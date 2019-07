WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JULY 9, 2019 POSTED :: July 9, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 7/9/19

TOP 30

1. Mavis Staples, We Get By, Anti-

2. Dramatic Lovers, You Talk Loud, self-released*

3. L7, Scatter The Rats, Blackheart

4. Metz, Automat, Sub Pop

5. The Grovelers, Cream City Nights, self-released*

6. Sarah Bethe Nelson, Weird Glow, Burger

7. POW!, Shift, Castle Face

8. Cate Le Bon, Reward, Mexican Summer

9. TK and the Holy Know-Nothings, Arguably OK, Mama Bird

10. Com Truise, Persuasion System, Ghostly International

11. The Mod Violets, s/t, self-released*

12. The Gotobeds, Debt Begins at 30, Sub Pop

13. Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, IV, self-released*

14. Black Midi, Shlagenheim, Rough Trade

15. Rose Of The West, s/t, Communicating Vessels*

16. PUP, Morbid Stuff, Little Dipper

17. The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger, Help Us Stranger, Third Man

18. Bibio, Ribbons, Warp

19. iFIHadAHiFi, We’re Never Going Home, self-released*

20. Faye Webster, Atlanta Millionaires Club, Secretly Canadian

21. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, And Now For The Whatchamacallit, Marathon

