRY AND KENNY BEATS Unlocked 1.5 Loma Vista/Concord

5 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

6 SHAD “Out Of Touch” [Single] Secret City

7 PATRICK PAIGE II If I Fail Are We Still Cool Forward And Up/Fat Possum

8 TONY ALLEN There Is No End Decca France

9 ARMSTRONG RANSOME “Straight Abused” [Single] The God Degree*

10 OSHI, THE “Big Money” [Single] Self-Released*

WORLD

1 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

2 MARINERO Hella Love Hardly Art

3 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

4 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

5 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

6 DOBET GNAHORE Couleur Cumbancha

7 BLK JKS Abantu/Before Humans We Are Busy Bodies

8 DOM LA NENA Tempo Six Degrees

9 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

10 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

JAZZ

1 DEVIN DROBKA TRIO Resorts Shifting Paradigm

2 JON BATISTE WE ARE Verve

3 MARIA MULDAUR WITH TUBA SKINNY Let’s Get Happy Together Stony Plain

4 PINO PALLADINO AND BLAKE MILLS Notes With Attachments New Deal

5 GEORGE GILLIAM TRIO Many Roads Home Skipper Productions

6 SMOKE N MIRRORS “Marmalade” [Single] Self-Released

7 JENNY KLUKKEN Color In Motion Self-Released

8 SEAN MICHAEL GIDDINGS Red Willow Origin

9 SANA NAGANO Smashing Humans 577

10 DAVE BASS The Trio Vol. 1 Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator

2 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

3 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door, Blind Raccoon

4 Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Blind Raccoon

5 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

6 Billy F Gibbons, Hardware, Concord Records

7 Soulful Femme, It Is Well With My Soul, self-released

8 Debbie Bond, Blues Without Borders, Blind Raccoon

9 Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls Volume 1, Catfood Records

10 Justin Saladino Band, Live, Disques Bros

11 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

12 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

13 Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue Records

14 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

15 Mark Cameron, Back From the Edge, Cop Records

16 West Side Joe and the Men of Soul, Keep On Climbin, self-released

17 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

18 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

19 Alex Lopez, Rising Up, Blind Raccoon

20 The Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Blind Raccoon

21 Jennifer Porter, Sun Come and Shine, self-released

22 Quinn Sullivan, Wide Awake, Provogue

23 Caroline Dahl, A Boogie Woogie State Of Mind, Hexadact Records

24 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

25 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records