WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 11, 2019 POSTED :: June 11, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/4/19

TOP 30

1. THE GROVELERS, CREAM CITY NIGHTS, SELF-RELEASED*

2. VARIOUS ARTISTS, VINYL. BEER. NOISE. VOL. 4 – TRIPLE EYE INDUSTRIES 2019, TRIPLE EYE INDUSTRIES*

3. CATE LE BON, REWARD, MEXICAN SUMMER

4. SEBADOH, ACT SURPRISED, DANGERBIRD

5. THE MYSTERY LIGHTS, TOO MUCH TENSION!, WICK

6. THE JACKETS, QUEEN OF THE PILL, VOODOO RHYTHM

7. WOLFMANHATTAN PROJECT, BLUE GENE STEW, IN THE RED

8. ALDOUS HARDING, DESIGNER, 4AD

9. AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, S/T, ATO

10. POW!, SHIFT, CASTLE FACE

11. FRENCH VANILLA, HOW AM I NOT MYSELF?, DANGER COLLECTIVE

12. DRAMATIC LOVERS, “HARD TO HEAR” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED*

13. CREAM VELLUM, VENUS RX RX, SELF-RELEASED*

14. BLACK MOUNTAIN, DESTROYER, JAGJAGUWAR

15. THE PINHEADS, IS THIS REAL, FARMER & THE OWL

16. CASHFIRE SUNSET, GET THE STARTS, SELF-RELEASED*

17. EX HEX, IT’S REAL, MERGE

18. CLINIC, WHEELTAPPERS AND SHUNTERS, DOMINO

19. DRESSY BESSY, FAST FASTER DISASTER, YEP ROC

20. BOOGARINS, SOMBROU DUVIDA, OAR

21. COSMONAUTS, STAR 69, BURGER

22. REIGNING SOUND, ABDICATION…FOR YOUR LOVE, MERGE

23. PAPER HOLLAND, [SINGLES], SELF-RELEASED*

24. COM TRUISE, PERSUASION SYSTEM, GHOSTLY INTERNATIONAL

25. FAYE WEBSTER, ATLANTA MILLIONAIRES CLUB, SECRETLY CANADIAN

26. CHRISTELLE BOFALE, SWIM TEAM [EP], FATHER/DAUGHTER

27. FONTAINES D.C., DOGREL, PARTISAN

28. BLEU NUIT, LE JARDIN DES MEMORIES, REQUIEM POUR UN TWISTER

29. THE MOD VIOLETS, S/T, SELF-RELEASED

30. SINKANE, DEPAYSE, CITY SLANG

ADDS

1. BEDOUINE, BIRD SONGS OF A KILLJOY, SPACEBOMB

2. BRACKET, TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG, FAT WRECK CHORDS

3. COLLIE BUDDZ, HYBRID, HARPER DIGITAL

4. DENZEL CURRY, ZUU, LOMA VISTA

5. FROTH, DURESS, WICHITA

6. NAYTRONIX, AIR, BOT CAVE

7. THE OH SEES, GRAVE BLOCKERS [REISSUE EP], CASTLE FACE

8. PALEHOUND, BLACK FRIDAY, POLYVINYL

9. PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS, AND NOW FOR THE WHATCHAMACALLIT, MARATHON

10. STEF CHURA, MIDNIGHT, SADDLE CREEK

ELECTRONIC

1. KAREN O AND DANGER MOUSE, LUX PRIMA, BMG

2. BIBIO, RIBBONS, WARP

3. LADYTRON, S/T, !K7

4. BIG WILD, SUPERDREAM, COUNTER

5. SHLOHMO, THE END, FRIENDS OF FRIENDS

6. LA HOULE, PREMIERE VAGUE, CROQUE MADAME

7. KOMPROMAT, TRAUM UND EXISTENZ, CITIZENS

8. APPARAT, LP5, MUTE

9. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

10. NICOLA CRUZ, SIKU, ZZK

HEAVY

1. YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLUE LIGHTING, MASCOT

2. ANGELMAKER, S/T, SELF-RELEASED

3. BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, GRIMMEST HITS, SPINEFARM

4. DARKTRHONE, OLD STAR, PEACEVILLE

5. KRYPTS, CADAVER CIRCULATION, DARK DESCENT

6. ORGANECTOMY, “ANTITHETICAL” [SINGLE], UNIQUE LEADER

