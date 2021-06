WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 1, 2021 POSTED :: June 1, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/1/21

TOP 30

1 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

2 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout Rockhaus*

3 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE INFLAMMABLES Quality Items Bopaganda!*

4 KALI MASI Laughs [Advance Tracks] Take This To Heart

5 TONY JOE WHITE Smoke From The Chimney Swamp/Easy Eye Sound/Concord

6 TEKE TEKE Shirushi Kill Rock Stars

7 SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Entertainment, Death Saddle Creek

8 RENEE REED Renee Reed Keeled Scales

9 SQUID Bright Green Field Warp

10 AROUSING POLARIS Archives 74-75 Rockhaus*

11 ST VINCENT Daddy’s Home Loma Vista/Concord

12 MUSH Lines Redacted Memphis Industries

13 COLLEEN The Tunnel And The Clearing Thrill Jockey

14 MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES, THE When God Was Great Hellcat/Epitaph

15 TEENAGE FANCLUB Endless Arcade Merge

16 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

17 SORRY Twixtustwain [EP] Domino

18 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 Is 4 Lovers Spinefarm

19 KALBELLS Max Heart NNA Tapes

20 GRAHAM HUNT Painting Over Mold Forged Artifacts*

21 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

22 DRY CLEANING New Long Leg 4AD/Beggars Group

23 GOJIRA Fortitude Roadrunner

24 DIET LITE Seems To Be the Way It Tends to Go Self-Released*

25 MARINERO Hella Love Hardly Art

26 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

27 JUAN WAUTERS Real Life Situations Captured Tracks

28 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Ska Dream Polyvinyl

29 MOGWAI As The Love Continues Temporary Residence Ltd.

30 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

ADDS

1 AQUARIAN BLOOD Bending The Golden Hour Goner

2 BACHELOR Doomin’ Sun Polyvinyl

3 BLACK MIDI Cavalcade Rough Trade/Beggars

4 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes from Africa

5 JOAO DONATO, ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD AND ADRIAN YOUNGE João Donato JID007 Jazz Is Dead

6 LOU BARLOW Reason To Live Joyful Noise

7 MOON-DRENCHED VARIOUS ARTISTS Castle Face

8 NATALIE BERGMAN Mercy Third Man

9 TRISTEN Aquatic Flowers Mama Bird

10 WOMBO Keesh Mountain [EP] Fire Talk

ELECTRONIC

1 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

2 COLLEEN The Tunnel And The Clearing Thrill Jockey

3 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

4 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

5 YOU WIN !!! “Painmonger” [Single] Self-Released*

6 DAM FUNK Architecture III Glydezone

7 PLEASURE CAM “Dust” [Single] NiceFM*

8 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

9 SMERZ Believer XL/Beggars Group

10 QUILZ, THE “Obsession” [Single] Prickly*

HIP HOP

1 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

2 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

3 PATRICK PAIGE II If I Fail Are We Still Cool Forward And Up/Fat Possum

4 YAYA BEY The Things I Can’t Take With Me [EP] Big Dada

5 ALCHEMIST, THE This Thing Of Ours [EP] ALC

6 VIC MENSA I Tape [EP] Roc Nation

7 BENNY THE BUTCHER The Plugs I Met 2 Black Soprano Family

8 CONWAY THE MACHINE La Maquina Griselda/Drumwork/EMPIRE

9 ARMSTRONG RANSOME “Straight Abused” [Single] The God Degree*

10 GUERRILLA GHOST Trumaine [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

HEAVY

1 GOJIRA Fortitude Roadrunner

2 ANATOMIA Corporeal Torment Me Saco Un Ojo/Dark Descent

3 LUNAR SHADOW Wish To Leave Cruz del Sur

4 THRONEHAMMER Incantation Rites Supreme Chaos

5 EVIL Possessed By Evil Dying Victim

6 SPECTRAL LORE Ετερόφωτος I, Voidhanger

7 HULDER Godslastering Hymns Of A Forlorn Peasantry Iron Bonehead

8 STEEL BEARING HAND Slay In Hell Carbonized

9 SERVANTS TO THE TIDE Servants To the Tide No Remorse

10 LEBENSNACHT The Realm Beyond Naturmacht

WORLD

1 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

2 MARINERO Hella Love Hardly Art

3 YA TSEEN Indian Yard Sub Pop

4 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga Everloving

5 KANE MATHIS Geminus Nyaato

6 MOONSHINE “Malembe” feat. Boddhi Satva, Pierre Kwenders & DJ Redbul [Single] Forseen

7 DERYA YILDIRIM AND GRUP SIMSEK Dost 1 Light In The Attic

8 BALKAN TAKSIM Disko Telegraf Buda Musique

9 FIMBER BRAVO Lunar Tredd Moshi Moshi

10 CHAI WINK Sub Pop

JAZZ

1 THROTTLE ELEVATOR MUSIC Final Floor Wide Hive

2 JAIMIE BRANCH Fly or Die Live International Anthem

3 SASKATCHEWAN ALL STAR BIG BAND Saskatchewan Suite Chronograph

4 GREG MURPHY Cool Water Whaling City

5 ANTHONY JOSEPH The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives Heavenly Sweetness

6 DUMPSTAPHUNK Where Do We Go From Here [Advance Tracks] Funk Garage

7 JIHYE LEE ORCHESTRA Daring Mind Self-Released

8 JOE CHAMBERS Samba De Maracatu Blue Note

9 DARA TUCKER Dreams Of Waking: Music For A Better World Green Hill

10 AMIT FRIEDMAN Unconditional Love Origin

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney Easy Eye Sound

2 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door , Blind Raccoon

3 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

4 Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue

5 EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South Records

6 The Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Blind Raccoon

7 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

8 Justin Saladino Band, Live, Disques Bros

9 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

10 Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator

11 The Halley DeVestern Band, Money Ain’t Time (The Halley DeVestern Band Live), Blind Raccoon

12 Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone

13 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

14 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

15 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

16 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

17 Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls, Vol. 1, Catfood Records

18 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

19 Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blind Raccoon

20 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

21 Quinn Sullivan, Wide Awake, Provogue

22 Jeff Fettermen, Southern Son, Green Tea Music

23 Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village

24 Alex Lopez, Rising Up, Blind Raccoon

25 Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue