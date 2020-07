WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JULY 28, 2020 POSTED :: July 28, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 7/28/20

TOP 30

1 STRIKE ANYWHERE Nightmares Of The West [EP] Pure Noise

2 JULIANNA BARWICK Healing Is A Miracle Ninja Tune

3 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

4 CORIKY Coriky Dischord

5 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

6 ABBY JEANNE “Stop and Listen” [Single] Self-Released*

7 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

8 HUM Inlet Polyvinyl/Earth Analog

9 REINS DAILY USA 2020, Pt. 1 Self-Released*

10 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

11 DEHD Flower Of Devotion Fire Talk

12 VESNA’S FALL Peace In Chaos Self-Released*

13 FIONA APPLE Fetch The Bolt Cutters Epic

14 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

15 I BREAK HORSES Warnings Bella Union/PIAS

16 OHMME Fantasize Your Ghost Joyful Noise

17 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

18 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

19 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

20 GOLDEN GRENADES, THE Why Can’t Johnny Just Dance? [EP] Self-Released*

21 SLEAFORD MODS All That Glue Rough Trade/Beggars

22 DREAM WIFE So When You Gonna… Lucky Number

23 FUZZYSURF Sweet Tooth Self-Released*

24 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

25 BIBIO Sleep On The Wing Warp

26 HOLY WAVE Interloper RAS/Levitation

27 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

28 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released*

29 COLLECTIONS OF COLONIES OF BEES “Heartfake” [Single] Self-Released*

30 2ND GRADE Hit To Hit Double Double Whammy

ADDS

1 ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS Just Coolin’ Blue Note

2 BECKY AND THE BIRDS Trasslig [EP] 4AD/Beggars Group

3 CLOUD NOTHINGS The Black Hole Understands Self-Released

4 COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS Old Flowers Fat Possum

5 FUZZYSURF Sweet Tooth Self-Released*

6 HOWLING Colure Counter

7 LAWRENCE ARMS, THE Skeleton Coast Epitaph

8 LIZA ANNE Bad Vacation Arts & Crafts

9 PROTOMARTYR Ultimate Success Today Domino

10 WINTER Endless Space (Between You And I) Bar/None

ELECTRONIC

1 JULIANNA BARWICK Healing Is A Miracle Ninja Tune

2 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

3 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

4 BIBIO Sleep On The Wing Warp

5 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released*

6 KELEKETLA! Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

7 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

8 NICHOLAS ELERT Brittle Frames Self-Released*

9 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

10 XPOSED 4HEADS “Ultra Cloud [The Quilz remix]” [Single] Internal Combustion*

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

3 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

4 AESOP ROCK Music From The Game Freedom Finger Rhymesayers

5 MO’CITY Bench Warmers [EP] Self-Released*

6 CASSOWARY Cassowary Fat Possum

7 MC HOMELESS “Home” [Single] Triple Eye Industries

8 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

9 FREDDIE GIBBS AND THE ALCHEMIST Alfredo Empire

10 NNAMDÏ Brat Sooper

HEAVY

1 XYTHLIA Immortality Through Quantum Suicide Nick Stanger

2 HAVOK V Century Media

3 AHTME Mephitic Unique Leader

4 ACACIA STRAIN, THE Slow Decay Rise

5 INCANTATION Sect of Vile Divinities Relapse

6 HORN Mohngang Iron Bonehead

7 INHALEMENT Eternally Stoned [EP] Horror Pain Gore Death Productions

8 UNDEATH Lesions of a Different Kind Self-Released

9 VREDEHAMMER Viperous Indie

10 RECORRUPTOR The Funeral Corridor Self-Released

WORLD

1 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

2 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

3 KELEKETLA! Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

4 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

5 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

6 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

7 THIAGO NASSIF Mente Gearbox

8 GAVA One Of One Self-Released

9 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

10 JAH9 Note To Self VP

JAZZ

1 MACEO PARKER Soul Food Cooking With Maceo Funk Garage

2 ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS Just Coolin’ Blue Note

3 BETH DUNCAN I’m All Yours Saccat

4 STIRRUP+6 The Avondale Addition Cuneiform

5 JASON KAO HWANG Human Rites Trio True Sound

6 LED BIB It’s Morning Rare Noise

7 3D JAZZ TRIO I Love To See You Smile DIVA Jazz

8 SAMOA WILSON WITH THE JIM KWESKIN BAND I Just Want To Be Horizontal Kingswood

9 TNEK JAZZ QUINTET Tnek Jazz Quintet Plays The Music Of Sam Jones Self-Released

10 WAYNE ESCOFFERY The Humble Warrior Smoke Sessions

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

2 Jose Ramirez Here I Come self-released

3 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramoount Blue Corn Music

4 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

5 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

6 Gerald McClendon Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now Delta Roots Records

7 Lisa Mills The Triangle Melody LLC

8 B.B. & The Blues Shacks Dirty Thirty – 30 Years Of Blues Since 1989 Rhythm Bomb Records

9 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

10 Johnny Burgin No Border Blues Japan Delmark

11 John Primer & Bob Corritore The Gypsy Woman Told Me VizzTone

12 Paul Speer Sondran Odyssey Rainstorm Records

13 Charlie Bedford Good To Go Blue Heart Records

14 Tony Holiday Soul Service VizzTone

15 The Smoke Wagon Blues Band The Ballad of Albert Johnson MAPL

16 Crystal Shawanda Church House Blues True North

17 David Bromberg Band Big Road Red House Records

18 Eric Hughes Band Postcard From Beale Street Endless Blues Records

19 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

20 Alex Dixon Alex Dixon Presents…The Real McCoy Dixon Landing Music

21 Rusty Ends & Hillbilly Hoodoo The Last Of The Boogiemen self-released

22 Jim Diamond Revue Friends & Family self-released

23 Cooker John Path To Nothing self-released

24 Evelyn Rubia Crossing Borders self-released

25 Mark Telesca Higher Vibrations – Solo Acoustic Blues self-released