7. EMPLYED TO SERVE, ETERNAL FORWARD MOTION, SPINEFARM

8. EARTH EATER, “SWARM” [SINGLE], TONE TRAKTOR AUDIO

9. DISENTOMB, THE DECAYING LIGHT, UNIQUE LEADER

10. CURSED EARTH, THE DEATHBED SESSIONS, UNFD

WORLD

1. BOOGARINS, SOMBROU DUVIDA, OAR

2. SANTANA, AFRICA SPEAKS, CONCORD

3. LUKA PRODUCTIONS, FALAW, SAHEL SOUNDS

4. DEXTER STORY, BAHIR, SOUNDWAY

5. CLAUDE FONTAINE, S/T INNOVATIVE LEISURE

6. KEL ASSOUF, BLACK TENERE, GLITTERBEAT

7. ANGELIQUE KIDJO, CELIA, DECCA

8. THE AGGROLITES, REGGAE NOW!, PIRATE PRESS

9. AHMEDOU AHMED LOWLA, TERROUZI, SAHEL SOUNDS

10. ZIMININO, S/T, INTL BLK

JAZZ

1. CHORD FOUR, CALIFORNIA AVANT GARDE, SELF-RELEASED

2. JEFFERY BROOKS, THE PASSION, CANTALOUPE RECORDS

3. JOSHUA REDMAN QUARTET, COME WHAT MAY, NONESUCH

4. WYNTON MARSALIS, BOLDEN – ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK, BLUE ENGINE

5. ULYSSES OWENS JR, SONGS OF FREEDOM, RESILIENCE

6. STEVE DAVIS, CORRELATIONS, SMOKE SESSIONS

7. CHON, S/T , SUMERIAN

8. LARRY CORBAN, EMERGENCE, NABROC

9. ROSCOE MITCHELL, DISCUSSIONS, WIDE HIVE

10. THE COMET IS COMING, TRUST IN THE LIFEFORCE OF THE DEEP MYSTERY, IMPULSE!

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, S/T, ALLIGATOR

2. THE CASH BOX KINGS, HAIL TO THE KINGS!, ALLIGATOR

3. BOB CORRITORE & FRIENDS, DO THE HIP-SHAKE BABY!, VIZZTONE

4. SUGARAY RAYFORD, SOMEBODY SAVE ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

5. TONY CAMPANELLA, TAKING IT TO THE STREET, GULF COAST RECORDS

6. MITCH WOODS, A TIP OF THE HAT TO FATS – LIVE FROM THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL 2018, BLIND PIG

7. MEG WILLIAMS, TAKE ME AS I AM – THE MUSCLE SHOALS SESSIONS, NOLA BLUE

8. JONTAVIOUS WILLIS, SPECTACULAR CLASS, KIND OF BLUE MUSIC

9. JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, RECKLESS HEART, SONY

10. MANX MARRINER MAINLINE, HELL BOUND FOR HEAVEN, STONY PLAIN

11. BRANDON SANTINI, THE LONGSHOT, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

12. MARIE MARTENS & THE MESSAROUNDS, TRAVELLED, EXCELLO RECORDINGS

13. MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, I’M GONNA PLAY THE BLUES, WOLF

14. REESE WYNANS AND FRIENDS, SWEET RELEASE, FLYING PIANO

15. HARPDOG BROWN, FOR LOVE & MONEY, DOGHOUSE RECORDS

16. CARA BEING BLUE, GRIT, SELF-RELEASED

17. BAD INFLUENCE, GOT WHAT YOU NEED, BADBLUES RECORDS

18. TULLIE BRAE, REVELATION, ENDLESS BLUES RECORDS

19. FRUTELAND JACKSO, GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR, ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

20. MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER, BAD TATTOO, VIZZTONE

21. DAVELL CRAWFORD DEAR FATS, I LOVE YOU, BASIN STREET RECORDS

22. TERRY ROBB, CONFESSIN’ MY DUES, NIASOUNDS

23. SUNDAY WILDE & THE 1 EYED JACKS, S/T, SELF-RELEASED

24. GARY HOEY, NEON HIGHWAY BLUES, PROVOGUE

25. THE BB KING BLUES BAND, THE SOUL OF THE KING, RUF RECORDS