22. Froth, Duress, wichita

23. Caley Conway, Surrounded Middle [EP], self-released*

24. Xposed 4Heads, “Stuck In Orbit, Internal Combustion*

25. The Get Up Kids, Problems, Polyvinyl

26. Avey Tare, Cows On Hourglass Pond, Domino

27. Cashfire Sunset, Get The Starts, self-release*

28. Meernaa, Heart Hunger, Native Cat

29. Haunter, “Girls’ Night Out” [single], self-released

30. Plaid, Polymer, Warp

ADDS

1. The Black Keys, Let’s Rock, Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch

2. Hollerado, Retaliation Vacation, Royal Mountain

3. Honey Radar, Ruby Puff Of Dust, What’s Your Rupture?

4. Jesca Hoop, Stonechild, Memphis Industries

5. Mal Blum, Pity Boy, Don Giovanni

6. Metz, Automat, Sub Pop

7. Night Moves, Can You Really Find Me, Domino

8. Oceans Of The Moon, s/t, Castle Face

9. Sarah Bethe Nelson, Weird Glow, Burger

10. Thom Yorke, Anima, XL

ELECTRONIC

1. Com Truise, Persuasion System, Ghostly International

2. Bibio, Ribbons, Warp

3. Xposed 4Heads, “Stuck In Orbit, Internal Combustion*

4. Avey Tare, Cows On Hourglass Pond, Domino

5. The Quilz, Fishing For Ketchup, self-released*

6. Amon Tobin, Fear In A Handful Of Dust, Nomark

7. Peshtigo, s/t [EP], self-released*

8. Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp

9. The Cinematic Orchestra, To Believe, Domino

10. Karen O and Danger Mouse, Lux Prima, BMG

HIP HOP

1. Phalo Pantoja and Moemaw Naedon, Hard Head Mush Brain, Soul Slime

2. Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp

3. Little Simz, Grey Area, AWAL

4. Sampa The Great, “Final Form” [single], Ninja Tune

5. Hermetic Order, Siren Song, Lion’s Den

6. Mighty Casey, Return Of the Rudebwoy [EP], Rebel sound

7. Jamil Honesty ft. Jay Royal and Codenine, “Dimetapp” [single], Black House

8. Milano Constantine, “The Gospel” [single], self-released

9. Joell Ortiz, “Learn You” [single], self-released

1-. The Budos Band, V, Daptone

HEAVY

1. Dream Void, Divinization [EP], self-released

2. Victims, The Horse and Sparrow Theory, Relapse

3. In Flames, I, The Mask, Eleven Seven

4. Krypts, Cadaver Circulation, Dark Descent

5. Cerebral Rot, Odious Descent Into Decay, 20 Buck Spin

6. Humanity’s Last Breath, Abyssal, Unique Leader

7. Russian Circles, Blood Year, Sargent House

8. He Is Legend, White Bat, Spinefarm

9. Disentomb, The Decaying Light, Unique Leader

10. Immortal Bird, Thrive On Neglect, 20 Buck Spin

WORLD

1. Angelique Kidjo, Celia, Decca

2. Boogarins, Sombrou Duvida, OAR

3. Toby Foyeh and Orchestra Africa, Pirates Of Africa, Kameleon Africa

4. Combo Chimbita, Ahomale, Anti-

5. Sessa, Grandeza, Boiled

6. Mdou Moctar, Ilana: The Creator, Sahel Sounds

7. A-Wa, Bayit Fi Rasi, S-Curve

8. Chicago Afrobeat Project, What Goes Up, self-released

9. Kel Assouf, Black Tenere, Glitterbeat

10. Emancipator and 9 Theory, Cheeba Gold [EP], Loci

JAZZ

1. The Stan Getz Quartet, Getz At The Gate, Verve

2. Joel Ross, Kingmaker, Blue Note

3. Lucy Yeghiazaryan, Blue Heaven, Cellar Live

4. Kristy Kruger, Fever Of Unknown Origin, State Fair

5. The Comet Is Coming, Trust In The Life-force Of The Deep Mystery, Impulse!

6. Pete Coco, Lined With A Groove, self-released

7. Theo Croker, Star People Nation, Sony Masterworks

8. Sam Dillon, Force Field, Posi-Tone

9. Andrew Carroll, Alliterations, self-released

10. Avishai Cohen, Arvoles, RAZDAZ

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, S/T, ALLIGATOR

2. THE CASH BOX KINGS, HAIL TO THE KINGS!, ALLIGATOR

3. BOB CORRITORE & FRIENDS, DO THE HIP-SHAKE BABY!, VIZZTONE

4. SUGARAY RAYFORD, SOMEBODY SAVE ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

5. TONY CAMPANELLA, TAKING IT TO THE STREET, GULF COAST RECORDS

6. MITCH WOODS, A TIP OF THE HAT TO FATS – LIVE FROM THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL 2018, BLIND PIG

7. MEG WILLIAMS, TAKE ME AS I AM – THE MUSCLE SHOALS SESSIONS, NOLA BLUE

8. JONTAVIOUS WILLIS, SPECTACULAR CLASS, KIND OF BLUE MUSIC

9. JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, RECKLESS HEART, SONY

10. MANX MARRINER MAINLINE, HELL BOUND FOR HEAVEN, STONY PLAIN

11. BRANDON SANTINI, THE LONGSHOT, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

12. MARIE MARTENS & THE MESSAROUNDS, TRAVELLED, EXCELLO RECORDINGS

13. MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, I’M GONNA PLAY THE BLUES, WOLF

14. REESE WYNANS AND FRIENDS, SWEET RELEASE, FLYING PIANO

15. HARPDOG BROWN, FOR LOVE & MONEY, DOGHOUSE RECORDS

16. CARA BEING BLUE, GRIT, SELF-RELEASED

17. BAD INFLUENCE, GOT WHAT YOU NEED, BADBLUES RECORDS

18. TULLIE BRAE, REVELATION, ENDLESS BLUES RECORDS

19. FRUTELAND JACKSO, GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR, ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

20. MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER, BAD TATTOO, VIZZTONE

21. DAVELL CRAWFORD DEAR FATS, I LOVE YOU, BASIN STREET RECORDS

22. TERRY ROBB, CONFESSIN’ MY DUES, NIASOUNDS

23. SUNDAY WILDE & THE 1 EYED JACKS, S/T, SELF-RELEASED

24. GARY HOEY, NEON HIGHWAY BLUES, PROVOGUE

25. THE BB KING BLUES BAND, THE SOUL OF THE KING, RUF RECORDS