WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 14, 2022

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

DATE REPORTED: 6/14/22

TOP 30

1 FRIGHTNRS, THE Always Daptone

2 GROVELERS, THE Misplaced Cars And Blackouts Self-Released*

3 FONTAINES DC Skinty Fia Partisan

4 MUFFS, THE Really Really Happy [Expanded Reissue] Omnivore

5 JACK WHITE Fear Of The Dawn Third Man/The Orchard

6 KIKAGAKU MOYO Kumoyo Island Guruguru Brain

7 PKEW PKEW PKEW Open Bar Dine Alone

8 JOSEPH HUBER The Downtowner Self-Released*

9 DEHD Blue Skies Fat Possum

10 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Omnium Gatherum KGLW

11 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly Records*

12 SONIC YOUTH In/Out/In [EP] Three Lobed

13 GGOOLLDD “Superstar” [Single] Self-Released*

14 TORO Y MOI MAHAL Dead Oceans

15 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

16 SHARON VAN ETTEN We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Jagjaguwar

17 WIDOWSPEAK The Jacket Captured Tracks

18 PINK MOUNTAINTOPS Peacock Pools ATO

19 NEKO CASE Wild Creatures Anti-

20 COLA Deep In View Fire Talk

21 NEGATIVE/POSITIVE “The Original Soft-Hearted New York Man” [Single] Self-Released*

22 POST ANIMAL Love Gibberish Self-Released

23 SHILPA RAY Portrait Of A Lady Northern Spy

24 ANGEL OLSEN Big Time Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

25 ZOLA JESUS “The Fall” [Single] Sacred Bones*

26 SOCIAL CATERPILLAR When You Woke Up To Dances Of Light Softseed*

27 SMILE, THE A Light For Attracting Attention XL

28 CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL Where’s The One? Crammed Discs

29 CLAUDIA BOUVETTE The Paradise Club Bonsound

30 ANDREW BIRD Inside Problems Loma Vista/Concord

ADDS

1 BLACK ANGELS, THE “El Jardín” [Single] Partisan

2 BLOOMSDAY Place To Land Bayonet

3 DREAM SYNDICATE, THE Ultraviolet Battle Hymns And True Confessions Fire

4 JOYCE MANOR 40 oz. To Fresno Epitaph

5 MAPACHE Roscoe’s Dream Innovative Leisure

6 MICHAEL RAULT Michael Rault Daptone

7 PHARIS AND JASON ROMERO Tell ‘Em You Were Gold Smithsonian Folkways

8 URAL THOMAS AND THE PAIN Dancing Dimensions Bella Union/PIAS

9 YOO DOO RIGHT A Murmur, Boundless To The East Mothland

10 ΣTELLA Up And Away Sub Pop

ELECTRONIC

1 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly Records*

2 TORO Y MOI MAHAL Dead Oceans

3 LUXI “Waiting” [Single] Wicked Alley*

4 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

5 PIERRE KWENDERS José Louis And The Paradox Of Love Arts & Crafts

6 MARIA CHIARA ARGIRO Forest City Innovative Leisure

7 !!! (CHK CHK CHK) Let It Be Blue Warp

8 ACID ARAB Remixes Crammed Discs

9 ADULT Becoming Undone Dais

10 SYLVAN ESSO “Sunburn” [Single] Loma Vista/Concord

WORLD

1 FRIGHTNRS, THE Always Daptone

2 KIKAGAKU MOYO Kumoyo Island Guruguru Brain

3 CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL Where’s The One? Crammed Discs

4 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

5 LOS BITCHOS Let The Festivities Begin! City Slang

6 PIERRE KWENDERS José Louis And The Paradox Of Love Arts & Crafts

7 MISTA SAVONA PRESENTS HAVANA MEETS KINGSTON “Guarachará” [Single] Cumbancha

8 ACID ARAB Remixes Crammed Discs

9 KOLONIEN Till Skogen Cumbancha

10 ROKIA KONE AND JACKNIFE LEE Bamanan Real World

JAZZ

1 STILL POINT, THE Full Circle Anthro-phonic

2 JEAN FINEBERG Jean Fineberg & Jazzphoria Self-Released

3 JOHN LEE The Artist Cellar

4 RICKY FORD The Wailing Sounds Of Ricky Ford Whaling City Sounds

5 MARK FILSINGER CHAMBER BIG BAND Groovin’ High Buffalo Jazz Collective

6 YELENA ECKEMOFF I Am A Stranger In This World L And H

7 KENN FOX AND GARRETT WAITE Maple Avenue Self-Released

8 PEGASIS Two Self-Released*

9 JAMES BROWN Song Within A Story NGP

10 TS MONK Two Continents One Groove (Live) Storyville

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Thirty Tigers

2 Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Carry Me Home, Anti-/Epitaph

3 Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That, Redwing Records

4 Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator

5 Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley Records

6 Dana Fuchs, Borrowed Time, Ruf Records

7 Markey Blue Ric Latina Project, Jumpin’ The Broom, Soul Sound Records

8 Anthony Geraci Blues, Called My Name, Blind Raccoon

9 Gina Sicilia, Unchange, VizzTone

10 Lew Jetton & 61 South, Déjà Hoodoo, Endless Blues

11 Gary Cain, Next Stop, Blind Raccoon

12 Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast Records

13 The Phantom Blues Band, Blues For Breakfast, Little Village

14 Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis, Memphis International

15 Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark Records

16 The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm and Blues, Stony Plain

17 Kenny Neal, Straight From The Heart, Ruf Records

18 Levee Town, Trying To Keep My Head Above Water, Hudtone Records

19 Early Times & The High Rollers!, Electric City, Dealer’s Choice Records

20 Jim Dan Dee, Real Blues, Blind Raccoon

21 Vaneese Thomas, Fight The Good Fight, Blue Heart Records

22 Kathy Lyon, Texas Highway, Montrose Records

23 Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Mercy Me, Stony Plain

24 Miss Bix, Bring It, Blue Heart Records

25 Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark